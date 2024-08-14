« previous next »
The System is the King (reloaded)

The System is the King (reloaded)
August 14, 2024, 09:52:01 am
This is a revamp of a previous article from 2013 which can be seen here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=307968.0

The System is the King

I love Jurgen Klopp.  As a man and as the one-time leader of our football club.  Hes led us during some of the greatest nights of our lives and rebuilt our status as an elite football team, all while upholding the values of our great club.  His teams had a great level of cohesion and togetherness, with a lot of work done around creating and exploiting transitions and using the individual qualities of his players to exploit these moments of disruption in the opposition.

Klopp leaving, along with his first team coaching department, has allowed a new team of coaches, led by Arne Slot, to bring in new training methods to embed a different style of play for the team.  I hope this thread will allow us to focus entirely on the approach of the coaches and the new identity of the team.  With Slot, its clear that the system is the king in all phases of play.

Weve heard a number of comments from the players over the preseason relating to the changes in coaching that theyve experienced.

A lot more structure when were in possession, a few nice passages of play, you can see a lot of patterns were trying to get used to really.  Jarell Quansah

A system-oriented approach needs specific qualities in the players throughout the squad to work effectively, as any player should be able to step into the team and compliment the system.  It also requires a volume of time on the training ground to develop the understanding of how each player fits into the overall system to create a team thats greater than the sum of its parts.

Cohesion has been defined as a group of individuals thinking, feeling and acting as a single unit (Tutko and Richards, Psychology of Coaching).  How can a team with an ever-changing combination of players become a cohesive group?

In this article Im going to attempt to explore some of the parameters that affect the thinking and acting elements of this definition of cohesion.  Specifically, I will discuss the perceptual and decision-making processes that influence how effective footballers can be at executing fast, combination attacks.  This will then allow us to see which types of footballers and training methods will lead to the level of cohesion needed for the team to be successful.

The process of decision-making is influenced by two factors, firstly, the persons interpretation of the current environment and secondly, by memories stored from previous experiences.

Limited Channel Capacity

The skill to accurately interpret the current environment is our first obstacle to overcome.  We constantly take in sensory information that tells us about the present environment.  This is received by our sense organs and stored for a very short time in our short-term sensory stores.  From here, this data is filtered, and most of it discarded, however some of it, which the brain interprets as important, is moved into our short-term memory.  We have to discard most of the sensory information before it reaches our short-term memory, as we are incapable of processing all of that data.  We have a Limited Channel Capacity.

To test how well you filter information, watch this video and count the number of passes the team in white makes.  Id be very impressed if you can get this right.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KB_lTKZm1Ts" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KB_lTKZm1Ts</a>

The implications of a Limited Channel Capacity for sports people are significant.  The process of filtering information is a subconscious one and happens instantly.  It explains why we genuinely didnt see our teammate (who was waving and shouting at the top of his voice) standing completely unmarked, six yards out from goal, even though we were looking straight at him.  Our eyes picked up the visual data, but it got filtered as our processing capacity was divided between worrying about the defender running at us and keeping control of the ball.

Someone with good vision on the football pitch might not have 20/20 vision, and equally, someone with great eyes might not be able to see very much on the pitch.  The skill is to filter out unnecessary information effectively and recognising the most important sensory information.

Interpreting the Data

Once we have filtered the data appropriately, we now need to make sense of it.  This is where information in our short-term memory is compared with information in our long-term memory to decode it.

Look at this image.  What do you see?



There is no cube in the picture, but your brain is still able to see it using the information available and your previous experience of seeing cubes.

We rely on pattern recognition, which again comes down to experience.   If I showed you a random series of eleven red and eleven blue dots on a rectangle, youd probably find it difficult to recall the next day.  But if these dots looked like a 4-4-2 versus a 4-3-3, youd recognise them immediately and be able to reconstruct the image on another day.

Patterns allow us to chunk objects together to identify them as one body instead of discrete entities.  Experienced chess players will instantly recognise this pattern:



But those who think a Sicilian Defence is a Godfather-inspired legal phrase wont recognise this common opening position.

