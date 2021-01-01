Makes no sense. Surely these contracts (specifically Trent) was number 1 on their in-tray when Edwards came back and brought in Hughes.



I thnk it depends on what budget Hughes has been given.This for me is relevant from Klopp.'We are allowed to spend the money we earn,' he said. 'That's what we always did. We spent before we earned on Konate and that is what we did. I am never surprised by the financial power of City, Chelsea, United.''We cannot compare to other clubs because obviously they have no limits. We have limits.'But we have been successful in this way in the last few years. Let's see which is the right way. We can't spend money we don't have - maybe others can.'Hughes may well have been given a budget that includes the cost of contract renewals. How much is available for renewals may depend on how much we bring in from player sales and how much spend on recruiting new players. With Salah and VVD their deals may depend on whether an opportunity arises for us to bring in who we consider to be their long-term replacements.Trent is a head-scratcher but he may want parity with our biggest earners. If we don't renew VVD and Salah then he would already be our best paid player. Renewing all three would probably cost us north of £50m a season.