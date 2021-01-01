Let's say for arguments sake that Trent does leave next summer on a free. So we then look to add a right back to the squad. Then, let's assume the best and Bradley is at a point where he's now seen as the first choice and an upgrade is unlikely. We'd then be looking to add a, player to the squad to provide cover and competition.



That player would cost perhaps £30 mil (using Sepp's price as a guide). Plus would be on maybe £5 mil per year. Total cost for three years is £45 mil.



Then let's look at how that compares to Trent signing a new contract on 300k pw. £15 mil per year. £45 mil total for the first three years.



There's an argument that we could also afford to give him a decent signing fee, as we'd arguably have increased revenue from his status in the game (shirt sales etc). Plus the obvious aspect that he's world class and we're better with him in the team. Replacing him on the cheap in the calculation above is to illustrate a low bench mark.



I don't think the finances of a deal are the issue. I think it's a football decision for trent. He might be wanting to see how the land lies post Klopp. He might be seriously looking at a pathway to Real Madrid to have a different challenge. It would be very tempting to want to be part of that team and be in a different life style at this point in his life. He isn't married and doesn't have children, they are often key factors to wanting the stability of staying in one place, especially for those with children of school age (gives me optimism for VVD and Salah signing new contracts).



I honestly think the ball is in Trent's court on this. I will be gutted if he leaves.