The ability of a player to recognise specific patterns that occur in open play will enable them to predict how play will unfold and recognise opportunities to exploit unbalanced defences.

As well as pattern recognition and chunking of different elements, it helps players to be able to recognise and use Advanced Cues.  A basic example of an Advanced Cue might be a player running up to take a corner kick.  You know when the ball will be kicked before it is, as you have the Advanced Cue of the players run-up.  However, skilful individuals will be able to make use of more detail from advanced cues, such as the direction a pass will go, or which direction the player will dribble a ball.

From a team cohesion point of view, predictability of movement from your teammates is essential.  Using triggers as Advanced Cues to indicate what you want a teammate to do is something well drilled teams do automatically.  Practicing what to look for and building that inter-relationship between all players within a squad is crucial training groundwork.

Decision Making

Hick's Law states that the more choices someone has, the longer it takes to make a decision.  Therefore, by having specific patterns that are worked on in training, and rules that simplify the decision-making process, the speed of decision-making can be increased.

Stanley Matthews wrote in his autobiography about his understanding with Stan Mortensen.  When Matthews got round a fullback to the goal line, he would pull the ball back to a specific place every time, and Mortensen knew this and would time his run to be there.  In modern football, its unlikely this pattern would work in isolation as the availability of footage means even casual observers of the game have a high degree of awareness of players tendencies.  A simple attacking pattern such as this would be too predictable to deceive defenders.  However, having a range of attacking patterns based on specific scenarios makes it more difficult for the opposition to prepare defensively.  Underpinning these with a series of core principles will help speed up the decision-making process and will create high speed, high variety attacking phases.

As an aside, weve seen videos come out from the pre-season tour of the goalkeeper coach, Fabien Otte (who has a PhD in Skill Acquisition) using modified goggles to help train these perceptual skills in the players.  This is specifically to train a technical element in the goalkeepers to ensure their head position is correct and to train them to track the ball with their central, rather than peripheral vision.  While this specific example isnt related to the decision-making element of perception, what it does demonstrate is that there is an evidence-led approach to training which I think will allow us to make other inferences about the way the team is being prepared and allow us to evaluate its effectiveness.

Summary

If the system is truly the king, we should be able to see players swapped in and out of the side to allow the right amount of rest and rotation thats needed to be competitive across all competitions.  Every player needs to have the capacity and time on the training ground to understand their role in the system and be coachable enough to take onboard the instructions.  No player filling a specific role will be identical to the one they are replacing, so there will still be a place for the unique characteristics and skills of individuals, but all players need to develop that overall cohesion within the system.


Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
August 14, 2024, 10:47:43 am
I fear that having players so heavily trained in system specific play will reduce their problem solving skills when the system is nullified by the opposition. The onus is on the coach to change the game rather than an individual taking the responsibility on themselves. For one, it can lead to frustrating games where we bang our heads against brick walls and never change, and secondly, it is much less interesting than the alternative. I get the benefits, quicker play from knowing where your next pass is as you get the ball but it also means teams know how you play and can set up to stop it, making it a game of systems rather than individuals. Perhaps this takes the pressure of signings as any player with enough technical ability can fill a whole, but it also feels like it takes away some of the beauty from the game.

Back in our heyday, our players were not given instruction on how to play or how to solve issues but expected to work out the solutions themselves. John Barnes talks brilliantly about this, when he arrived from a heavily drilled system and an army background, he was stunned to find out coaches expecting the players to come up with their own ideas, with our coaches trusting the intuition of the player and their natural ability to win out. As much as a system has its benefits, it can also slow a players game by forcing them to make decisions that dont come naturally to them. Once relationships are built the natural styles of players can become as quick as the systemically organised play of others, the difference being that in one players are drilled in how they should act, whereas the other focuses the players attention on how their teammates play, with the players tasked not with changing how they play, but adapting to the preferences of those around them.

