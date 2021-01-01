« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 10686 times)

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 10:03:37 am »
Another thing which he might need to consider, would Madrid give him the freedom to play as he plays here? Not really sure they would let him play as we do here, basically letting him dictate the game. As good as he is, he is not nailed on to be a success at Madrid either.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,150
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:14:43 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 05:57:00 am
I thought this point was quite interesting:
Considering how irate some supporters are that he hasnt renewed his deal yet, maybe its worth remembering that it isnt just on the club to sort this out, especially if the player may want to at least explore his options.
There's been a great deal of discussion about this on here this summer, so I don't think people are forgetting this.

It was part of why some people were concerned with the Zubimendi transfer falling through with no backup plan, as it came a day after VVD saying he was hoping for the club to make signings to help the team. VVD has said it himself too, around the Euros and questions of his future, that he wants to 'see how things play out'.

Assuming he wants the team to better challenge for titles this year, he probably won't be too pleased if the team and the new coach haven't been provided with improvements. But that only matters if both the club and VVD want to explore an extension, which isn't necessarily a guarantee
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,974
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:23:01 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:10:43 am
He has a weird complex with Klopp. Listened to a podcast recently when he said he couldn't identify with the 2nd half of the Klopp era.

Would that be the 2nd half of the Klopp era when his mates from the recruitment team got sidelined?

He then wrote snide pieces with information that almost certainly came from the recruitment team. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,461
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 11:20:52 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:23:01 am
Would that be the 2nd half of the Klopp era when his mates from the recruitment team got sidelined?

He then wrote snide pieces with information that almost certainly came from the recruitment team.

He did a big hit piece on the Academy last season with a lot of sniping at Inglethorpe and the basis of the article was a disgruntled parent.

I think Klopp's animosity with The Athletic was around some of Hughes's pieces which Pearce took the brunt of
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:27 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,668
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 11:29:32 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 10:03:37 am
Another thing which he might need to consider, would Madrid give him the freedom to play as he plays here? Not really sure they would let him play as we do here, basically letting him dictate the game. As good as he is, he is not nailed on to be a success at Madrid either.
If he is a top professional, he will have a better mentality and would back himself to shine in Madrid. To be fair, I think he is more talented than anything that Madrid have on their right hand side.
If they are able to get him, they should let him run that right side for them, and he will tear everything up.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,732
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 12:20:07 pm »
Give him all the clubs money.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,408
  • Indefatigability
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 12:24:03 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 02:31:41 am
Whether he stays or goes, Bellingham being his mate/"in his ear" will have f*all to do with any decision.
Indeed. These things are narrative conveniences that are trotted out on such occasions.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,708
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 01:51:06 pm »
Give him a percent ownership.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 02:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 12:24:03 pm
Indeed. These things are narrative conveniences that are trotted out on such occasions.
In most cases I agree as the player has little control over the move.  They will sometimes trot out something after the fact like "I spoke to player X and he told me it would be a great move for me" but it never rings very true.

When the player has complete control of the situation and is possibly undecided then I'm sure it would play a part.  Trent seems like a very self-confident person but he's never lived more than a stone's throw from his parents and for all intents and purposes has spent his whole life at Liverpool FC.  Having a fellow Englishman and 'football friend' at Madrid might make that big step seem not so big.

As I've said before though I think Trent will make the move that he deems best for his career.  Is that replacing Carvajal at Real and being assured of a dozen major trophies or is it staying at Liverpool?  Right now I don't think the club's ambitions match his but I'm not privy to any conversations that go on between FSG and the senior executives.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 03:16:13 pm »
Think Trent could be weighing up an opportunity to prove himself on a different stage just so he can shut the English media up.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 04:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 03:16:13 pm
Think Trent could be weighing up an opportunity to prove himself on a different stage just so he can shut the English media up.

So fuck the side he grew up idolising, that'll show those English bastards.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,557
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 05:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 03:16:13 pm
Think Trent could be weighing up an opportunity to prove himself on a different stage just so he can shut the English media up.

