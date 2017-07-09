« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT  (Read 21803 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,749
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1160 on: August 19, 2024, 11:02:14 pm »
Think that Solanke is a dreadful signing for Spurs Massively over paid for him.
Hes not quick, hes not really that mobile.

Nice lad, but.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,878
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1161 on: August 19, 2024, 11:28:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 19, 2024, 10:25:15 pm
https://x.com/The_Forty_Four/status/1825638226826244514?t=dHGBxiMjJTlLAaxM_Io0Mw&s=19

Vardy pointing to the premier league badge on his and telling romero that he's won one before telling him to fuck off

Spurs fans rave about him and hes obviously had a lot of success with Argentina but he just looks like an easy to wind up hothead in the Premier League.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,494
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1162 on: August 19, 2024, 11:42:55 pm »
If Vardy can still perform like this on a diet of redbull, skittles and vodka we may as well sign Salah up for another 5 years. 
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,240
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 12:12:53 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 19, 2024, 10:25:15 pm
https://x.com/The_Forty_Four/status/1825638226826244514?t=dHGBxiMjJTlLAaxM_Io0Mw&s=19

Vardy pointing to the premier league badge on his and telling romero that he's won one before telling him to fuck off
Yeah ... perhaps Romero should have pointed to the World Cup and Copa wins I'm sure he's got tatted on his body ...  :D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,114
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 12:14:14 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 12:12:53 am
Yeah ... perhaps Romero should have pointed to the World Cup and Copa wins I'm sure he's got tatted on his body ...  :D
it was to the spurs fans. think the "fuck off" was what was reserved for Romero
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,155
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 12:44:27 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 19, 2024, 10:25:15 pm
https://x.com/The_Forty_Four/status/1825638226826244514?t=dHGBxiMjJTlLAaxM_Io0Mw&s=19

Vardy pointing to the premier league badge on his and telling romero that he's won one before telling him to fuck off

Top tier shithousery. To think spurs were bringing their kids on the pitch for a parade about 3 games into last season.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,061
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 11:30:34 am »
Can't believe the amount of pundits and fan channels that have Spurs finishing above us. They look as soft as ever.
 
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,498
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 01:34:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 19, 2024, 09:44:55 pm
He'll be cooped up somewhere.
;D

That didnt get the credit it deserves.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,924
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 02:02:04 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:34:03 pm
;D

That didnt get the credit it deserves.

Always homing in on the under-credited posts, SHP...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,337
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1169 on: Yesterday at 03:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 11:30:34 am
Can't believe the amount of pundits and fan channels that have Spurs finishing above us. They look as soft as ever.
The clown Neville had us finishing behind United and Chelsea. Spurs too originally (before swapping them with Chelsea, so clearly just trolling Liverpool fans)
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,480
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1170 on: Yesterday at 03:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 11:30:34 am
Can't believe the amount of pundits and fan channels that have Spurs finishing above us. They look as soft as ever.
 

No idea what people thought had changed at Spurs for them to improve. They have the same manager, same defence, and less experience in midfield (although maybe slightly more technical).

How have a few attacking signing going to make a difference for a team that scored 74 goals, it was the defence that cost them.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1171 on: Yesterday at 03:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:31:51 pm
No idea what people thought had changed at Spurs for them to improve. They have the same manager, same defence, and less experience in midfield (although maybe slightly more technical).

How have a few attacking signing going to make a difference for a team that scored 74 goals, it was the defence that cost them.
I guess Spurs would be hoping they don't get so many injuries this season.  Even when they mostly cleared up for the final third of the season though they were poor as teams had worked out the kamikaze high defensive line.

It will be interesting to see how Ange reintegrates Bissouma as they looked so ropey once the two teens came on in midfield.  It was weird timing to sell Skipp albeit they did get good money for him.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,485
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1172 on: Yesterday at 03:44:59 pm »
Can't see Spurs being any better than they were, last season.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,924
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1173 on: Yesterday at 03:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:44:59 pm
Can't see Spurs being any better than they were, last season.

Slightly negative prediction to proclamate...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1174 on: Yesterday at 03:52:16 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 03:11:16 pm
The clown Neville had us finishing behind United...
The host immediately asked him in what area of the team are united superior to us, and he just froze. Cognitive dissonance on full display. ;D
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,337
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1175 on: Yesterday at 04:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 03:52:16 pm
The host immediately asked him in what area of the team are united superior to us, and he just froze. Cognitive dissonance on full display. ;D
Yes that was hilarious. Even more hilarious when he regained his composure and started yapping about how our options in midfield don't stack up to the likes of Casemiro Mount and McTominay
Logged

Offline potatomato33

  • Combat Carl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,467
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 05:14:21 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 04:25:12 pm
Yes that was hilarious. Even more hilarious when he regained his composure and started yapping about how our options in midfield don't stack up to the likes of Casemiro Mount and McTominay

There's a reason why he was canned from the Valencia job within 6 months.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1177 on: Yesterday at 06:48:17 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 03:11:16 pm
The clown Neville had us finishing behind United and Chelsea. Spurs too originally (before swapping them with Chelsea, so clearly just trolling Liverpool fans)
Thats what he lives for, trolling Liverpool fans.
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,361
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 07:03:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:48:17 pm
Thats what he lives for, trolling Liverpool fans.

And is well paid for it. Its a joke, really.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1179 on: Yesterday at 07:32:28 pm »
His only opinion that doesn't change every 5 minutes is that he hates Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,452
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 08:21:06 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 07:32:28 pm
His only opinion that doesn't change every 5 minutes is that he hates Liverpool.
We tormented him as a kid. We terrify him. His attitude now, as an adult, shows we still haunt him to this day.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 09:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 03:52:16 pm
The host immediately asked him in what area of the team are united superior to us, and he just froze. Cognitive dissonance on full display. ;D

Sounds fun to watch he just speaks without thinking.

If its not bad enough with footy this guy acts like a modern day Robin Hood he thinks he is a clever clogs probably is next to Carragher / Richards
Logged

Offline Slot_Rightin

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 02:40:46 pm »
Lads sorry if it's in the wrong spot, but anyone ever scanned in someone else at the ground and had any issues?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 03:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Slot_Rightin on Today at 02:40:46 pm
Lads sorry if it's in the wrong spot, but anyone ever scanned in someone else at the ground and had any issues?

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=27.0
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 