There are two different schools and the Pep school of robotics is winning out, of which Arne is a disciple, but I do believe a counter-revolution will happen at some point and I think being ahead of the curve will be of benefit, particularly for a club like us who thrive on emotion, chaos and many of the more human aspects of the game.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
August 14, 2024, 11:14:23 am
Great reply Mikey.  I think that's the nail on the head.  It's the balance between team structure and cohesion and the creativity of individuals.

Personally, I think there's a balance in there and it depends on your coaching philosophy as to where the line is drawn.  I don't like robotic football.  Even the old English (think Hodgson) school was robotic but from a place of defensive structure and limited passes in possession rather than ball dominance.

I like the idea that there are specific rules and go to patterns to progress the ball into attacking situations, where there is then the freedom to be expressive and create through individual skill.  Jota's goal the other day was from a a great pass from Trent and a brilliant first time shot from Jota, but the phase of play before it was a well worked pattern.

The third goal came from a rehearsed pattern from the goalkeeper, but there were still moments of individual skill and decision making in there.

If we can set a platform with structure, and create lots of good attacking opportunities, I'd hope once established, we then get to see the in game decision making and flair elements from the players.

Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
August 14, 2024, 11:26:39 am
Quote from: Prof on August 14, 2024, 11:14:23 am
Great reply Mikey.  I think that's the nail on the head.  It's the balance between team structure and cohesion and the creativity of individuals.

Personally, I think there's a balance in there and it depends on your coaching philosophy as to where the line is drawn.  I don't like robotic football.  Even the old English (think Hodgson) school was robotic but from a place of defensive structure and limited passes in possession rather than ball dominance.

I like the idea that there are specific rules and go to patterns to progress the ball into attacking situations, where there is then the freedom to be expressive and create through individual skill.  Jota's goal the other day was from a a great pass from Trent and a brilliant first time shot from Jota, but the phase of play before it was a well worked pattern.

The third goal came from a rehearsed pattern from the goalkeeper, but there were still moments of individual skill and decision making in there.

If we can set a platform with structure, and create lots of good attacking opportunities, I'd hope once established, we then get to see the in game decision making and flair elements from the players.

Absolutely agree with that.

 I think Slot seems pragmatic enough to have a balanced approach and the pre-season did point towards more individual licenses for players to express themselves than we see from the likes of Pep. Weve got so much individual quality, it would seem a waste to train the individuality out of them.

Klopp was similarly minded though the system and patterns had a different philosophical tilt, as were our great managers of the 80s to some degree. Well most likely just be moving slightly along the sliding scale towards order and away from chaos than what we experienced under Klopp, though most likely not quite as far along as we saw under Rafa.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
August 14, 2024, 11:47:08 am
I love this prof, thank you.

One thing I've read is Slot has changed how we do rondo's, he's banned any sort of flick, back heel etc. He wants the player to open their body up and pass quickly which you can start to see happening on the pitch.

It looks like Slot likes to invite pressure when we have the ball directly from our keeper, adding the double pivot gives more passing options but also draws more players forward and we will "pounce" on a long quick direct ball into the space vacated. I can really see all our forwards excelling and loving this style of play.

The Diaz goal assisted by Szobo was a perfect example of this working.

I was at first thinking Trent might struggle or find his role limited but now I've seen him get minutes I can see him as being just if not more actively involved, Slot is going to love using him as an outlet for a pinpoint pass into one of the front men.

Exciting times ahead.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
August 14, 2024, 12:35:49 pm
Quote from: Draex on August 14, 2024, 11:47:08 am
I love this prof, thank you.

One thing I've read is Slot has changed how we do rondo's, he's banned any sort of flick, back heel etc. He wants the player to open their body up and pass quickly which you can start to see happening on the pitch.

It looks like Slot likes to invite pressure when we have the ball directly from our keeper, adding the double pivot gives more passing options but also draws more players forward and we will "pounce" on a long quick direct ball into the space vacated. I can really see all our forwards excelling and loving this style of play.

