There's undoubtedly a degree of there being mitigating factors, but it's still a fairly significant fuck-up to be in this situation really - 3 of our guaranteed starters/most important players, including the captain and vice-captain, potentially leaving for free in 12 months time. I understand there's been a degree of upheaval behind the scenes - we had a temporary sporting director for most of last season, and the new man only joined this summer, but it should have been dealt with before that, even if it meant someone more senior stepping in to try and sort it out. We're talking players collectively worth maybe hundreds of millions. Yet there has been no urgency to address it, which leads me to believe that there's a very real possibility all 3 will leave and the club is ok with that.



With Virgil and Salah, you can understand the predicament to an extent. They'll be 34 and 33 respectively when their current contracts end, and perhaps most problematically are our two highest earners. I suspect that one comes down largely to contract length though - I can see us offering one-year extensions, at a push maybe two-years on significantly reduced terms, but will Virg/Mo want more security than that? I don't think the club would (or should) be offering 3-year £200k+ deals to players of that age, and I don't think you can really hold that as a stick to beat them with, as there aren't many clubs in the world who would do that. You only need to look at the pre-mature and almost overnight drop-off shown by the likes of Fabinho and to a lesser extent Henderson to see how risky that is, and we're a very risk-averse club. I get the sense Edwards will be brutal on this front to be honest, and I equally wouldn't be surprised if we didn't offer them contracts at all, or played hardball on wages. On balance if I had to guess - Virgil will stay, Mo will go, but a lot also depends on what their other options are - I'm sure they'll have teams in their ears even now.



The Trent one is really more just a fuck-up, and I feel like there may have been a degree of complacency there, banking on the idea that he'd want to stay with his boyhood club. From his perspective, I can see why when Klopp left he might have wanted to wait and see, but it should never have been allowed to get to that point in the first place when he's one of our few properly prime-age worldclass players and so influential to our side. I'm almost positive he'll go, and probably to Madrid - his best mate is there, he'll get to hoover up trophies playing with the very best players in the world. Conversely, Liverpool feels like it's coming to the end of a cycle, with what's left of our CL/league winning team probably departing over the next 2 years or so. I'm not sure the club have demonstrated the ambition/ability to put together a squad that will consistently compete for the big prizes. I can see why he'd leave, but it would still be a fairly damning indictment of the club that we can't retain our best players even when they're Liverpool born and bred.



If they do all decide to leave, the big worry is how they approach the second half of next season - whilst they're all absolute consumate professionals, there's bound to be a drop-off in your performance/commitment levels as you approach the end of your contract, knowing that a bad injury could scupper your next contract and leave you effectively unemployed. Even if it's only subconscious, that could be tricky to manage.