Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Andy82lfc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #40 on: Today at 10:07:32 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:59:32 am
We got good value out of all three, especially Salah and Van Dijk. I'm certain they'll be offered extensions, not sure if they'll accept them because Edwards probably has very different estimation of their value. Trent is the likeliest to leave after Klopp left, don't think he has much interest in staying here in a rigged league and wasting his prime years.

Yeah, I have to say I'd be tempted in moving if I was Trent, but people are different, as we just found in the transfer market some players like their home comforts and are not excited, like many, by new adventures. He has won everything, still very young and literally has the world at his feet, I'd be tempted to go play in Brazilian Serie A for a season just for fun  ;D Tongue in cheek but he could do anything, saying that I'd be made up if he stays and hope that happens.

I would say though I would be unhappy if he left on a free, having nurtured Trent from 6 years old I think it would be a bit harsh to make sure he pockets as much as he can signing for free, rather than letting the club even get a modest fee for him.
jillc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #41 on: Today at 10:25:18 am
If Trent is leaving there would be a situation where I would be giving Bradley more playing time. I think he has huge potential and I would sooner we tied him down long term. Trent needs to be careful how many players have left and found somewhere they are happier at.
Bennett

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #42 on: Today at 10:26:54 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:25:18 am
If Trent is leaving there would be a situation where I would be giving Bradley more playing time. I think he has huge potential and I would sooner we tied him down long term. Trent needs to be careful how many players have left and found somewhere they are happier at.

None of them have gone to a bigger club than Liverpool. Trent would.
harleydanger

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #43 on: Today at 10:29:00 am
Take out VVD in both boxes and Salahs goal return vs a replacements and we drop 2-3 places in the league and suddenly look like 05 Liverpool.

Which may be Trents thinking.

jillc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #44 on: Today at 10:31:26 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:26:54 am
None of them have gone to a bigger club than Liverpool. Trent would.

I don't doubt he will go to a big club whether he would settle there is another matter.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #45 on: Today at 10:40:16 am
Keep all 3 of them if we can. We can't afford to let any of them leave.
kasperoff

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #46 on: Today at 10:49:50 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:56:43 am
I doubt Slot is wondering what hes got himself into. Hed have been fully aware of the contract situations when he agreed to take over and everything Ive seen from him since hes been here suggests hes loving it. And its only been pre season but in terms of a dream start he couldnt have done much more right to be honest. Well see what happens with the contracts, but I think Slot will be fairly pragmatic about it all regardless.

Perhaps that was a bit extreme. But for a club of our size and means, he should not have to be dealing with this. They are distractions no one needs.
Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #47 on: Today at 10:49:58 am
Look at Gini for example. Right time to cut him loose in theory. His levels were dropping, he was over 30 and wanted 3 years, we were probably looking at 1 years and maybe 2 at best. He wasn't happy and left.

The problem though was we didn't replace Gini. We just did fuck all for 2 years until we eventually signed Mac Allister.

Same thing with Fabinho. Sold him at the right time but still haven't replaced him (Endo was a Milner replacement if anything and not deemed good enough for that role as a starter for us).

Therefore, how the fuck are we going to replace Virg and Mo next summer? We haven't been at all proactive in doing that. At least we appear to be now with Alisson.

I think we need to keep at least one of those two. With Trent we'll do what we can, but it's ultimately up to the player. With all 3 it helps if we can show some ambition and don't jsut sit back and sign nobody.
kasperoff

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #48 on: Today at 10:55:41 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:47:45 am
Forget looking back, several of us said so at the time. It's always easier, and usually cheaper, to buy from a position of strength. If they're amenable, I think the club has to hand two-year extensions to Mo and Virj and give Trent what he wants in this case, because it's going to be more expensive to buy in top-class replacements - unless you think Quansah and Bradley have it in them to be first choices in a title-winning team.

I was one of them. For all the good FSG have done, we don't have shoot ourselves in the foot. Not backing Klopp fully in those years following the league win was criminal really.