The Diaz goal assisted by Szobo was a perfect example of this working.

I was at first thinking Trent might struggle or find his role limited but now I've seen him get minutes I can see him as being just if not more actively involved, Slot is going to love using him as an outlet for a pinpoint pass into one of the front men.

Exciting times ahead.
Great points

I hadn't read/heard that about the rondos but that's a really interesting point.  It will focus on technical correctness (much like the point in my OP about the goggles in GK training).  It's an attention to detail that can be very important.

The balance for this is, doing things technically correct can recuce the fun, so maintaining the level of joy players get from training will be a consideration for the coaches.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
August 14, 2024, 12:37:06 pm
Quote from: Draex on August 14, 2024, 11:47:08 am
I love this prof, thank you.

One thing I've read is Slot has changed how we do rondo's, he's banned any sort of flick, back heel etc. He wants the player to open their body up and pass quickly which you can start to see happening on the pitch.

It looks like Slot likes to invite pressure when we have the ball directly from our keeper, adding the double pivot gives more passing options but also draws more players forward and we will "pounce" on a long quick direct ball into the space vacated. I can really see all our forwards excelling and loving this style of play.

The Diaz goal assisted by Szobo was a perfect example of this working.

I was at first thinking Trent might struggle or find his role limited but now I've seen him get minutes I can see him as being just if not more actively involved, Slot is going to love using him as an outlet for a pinpoint pass into one of the front men.

Exciting times ahead.
If we become proficient at that, we'll see a lot of the lower half teams playing in massed ranks for a draw. How does the system break down that resistance -- have we got a set piece coach yet?
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
August 14, 2024, 12:59:57 pm
Quote from: Prof on August 14, 2024, 12:35:49 pm
Great points

I hadn't read/heard that about the rondos but that's a really interesting point.  It will focus on technical correctness (much like the point in my OP about the goggles in GK training).  It's an attention to detail that can be very important.

The balance for this is, doing things technically correct can recuce the fun, so maintaining the level of joy players get from training will be a consideration for the coaches.

I've watched all the pre-season behind training videos and there is a lot of new things, like playing tag, shadow boxing, catching tennis balls. I think a lot of that is Peeters approach to fitness and improving core strength but I do think that adds some variety as well. All reports from the players who did the full pre-season were glowing, Salah hasn't stopped smiling.

The players also mention that Slot is very hands on, I think Pep did this for us previously and they get individual videos of games/training highlighting areas to improve. I was a bit surprised we weren't already doing this to be honest but this adds to your point about attention to detail.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
August 14, 2024, 01:53:38 pm
First good post you've made in years Prof...and it's a rehash.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
August 14, 2024, 02:26:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on August 14, 2024, 01:53:38 pm
First good post you've made in years Prof...and it's a rehash.

This is the re-mix
The Jeeps pump this new remix...
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
August 14, 2024, 02:50:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on August 14, 2024, 01:53:38 pm
First good post you've made in years Prof...and it's a rehash.
Thanks Samie

One good post in years puts me clear ahead of your all time record then  8)
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
August 18, 2024, 02:32:56 pm
Jota's interview after the match essentially said, we've worked in training sessions to get players getting onto the ball facing the last line of defence.

It's a big part of the zone 14 discussion from way back.  The position on the pitch that leads to the most threat for creating opportunities is that central zone in front of the defence.  I think for a while we've not really exploited this space very well, but it's clear we're working on patterns to get our best passers into this situation.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
August 18, 2024, 03:26:04 pm
Always enjoy reading your posts Prof, even if beyond my basic understanding of the technical side of the game at times.
August 18, 2024, 04:27:38 pm
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
August 18, 2024, 05:00:24 pm
Quote from: Prof on August 18, 2024, 02:32:56 pm
Jota's interview after the match essentially said, we've worked in training sessions to get players getting onto the ball facing the last line of defence.

