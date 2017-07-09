« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 16th - 19th August - NOT FOR IN GAME LFC CHAT

Think that Solanke is a dreadful signing for Spurs Massively over paid for him.
Hes not quick, hes not really that mobile.

Nice lad, but.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm
https://x.com/The_Forty_Four/status/1825638226826244514?t=dHGBxiMjJTlLAaxM_Io0Mw&s=19

Vardy pointing to the premier league badge on his and telling romero that he's won one before telling him to fuck off

Spurs fans rave about him and hes obviously had a lot of success with Argentina but he just looks like an easy to wind up hothead in the Premier League.
If Vardy can still perform like this on a diet of redbull, skittles and vodka we may as well sign Salah up for another 5 years. 
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm
https://x.com/The_Forty_Four/status/1825638226826244514?t=dHGBxiMjJTlLAaxM_Io0Mw&s=19

Vardy pointing to the premier league badge on his and telling romero that he's won one before telling him to fuck off
Yeah ... perhaps Romero should have pointed to the World Cup and Copa wins I'm sure he's got tatted on his body ...  :D
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 12:12:53 am
Yeah ... perhaps Romero should have pointed to the World Cup and Copa wins I'm sure he's got tatted on his body ...  :D
it was to the spurs fans. think the "fuck off" was what was reserved for Romero
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm
https://x.com/The_Forty_Four/status/1825638226826244514?t=dHGBxiMjJTlLAaxM_Io0Mw&s=19

Vardy pointing to the premier league badge on his and telling romero that he's won one before telling him to fuck off

Top tier shithousery. To think spurs were bringing their kids on the pitch for a parade about 3 games into last season.
Can't believe the amount of pundits and fan channels that have Spurs finishing above us. They look as soft as ever.
 
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:44:55 pm
He'll be cooped up somewhere.
That didnt get the credit it deserves.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:34:03 pm
That didnt get the credit it deserves.

Always homing in on the under-credited posts, SHP...
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 11:30:34 am
Can't believe the amount of pundits and fan channels that have Spurs finishing above us. They look as soft as ever.
The clown Neville had us finishing behind United and Chelsea. Spurs too originally (before swapping them with Chelsea, so clearly just trolling Liverpool fans)