I've thought the same thing. He's the best attacking right-back in the world, holds the Premier League record for assists by a defender and has won everything at the age of 25. But all people want to focus on is how he 'can't defend' and make him a scapegoat for England being shit. I think it could be an element of that and also just for the experience and accolades of playing for a Real Madrid team that looks like it's going to dominate Spanish and European football for years. I'm a bit pessimistic and wouldn't be surprised if he's off, but I would love to be wrong.

We should do everything in our power to keep him, even if it makes him our highest earner. He is the only one of our world class players who is just entering his prime years.

Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 06:06:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:57:41 pm
So fuck the side he grew up idolising, that'll show those English bastards.

Thanks an easy way of looking at it from a fans perspective, but who knows what the effects have been for him all these years. It seems to me he values not just being a LFC legend, but he also values his participation in the England setup too. Even if we believe that the media attention hasnt affected his own psyche, you know it certainly does affect the ones who run the England setup. It couldnt have been easy on him sitting on the bench at the Euros watching Walker fuck it up.

If you think about it from his perspective, you could say that even if he picks up sticks and moves to Spain for example, that he can go with the fans blessing as most of us will blame FSG for not fronting up the money. Not that I believe he is purposely trying to sabotage the club, but it is very possible that he does want to get away from all this scrutiny. Because we all know journalists here can be very tribal, never mind the fans on the internet who make up the percentage who arent supporting Liverpool. In Spain, even though we know they can be tough on their stars there, he has a chance of thriving out of the England spotlight, much like Trippier did.

In my mind, he is a young professional player earning a lot of dough, but also a young adult that sometimes can be seemingly vulnerable. I dont think its out of the question he is considering this.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,400
  • RedOrDead
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 10:34:39 pm »
Would love to know how Hughes is justifying getting him to sign a new contract just now?

How do you justify ambition to a player whos about to hit his prime when weve done nothing this summer to show any sort of ambition. Standing still while the likes of city and Arsenal improve their squads.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 10:43:28 pm »
Anyone who thinks " he can go with the fans blessing" is living in cuckooland.

Michael Owen, who was years past his prime, left the club (and we got 8 mill for him)
Fernando Torres, also past his prime, left the club (and we got 50 mill for him).

Both of them were reviled for leaving.

Trent, who is slap bang in his prime, is our most valuable asset, he leaves for nothing and will "have our blessing" in doing so?

Que?

We are not Everton.

While the owners (who have mismanaged the club for over 4 years in transfers (with the lack of backing at crucial moments) and contracts (allowing them to run down) will rightly be castigated if such a thing transpires, Trent will be ending any future affiliation with the club. That seems unthinkable to say right now as he is still with us, but he jumps ship for nothing to play against us (that's if we are still a CL qualifying side, which is beginning to look more unlikely) this will happen. That mural would be the first thing that gets painted over.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,264
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 10:44:31 pm »
It's also possible that he might just want a new challenge or new experience.  So why not move to Spain and play for a few years there?

Taking the fandom out of it, people tend to enjoy and encourage new experiences, so Trent might feel the same way.  Obviously being a footballer isn't the same as some bloke working in an office being transferred to the Madrid office for a few years, but the underlying principle and desire to try something new is there.

It would be shit for us, but given his contract is running out, he has the leverage.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,438
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm »
The trent talk is mental. People saying he should get top money is mental to me. 350 or 400k? Fuck that. He is incredible and I was delighted to see him doing right back work last week but he isn't deserving of Salah money. There's a reason why top forwards get paid more than anyone else. Paying a right back who is mercurial on the ball? No.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #217 on: Today at 02:10:43 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 10:43:28 pm
Anyone who thinks " he can go with the fans blessing" is living in cuckooland.

Michael Owen, who was years past his prime, left the club (and we got 8 mill for him)
Fernando Torres, also past his prime, left the club (and we got 50 mill for him).

Both of them were reviled for leaving.

Trent, who is slap bang in his prime, is our most valuable asset, he leaves for nothing and will "have our blessing" in doing so?

Que?

We are not Everton.

While the owners (who have mismanaged the club for over 4 years in transfers (with the lack of backing at crucial moments) and contracts (allowing them to run down) will rightly be castigated if such a thing transpires, Trent will be ending any future affiliation with the club. That seems unthinkable to say right now as he is still with us, but he jumps ship for nothing to play against us (that's if we are still a CL qualifying side, which is beginning to look more unlikely) this will happen. That mural would be the first thing that gets painted over.