Back to contacts, it's nothing short of madness. Rivals will rightly be revelling in our situation. If we lose all 3 we get significantly weaker and a shadow of the side that won the league and CL. All this from being the highest ranked club side in the world at one point. How and why have we let that happen?
philboooo

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #49 on: Today at 11:00:13 am
Calls on Salah's age are misguided I think. The way he looks after himself, I reckon he could play at an elite level right into his late-thirties. If there's any chance of persuading him to stay, I'd offer him whatever it takes, any contract length etc.
BER

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #50 on: Today at 11:13:24 am
Quote from: philboooo on Today at 11:00:13 am
Calls on Salah's age are misguided I think. The way he looks after himself, I reckon he could play at an elite level right into his late-thirties. If there's any chance of persuading him to stay, I'd offer him whatever it takes, any contract length etc.

Four years, 600k a week.

Get it done already!!
Simplexity

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #51 on: Today at 11:13:58 am
Out of all those 3 the only one I would expect to sign a contract is Salah. VVD and Trent I would be amazed if they signed at this point. What could change between now and 4 months that they would change their minds?
mikey_LFC

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #52 on: Today at 11:15:06 am
Quote from: philboooo on Today at 11:00:13 am
Calls on Salah's age are misguided I think. The way he looks after himself, I reckon he could play at an elite level right into his late-thirties. If there's any chance of persuading him to stay, I'd offer him whatever it takes, any contract length etc.

For him and Van Dijk, its not whether they can produce, its whether they can produce at the wage level theyll demand. I would suggest Salah has done well since his extension but not at the level you expect for his wages. The club know all this and more, so I think the decision made will be an assessment of the risk.
Haggis36

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #53 on: Today at 11:22:36 am
There's undoubtedly a degree of there being mitigating factors, but it's still a fairly significant fuck-up to be in this situation really - 3 of our guaranteed starters/most important players, including the captain and vice-captain, potentially leaving for free in 12 months time. I understand there's been a degree of upheaval behind the scenes - we had a temporary sporting director for most of last season, and the new man only joined this summer, but it should have been dealt with before that, even if it meant someone more senior stepping in to try and sort it out. We're talking players collectively worth maybe hundreds of millions. Yet there has been no urgency to address it, which leads me to believe that there's a very real possibility all 3 will leave and the club is ok with that.

With Virgil and Salah, you can understand the predicament to an extent. They'll be 34 and 33 respectively when their current contracts end, and perhaps most problematically are our two highest earners. I suspect that one comes down largely to contract length though - I can see us offering one-year extensions, at a push maybe two-years on significantly reduced terms, but will Virg/Mo want more security than that? I don't think the club would (or should) be offering 3-year £200k+ deals to players of that age, and I don't think you can really hold that as a stick to beat them with, as there aren't many clubs in the world who would do that. You only need to look at the pre-mature and almost overnight drop-off shown by the likes of Fabinho and to a lesser extent Henderson to see how risky that is, and we're a very risk-averse club. I get the sense Edwards will be brutal on this front to be honest, and I equally wouldn't be surprised if we didn't offer them contracts at all, or played hardball on wages. On balance if I had to guess - Virgil will stay, Mo will go, but a lot also depends on what their other options are - I'm sure they'll have teams in their ears even now.

The Trent one is really more just a fuck-up, and I feel like there may have been a degree of complacency there, banking on the idea that he'd want to stay with his boyhood club. From his perspective, I can see why when Klopp left he might have wanted to wait and see, but it should never have been allowed to get to that point in the first place when he's one of our few properly prime-age worldclass players and so influential to our side. I'm almost positive he'll go, and probably to Madrid - his best mate is there, he'll get to hoover up trophies playing with the very best players in the world. Conversely, Liverpool feels like it's coming to the end of a cycle, with what's left of our CL/league winning team probably departing over the next 2 years or so. I'm not sure the club have demonstrated the ambition/ability to put together a squad that will consistently compete for the big prizes. I can see why he'd leave, but it would still be a fairly damning indictment of the club that we can't retain our best players even when they're Liverpool born and bred.

