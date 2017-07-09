No idea what people thought had changed at Spurs for them to improve. They have the same manager, same defence, and less experience in midfield (although maybe slightly more technical).



How have a few attacking signing going to make a difference for a team that scored 74 goals, it was the defence that cost them.



I guess Spurs would be hoping they don't get so many injuries this season. Even when they mostly cleared up for the final third of the season though they were poor as teams had worked out the kamikaze high defensive line.It will be interesting to see how Ange reintegrates Bissouma as they looked so ropey once the two teens came on in midfield. It was weird timing to sell Skipp albeit they did get good money for him.