Both of those examples were bitter experiences because they forced themselves out by downing tools, and then going on to play for our rivals. There are many more examples of players leaving here for minimal sums in their primes who are still revered by the fans, Xabi and Mascherano for example.

The thing is, the contract should have been done for him a year ago even when Klopp was around. Is it because of the club not offering a deal, or did he refuse to sign one? Regardless, I can understand why VVD and Salah may be still off the hook at the moment, but I can't understand why he's still unsigned.

If he chose to go somewhere else, I would think he has every right to do it. If we look at it from another way, what if the club indeed are trying to lowball him? Is he forced to stay because he will be worried that we're going to paint his mural over?
Logged

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #218 on: Today at 02:59:18 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm
The trent talk is mental. People saying he should get top money is mental to me. 350 or 400k? Fuck that. He is incredible and I was delighted to see him doing right back work last week but he isn't deserving of Salah money. There's a reason why top forwards get paid more than anyone else. Paying a right back who is mercurial on the ball? No.
I guess the question is, what has been the salary situation of past great full-backs like Marcelo, Ashley Cole, Thuram, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, etc.?
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #219 on: Today at 06:51:27 am »
Let's say for arguments sake that Trent does leave next summer on a free.  So we then look to add a right back to the squad.  Then, let's assume the best and Bradley is at a point where he's now seen as the first choice and an upgrade is unlikely.  We'd then be looking to add a, player to the squad to provide cover and competition.

That player would cost perhaps £30 mil (using Sepp's price as a guide). Plus would be on maybe £5 mil per year.  Total cost for three years is £45 mil.

Then let's look at how that compares to Trent signing a new contract on 300k pw.  £15 mil per year.  £45 mil total for the first three years.

There's an argument that we could also afford to give him a decent signing fee, as we'd arguably have increased revenue from his status in the game (shirt sales etc).  Plus the obvious aspect that he's world class and we're better with him in the team.  Replacing him on the cheap in the calculation above is to illustrate a low bench mark.

I don't think the finances of a deal are the issue.  I think it's a football decision for trent.  He might be wanting to see how the land lies post Klopp.  He might be seriously looking at a pathway to Real Madrid to have a different challenge.  It would be very tempting to want to be part of that team and be in a different life style at this point in his life. He isn't married and doesn't have children, they are often key factors to wanting the stability of staying in one place, especially for those with children of school age (gives me optimism for VVD and Salah signing new contracts).

I honestly think the ball is in Trent's court on this.  I will be gutted if he leaves.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #220 on: Today at 07:49:26 am »
A bit worried about this to be honest, the lack of movement on things in football can sometimes be positive but I get the feeling it's not the case with this. I can actually see at least 2 of them going on a free which would be ridiculous when you consider just how much the three of these lads contribute to our side on and off the field

I just dont understand how we let it get to this situation. Before Klopp told the club he was going these should all have been given new deals. If we thought they may need to go within the next year then at least we would be in a position to get good fees for them but as things stand this looks like it's been handled woefully and I fear us deciding to allow these world class players to leave for nothing
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #221 on: Today at 07:58:40 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm
The trent talk is mental. People saying he should get top money is mental to me. 350 or 400k? Fuck that. He is incredible and I was delighted to see him doing right back work last week but he isn't deserving of Salah money. There's a reason why top forwards get paid more than anyone else. Paying a right back who is mercurial on the ball? No.

Sometimes you have to overpay. You cannot just go after deals. If there is a number that actually would convince Trent to stay I would be amazed if we do not meet it, it would be stupid frankly.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,924
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #222 on: Today at 08:33:53 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm
The trent talk is mental. People saying he should get top money is mental to me. 350 or 400k? Fuck that. He is incredible and I was delighted to see him doing right back work last week but he isn't deserving of Salah money. There's a reason why top forwards get paid more than anyone else. Paying a right back who is mercurial on the ball? No.
He needs to stay. I'm not bothered what his salary would be should he agree to a new deal.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #223 on: Today at 09:15:33 am »
Hughes will probably spend all the time negotiating one contract.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:18:27 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #224 on: Today at 09:18:05 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:15:33 am
Hughes will probably spent all the time negotiating one contract.

