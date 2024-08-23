Having seen 34-year-old Kroos lead Real Madrid to La Liga with 95 points and the CL last season, along with 38-year-old Modric, and a 32-year-old Carvajal who was practically man of the match in the CL final, the entire discussion about Van Dijk and Salah being worthy or not worthy of a renewal seems, frankly, absurd.



They are the best in their positions in the world: they are good enough that they can compensate for their ageing bodies through experience, technique, tactics, leadership, mentality, and lifestyle. I don't even know why this is a complicated discussion. They ain't no Wijnaldum or Henderson.