If they do all decide to leave, the big worry is how they approach the second half of next season - whilst they're all absolute consumate professionals, there's bound to be a drop-off in your performance/commitment levels as you approach the end of your contract, knowing that a bad injury could scupper your next contract and leave you effectively unemployed. Even if it's only subconscious, that could be tricky to manage.
Simplexity

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #54 on: Today at 11:24:57 am
Worst part really is the signal we are sending to the rest of the football world by not being able to convince Trent, someone who has been here from he could walk, to stay as he believes we are unable to match his ambitions.
JP!

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #55 on: Today at 11:28:56 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:24:57 am
Worst part really is the signal we are sending to the rest of the football world by not being able to convince Trent, someone who has been here from he could walk, to stay as he believes we are unable to match his ambitions.

Is any word of this sentence fact or reported anywhere or have you just made all that up? :D
jillc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #56 on: Today at 11:30:15 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:24:57 am
Worst part really is the signal we are sending to the rest of the football world by not being able to convince Trent, someone who has been here from he could walk, to stay as he believes we are unable to match his ambitions.

We don't know that Trent doesn't want to try playing abroad. You can't force players to stay if they want to give it a go somewhere else.
Simplexity

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #57 on: Today at 11:31:15 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:28:56 am
Is any word of this sentence fact or reported anywhere or have you just made all that up? :D

Why else would he not sign the contract? Money?
JP!

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #58 on: Today at 11:32:43 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:31:15 am
Why else would he not sign the contract? Money?

Do we know he's actually been offered one yet?

Could also be new manager, wanting to see what he thinks about that/his role?
amir87

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #59 on: Today at 11:33:06 am
Heard you're not allowed to take corners quickly at Real Madrid. Just sayin'
Sonofthewind

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #60 on: Today at 11:48:41 am
Like many I think VVD will extend and Salah might go on a free. There's good examples of players knowing they were out the door and having a great season. So I'm at peace with that.

In regards to Trent. I would understand his decision but feel it might play out very publicly and ugly which would be tremendously sad.

My gut says he will consider a Madrid offer very seriously depending on how this season goes and leave the decision as late as possible. I think back to his iconic moments against Barcelona or performance against Leicester at Christmas. If he doesn't see us challenging ( or a platform to challenge soon) he'll think moments like that again will be more attainable in different shirt.
Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #61 on: Today at 11:49:40 am
Think Trent will go.

Bellingham will be in his ear about it and he will be RB.
Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #62 on: Today at 11:50:03 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 11:15:06 am
For him and Van Dijk, its not whether they can produce, its whether they can produce at the wage level theyll demand. I would suggest Salah has done well since his extension but not at the level you expect for his wages. The club know all this and more, so I think the decision made will be an assessment of the risk.

Concern with Salah if he acts the twat every time he's subbed or sulks if he's on the bench - he'll have to have his minutes managed more as he ages so it'll become more of an issue. You seen how Gerrard reacted to that (saw his arse and left) and then even Henderson. Both of their legs had gone as well.

At least with Van Dijk you don't really sub your centre backs and he'd accept sitting out games a bit more over a long season.
Red-Soldier

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #63 on: Today at 12:11:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:47:58 am
Not a great situation at all that all three go into next season without a new contract. Particularly Trent. All it will do is create a narrative and pretty sure that will be a negative, particularly with Trent, if it starts to become apparent that they are off.

I can understand letting Salah and Van Dijk leave but at the same time I have no idea how the club will go about trying to replace them if they let them go.

Agree.

It's a pretty bad situation.  Considering that we rely on selling players, it's not good.
disgraced cake

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #64 on: Today at 12:26:22 pm
I reckon Trent is off personally. Said months ago, if he hasn't signed by the first game I think he 100% will leave. What I didn't count on then was a stinker of a summer so far which has probably made his decision easier. His mates haven't signed new deals and we've made the squad weaker so far, as we scramble to get maybe one singular signing in before the end of August.

Fucking Madrid again. Haven't they caused us enough pain in recent years? It's one of those typically Liverpool things, in that there's zero other clubs who'd stand a chance of getting him even on a free but along come their fucking super team. And it is a super team, you had to laugh at the quality of that line up the other night. I wouldn't blame him for going, it's guaranteed success and has to be an improvement on life in England. He's the competitive type who'll love being a part of what they have going. He'll probably also remember Gerrard saying the things I win here will be worth more than what I win elsewhere. I don't think Gerrard himself would believe that now knowing he only won the FA Cup and League Cup in his last ten years here. He's the confident type Trent, I don't think he doubts his abilities for a second and will be right at home in that team. I doubt it'll be an easy decision for him but I think he'll make it and unfortunately go.