And tbf, Nat Phillips really deserves that 1 year extension and raise.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #225 on: Today at 09:19:08 am »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 09:18:05 am
And tbf, Nat Phillips really deserves that 1 year extension and raise.
Suddenly,  he'll realize that more pressing ones have expired.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #226 on: Today at 09:26:45 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:49:26 am
I just dont understand how we let it get to this situation. Before Klopp told the club he was going these should all have been given new deals.

I'm assuming the thinking last summer was to prioritise getting the SD situation sorted first, so they had the right person in place to handle the contract negotiations rather than leave it to Schmadtke, who was only ever a stopgap. And then Klopp dropped his bombshell which completely scuppered those plans.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,515
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #227 on: Today at 10:59:45 am »
I'm expecting to see at least two go, on a free.  I'll be pleasently surprised, if that's not the case.

Like KH says, I'll take the new contracts, if it means we don't sign anyone else, this summer (apart from the GK).
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #228 on: Today at 11:01:31 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm
The trent talk is mental. People saying he should get top money is mental to me. 350 or 400k? Fuck that. He is incredible and I was delighted to see him doing right back work last week but he isn't deserving of Salah money. There's a reason why top forwards get paid more than anyone else. Paying a right back who is mercurial on the ball? No.
Real Madrid pay Alaba over £300k/week.  They'll probably top that for Alphonso Davies (and potentially Trent...).  The same for Kimmich at Bayern.  Cancelo is on £250k/week at Man City - plus whatever appears in his offshore accounts.

Either we see ourselves as peers of, and contenders with, clubs like Real Madrid or we don't.  Maybe it's unrealistic to think that we should but for players like Trent - amongst the best in their positions in world football - those sorts of contracts are available.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,732
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #229 on: Today at 11:52:05 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm
The trent talk is mental. People saying he should get top money is mental to me. 350 or 400k? Fuck that. He is incredible and I was delighted to see him doing right back work last week but he isn't deserving of Salah money. There's a reason why top forwards get paid more than anyone else. Paying a right back who is mercurial on the ball? No.

Why do you care? Is it your money? Are you worried that if we then went for a player of world class level that they ask for more? Because at the moment it looks pretty remote that we bring in someone like an Mbappe or Bellingham level player.
Logged

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,508
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #230 on: Today at 12:08:05 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm
The trent talk is mental. People saying he should get top money is mental to me. 350 or 400k? Fuck that. He is incredible and I was delighted to see him doing right back work last week but he isn't deserving of Salah money. There's a reason why top forwards get paid more than anyone else. Paying a right back who is mercurial on the ball? No.

He is as influential as Mo, Virg, Alisson are in thier positions. His numbers are fantastic. 311 matches, 19 goals and 81 (!) assists. Those are elite numbers.

He is the poster boy of the club and academy kid, Scouser in best years of his career.

Hope this will get sortet asap. We need Trent to sign and I think he would be mad not to continue his career here. He is our future captain.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,939
  • JFT96
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #231 on: Today at 12:11:30 pm »
Are they going to announce one of these contracts at the end of the transfer window to make up for the disappointment of not signing anyone?
Logged

Offline RedEire

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #232 on: Today at 01:19:09 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 12:11:30 pm
Are they going to announce one of these contracts at the end of the transfer window to make up for the disappointment of not signing anyone?
That's what I'm thinking/hoping for at this stage. I'd say they could be working on the 3 situations and hopefully come to a conclusion  and announcement altogether either way.
Logged
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June  9, 2014, 09:17:15 pm
Having Welbeck try and mark Pirlo is ridiculous. It's like trying to get a golden retriever to stop a tennis ball machine.Because one is a machine designed for a very specific purpose that it is peerless at, and the other is a fucking dog.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,589
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #233 on: Today at 01:28:22 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 12:11:30 pm
Are they going to announce one of these contracts at the end of the transfer window to make up for the disappointment of not signing anyone?

I'd take that now even if it's just one for the time being, which again is a reflection of how bad the window has gone.

I also feel if the keeper has signed they're waiting until the last moment to announce it so it looks like we aren't left with nothing.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 