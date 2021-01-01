Anyone who thinks " he can go with the fans blessing" is living in cuckooland.
Michael Owen, who was years past his prime, left the club (and we got 8 mill for him)
Fernando Torres, also past his prime, left the club (and we got 50 mill for him).
Both of them were reviled for leaving.
Trent, who is slap bang in his prime, is our most valuable asset, he leaves for nothing and will "have our blessing" in doing so?
Que?
We are not Everton.
While the owners (who have mismanaged the club for over 4 years in transfers (with the lack of backing at crucial moments) and contracts (allowing them to run down) will rightly be castigated if such a thing transpires, Trent will be ending any future affiliation with the club. That seems unthinkable to say right now as he is still with us, but he jumps ship for nothing to play against us (that's if we are still a CL qualifying side, which is beginning to look more unlikely) this will happen. That mural would be the first thing that gets painted over.