It's a big part of the zone 14 discussion from way back.  The position on the pitch that leads to the most threat for creating opportunities is that central zone in front of the defence.  I think for a while we've not really exploited this space very well, but it's clear we're working on patterns to get our best passers into this situation.

Really good Op. Prof.

I am not so sure we struggled to get people into zone 14 over the last couple of seasons. Albeit in a very different way than a Slot or PED would. I think last season especially we had countless glorious opportunities in zone 14. I think it was more the execution was really poor, time and time again we had ridiculously good positions and we fluffed the chances. The 4v1 against Arsenal was a clear example.

I think a large part of that was the decline and then replacement of Firmino. We would look to go long to Mane or Salah pick up the 2nd ball and Bobby who had dropped off into zone 14 was exceptional at making the right decisions. Last season especially there were too many poor decisions or poorly weighted passes.

For me getting players facing the oppositions defence is crucial for Slot but he will do it in a very different way to Klopp who looked to gegenpress his way into zone 14. Slot wants to tempt the opposition into pressing us high up the pitch and then beat the press and get players like Grav, Macca and Trent on the ball in that area. That for me is why he wanted a player like Zubimendi and why if we are to play to our full potential under Slot we need 6's who can play receive the ball from Ali and the centrebacks and beat the press.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
August 18, 2024, 07:28:23 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on August 18, 2024, 05:00:24 pm
Really good Op. Prof.

I am not so sure we struggled to get people into zone 14 over the last couple of seasons. Albeit in a very different way than a Slot or PED would. I think last season especially we had countless glorious opportunities in zone 14. I think it was more the execution was really poor, time and time again we had ridiculously good positions and we fluffed the chances. The 4v1 against Arsenal was a clear example.

I think a large part of that was the decline and then replacement of Firmino. We would look to go long to Mane or Salah pick up the 2nd ball and Bobby who had dropped off into zone 14 was exceptional at making the right decisions. Last season especially there were too many poor decisions or poorly weighted passes.

For me getting players facing the oppositions defence is crucial for Slot but he will do it in a very different way to Klopp who looked to gegenpress his way into zone 14. Slot wants to tempt the opposition into pressing us high up the pitch and then beat the press and get players like Grav, Macca and Trent on the ball in that area. That for me is why he wanted a player like Zubimendi and why if we are to play to our full potential under Slot we need 6's who can play receive the ball from Ali and the centrebacks and beat the press.
Agree completely
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
Yesterday at 04:22:56 am
Spot on. I said essentially the same thing in the game thread. If Ryan and Dom can up their defensive intensity as the dual pivots (my preference), we can be very successful Suits Jones too. If you watch some of the Feyenoord highlights, Slot creates massive space between the midfield and defense, exploiting this space with a couple of quick touches. Beautiful
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
Yesterday at 05:17:52 am
Quote from: Menace2Sobriety on Yesterday at 04:22:56 am
Spot on. I said essentially the same thing in the game thread. If Ryan and Dom can up their defensive intensity as the dual pivots (my preference), we can be very successful Suits Jones too. If you watch some of the Feyenoord highlights, Slot creates massive space between the midfield and defense, exploiting this space with a couple of quick touches. Beautiful

Against a low block then you might want to convert an 8 who is really good on the ball into a 6. You have little pressure on the ball so you are already in the progressive phase.

Slot is the opposite he wants to make the game about the build-up phase. He wants a Zubimendi who is a natural six to basically dominate possession. He wants a Zubimendi to have a 100 touches. To provoke teams to press and try and win the ball and then play through them and get the likes of Szobo, Grav, Trent and Macca into space in zone 14.

In areas where we can really hurt teams. Trying to convert the players who can face up their opponents and hurt teams into 6's is nuts.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
Yesterday at 09:22:54 am
Quote from: Prof on August 18, 2024, 02:32:56 pm
Jota's interview after the match essentially said, we've worked in training sessions to get players getting onto the ball facing the last line of defence.