In my own opinion him leaving the club next summer will be worse than what it would have been like losing Gerrard in 05. Maybe not in the case of the club he ends up at but if you compare where Liverpool were at then and now (European Champions in 2005, I know), it's night and day IMO. We had the capability of pushing on massively and in my opinion we've completely fucked it. The situation is so much worse with Van Dijk and Salah being up next summer too. I really think we'll look at the break-up of the 2018-2020 side as absolutely criminal (negligence  ;D).

Fucking hell, depressing writing that. The whole thing is really in contrast to what could be an exciting time with nice football under Slot. One thing that could obviously be a massive help is winning a major trophy this season. Are we ready for that? Nobody thought we'd have been ready to win the European Cup in Rafa's first season. We're better placed now but the talking will be done on the pitch. Even that might not save his future here. I think he'd stay but I sadly feel the allure of joining this Madrid side will be too much.

Something big has to happen very very quickly from the nerds. For me they have to tie all three down ASAP and secure a few signings before summer ends. I personally wanted no less than three players incoming, quality ones too. They're 0/6 right now. I'm fucking amazed how shit it's all going but perhaps they were all too busy working on books about things they done five years ago. Give the new manager the support he needs you useless fuckers.
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #65 on: Today at 12:37:12 pm
Over the last few seasons, we have offloaded the wages of Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Firmino, Mane, Milner, Keita, Ox, Matip plus Klopp.

We now face the prospect of losing Salah, VVD and Trent plus it looks like Mamardashvili is being brought in to possibly replace Ali. That would be practically every big earner wiped from the books. We refuse to shop at the top end of the market so those wages are unlikely to be repeated.

So we could well end up becoming a team with revenues of £600m-£700m and a £250m-£300m wage bill. Add in a sell to buy policy and we would be generating a colossal amount of surplus revenues. 
DiggerJohn

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #66 on: Today at 12:51:56 pm
Putting my politician cap on the optics dont look good if you allow your star player which is Trent go on a free.

Virgil and Salah i can understand the clubs position more given their age and not knowing if there will be a Henderson like drop off happening.  But should have replacement in already then, because you arent getting fee in for Mo and Virgil.  I sense Alison has give his notice in too.

Whos the new captain for 2025
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #67 on: Today at 01:00:35 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:11:09 pm
Agree.

It's a pretty bad situation.  Considering that we rely on selling players, it's not good.

It's all part of the plan.

We're just meant to sit here like dummies and pretend we're owned by the greatest human beings to have ever existed.
has gone odd

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #68 on: Today at 01:05:29 pm
If we lose Trent, Virgil and Mo all at once the club have been monumentally negligent.

It is mostly down to the players themselves of course but the way business has been conducted since Edwards and Hughes started has been abysmal. They need to sort them all out and quickly. All 3 have plenty of gas in the tank to contribute, let alone the experience they have for our up and coming talent.

Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #69 on: Today at 01:10:58 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 01:05:29 pm
If we lose Trent, Virgil and Mo all at once the club have been monumentally negligent.

It is mostly down to the players themselves of course but the way business has been conducted since Edwards and Hughes started has been abysmal. They need to sort them all out and quickly. All 3 have plenty of gas in the tank to contribute, let alone the experience they have for our up and coming talent.



How can it be down to the players. If it was a rogue player then it would be a rare occurrence. It happens time and time again.

The bit that gets me is when we had all the cards why was a 22-year-old Trent only given a 4-year deal and then left for 3 years?

We had no problem giving Diaz who is on really low wages a 5 and a half year deal. So why as Trent only given 4 years?
DiggerJohn

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #70 on: Today at 01:16:02 pm
Silly boys Chelsea hand out 7 year deals.  We would all be happy if Trent was given that instead of the4 year deal.

would Trent have signed that at 22 probably would have back then, now im not so sure. Hey Jude calling
