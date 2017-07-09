https://x.com/The_Forty_Four/status/1825638226826244514?t=dHGBxiMjJTlLAaxM_Io0Mw&s=19Vardy pointing to the premier league badge on his and telling romero that he's won one before telling him to fuck off
Crosby Nick never fails.
Yeah ... perhaps Romero should have pointed to the World Cup and Copa wins I'm sure he's got tatted on his body ...
He'll be cooped up somewhere.
That didnt get the credit it deserves.
Can't believe the amount of pundits and fan channels that have Spurs finishing above us. They look as soft as ever.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
No idea what people thought had changed at Spurs for them to improve. They have the same manager, same defence, and less experience in midfield (although maybe slightly more technical).How have a few attacking signing going to make a difference for a team that scored 74 goals, it was the defence that cost them.
Can't see Spurs being any better than they were, last season.
The clown Neville had us finishing behind United...
The host immediately asked him in what area of the team are united superior to us, and he just froze. Cognitive dissonance on full display.
Yes that was hilarious. Even more hilarious when he regained his composure and started yapping about how our options in midfield don't stack up to the likes of Casemiro Mount and McTominay
The clown Neville had us finishing behind United and Chelsea. Spurs too originally (before swapping them with Chelsea, so clearly just trolling Liverpool fans)
Thats what he lives for, trolling Liverpool fans.
His only opinion that doesn't change every 5 minutes is that he hates Liverpool.
