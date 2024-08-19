I think the people advocating a 1 or 2 year contract extension for Salah are going to feel a bit silly in 2027, 2028 and beyond when he's still tearing up the Champions League for some other team. He's only 32, he's in ridiculous physical condition, looks after himself, doesn't drink alcohol. There's no reason to think he's going to fall off a biological cliff in 1 or 2 years. 32 is not old for that kind of player, nor are 33 or 34.
There's also the impact he can continue to have off the pitch. How much do Jota, Nunez, Gakpo, Elliot, Szobo etc benefit from playing and training with him on a daily basis? How important is it that younger kids around the squad can watch and learn from him? And as much as I hate football as a business, what's his value to the club as a figurehead and icon? It's not just his performances for 90 minutes twice a week that you're letting go.