« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 12553 times)

Offline Gainsbarre

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 06:38:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on August 23, 2024, 02:41:29 pm
He isn't - he's very very good.. but he's a full back - its impossible for him to be as important as the other 3 even if he was the best fb in football history
The reason he can't be allowed to leave on a free is his age means his market value is high.. but in footballing terms he's the most replaceable of the 3

Not many RB out there pushing ~90 assists at 25... He's not just a right back. He's basically Liverpool's playmaker. His football IQ and vision are irreplaceable from that position...




Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists," Hicks said. "It absolutely had an impact on them."

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #241 on: Today at 03:09:40 pm »
Having seen 34-year-old Kroos lead Real Madrid to La Liga with 95 points and the CL last season, along with 38-year-old Modric, and a 32-year-old Carvajal who was practically man of the match in the CL final, the entire discussion about Van Dijk and Salah being worthy or not worthy of a renewal seems, frankly, absurd.

They are the best in their positions in the world: they are good enough that they can compensate for their ageing bodies through experience, technique, tactics, leadership, mentality, and lifestyle. I don't even know why this is a complicated discussion. They ain't no Wijnaldum or Henderson.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,179
  • Red since '64
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #242 on: Today at 06:45:11 pm »
From my perspective, VVD is just as vital as the other two regarding the renewal; dare I say the most vital. All three are world class, but this guy is still a magnificent footballer, and the best CB in the world.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #243 on: Today at 06:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:45:11 pm
From my perspective, VVD is just as vital as the other two regarding the renewal; dare I say the most vital. All three are world class, but this guy is still a magnificent footballer, and the best CB in the world.
It would be truly bizarre to let him go. You only get rid of these levels of player when they are truly washed up and no good for the PL. Given VVD's position on the pitch and his breadth of skills, he can play for a long time.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,177
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #244 on: Today at 06:48:45 pm »
Not hugely convinced he'll be here next season after that interview.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,758
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #245 on: Today at 06:57:21 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:48:45 pm
Not hugely convinced he'll be here next season after that interview.

?
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #246 on: Today at 06:57:39 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:48:45 pm
Not hugely convinced he'll be here next season after that interview.

Yeah that was a strange one, I felt that too.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,721
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #247 on: Today at 07:00:13 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:48:45 pm
Not hugely convinced he'll be here next season after that interview.
Who?
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,009
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #248 on: Today at 07:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:00:13 pm
Who?
I'm assuming he meant Virgil and I didn't see anything worrying about it.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #249 on: Today at 07:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:00:13 pm
Who?

Virgil in his post-match. Asked about his future and was very much "look, what will be will be", "whatever happens next year", "situation not changed", "focused on seeing out the season".

I don't think we've offered him a new contract (and I asusme the same is true of Salah). Which suggests we won't.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,758
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #250 on: Today at 07:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:03:00 pm
Virgil in his post-match. Asked about his future and was very much "look, what will be will be", "whatever happens next year", "situation not changed", "focused on seeing out the season".

I don't think we've offered him a new contract (and I asusme the same is true of Salah). Which suggests we won't.

Yeah just seen it. Does Richard Hughes do anything?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,243
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #251 on: Today at 07:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:03:00 pm
Virgil in his post-match. Asked about his future and was very much "look, what will be will be", "whatever happens next year", "situation not changed", "focused on seeing out the season".

I don't think we've offered him a new contract (and I asusme the same is true of Salah). Which suggests we won't.

There is no way we dont offer them all contracts, if its the ones they want thats a different matter.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,758
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #252 on: Today at 07:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:04:10 pm
There is no way we dont offer them all contracts, if its the ones they want thats a different matter.

Whats the delay then? Why is it taking so long?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,243
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #253 on: Today at 07:05:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:04:44 pm
Whats the delay then? Why is it taking so long?

Once the window closes it will happen.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,009
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #254 on: Today at 07:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:04:10 pm
There is no way we dont offer them all contracts, if its the ones they want thats a different matter.
Yeah would be a ridiculous error if the older players weren't offered anything.
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,771
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #255 on: Today at 07:06:08 pm »
Great win but slightly unnerving seeing Trent act like that and Virgil be so a peace with his contract situation.

Feels like they know they are off.
Logged
@paulair

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,332
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #256 on: Today at 07:06:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:04:44 pm
Whats the delay then? Why is it taking so long?

In terms of Salah and VVD I imagine it's about the amount of years on the contract. Trent who knows, perhaps he doesn't wanna sign one period?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,758
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #257 on: Today at 07:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:05:21 pm
Once the window closes it will happen.

Why does the window need to close? What is Hughes up to? Its not like he is bringing in any footballers.
Logged

Online Can23

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #258 on: Today at 07:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:05:21 pm
Once the window closes it will happen.
Could they not do it all summer while they scratching their butts in the transfer market 😂
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,009
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #259 on: Today at 07:06:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:04:44 pm
Whats the delay then? Why is it taking so long?
Bank Holiday weekend.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,721
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #260 on: Today at 07:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:03:00 pm
Virgil in his post-match. Asked about his future and was very much "look, what will be will be", "whatever happens next year", "situation not changed", "focused on seeing out the season".

I don't think we've offered him a new contract (and I asusme the same is true of Salah). Which suggests we won't.
Cheers.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,040
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #261 on: Today at 07:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:04:10 pm
There is no way we dont offer them all contracts, if its the ones they want thats a different matter.

We didn't offer Firmino a new deal, we didn't offer Gini a new deal. We may want a new wage structure in which we don't routinely pay 150k+ a week anymore.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 