It's a big part of the zone 14 discussion from way back.  The position on the pitch that leads to the most threat for creating opportunities is that central zone in front of the defence.  I think for a while we've not really exploited this space very well, but it's clear we're working on patterns to get our best passers into this situation.

Right so we know what the team meeting will be at Carrington this morning. After they've discussed who we might be signing ( Mamardashvili).
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
Yesterday at 10:05:16 am
Quote from: Samie on August 18, 2024, 04:27:38 pm


Id like to see on and off ball versions of this.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
Yesterday at 12:03:20 pm
That was a great read as always, Prof. Slot's system really works towards creating space in zone 14, but he's also flexible as we've seen yesterday when Ipswich were occupying that zone and trying to snuf out balls into that area- we went to the byline a lot and created some decent chances.

I love the fact that he is flexible- able to see when something isn't working and that he is not married to his system completely.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
Yesterday at 12:57:33 pm
Quote from: Prof on August 14, 2024, 02:50:22 pm
Thanks Samie

One good post in years puts me clear ahead of your all time record then  8)

OUCH!  ;D

Love this thread Prof. Add it to the Zone 14 and Level 1 2 3 threads of yore. I also love your use of the basketball video which I've not seen in years but really hit home to me about perception driving choices. You make great points and some good counters about flair and individuality have been given.

In a way, we always had a system: pass and move was its name and it always fascinates me how simple this game can be sometimes. Put the ball in the net and we can discuss it later, son. I'm beginning to get hopeful that we can put the ball in the back of the net enough for success this season.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
Yesterday at 02:29:53 pm
Great read, thanks Prof!
(Am I the only one who missed the bear because I was expecting a gorilla?)

Reading other comments and it struck me that Slot has mentioned that balance between control and chaos, which to me seems to relate to a more ordered, drilled approach to defence and build up, with greater creativity and freedom in the attack. Its one reason Im keen to see more of Harvey and Nuñez in this system.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
Yesterday at 03:12:53 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:17:52 am
Against a low block then you might want to convert an 8 who is really good on the ball into a 6. You have little pressure on the ball so you are already in the progressive phase.

Slot is the opposite he wants to make the game about the build-up phase. He wants a Zubimendi who is a natural six to basically dominate possession. He wants a Zubimendi to have a 100 touches. To provoke teams to press and try and win the ball and then play through them and get the likes of Szobo, Grav, Trent and Macca into space in zone 14.

In areas where we can really hurt teams. Trying to convert the players who can face up their opponents and hurt teams into 6's is nuts.

Sure - perhaps a more natural 6 might fit this system better, but we don't have that presently so just going by what we have. I think both Ryan and Dom have the ability to take those 100 touches, invite pressure, and expose the space. 
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
Yesterday at 03:53:14 pm
Quote from: Menace2Sobriety on Yesterday at 03:12:53 pm
Sure - perhaps a more natural 6 might fit this system better, but we don't have that presently so just going by what we have. I think both Ryan and Dom have the ability to take those 100 touches, invite pressure, and expose the space. 

They won't get a 100 touches against a high press though because they don't have the skillset to receive the ball in tight areas during the build up phase.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
Yesterday at 04:36:14 pm
Really interesting read, thanks very much Prof!  I'm maybe a Luddite though as I find myself yearning for the simpler times of Matthews cutting the ball back for Mortensen - it's all so scientific now.

My football observation skills clearly aren't as good as I thought, as I remembered Macca and Grav as a double pivot.  Knight's average positions chart suggests Grav as a single pivot with Macca and Szobo taking up 8 positions more common with how we lined up under Klopp.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
Yesterday at 05:28:44 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:53:14 pm
They won't get a 100 touches against a high press though because they don't have the skillset to receive the ball in tight areas during the build up phase.

Our opinions differ on this but thats ok.
Re: The System is the King (reloaded)
Today at 05:51:35 am
Quote from: Eeyore on August 18, 2024, 05:00:24 pm
For me getting players facing the oppositions defence is crucial for Slot but he will do it in a very different way to Klopp who looked to gegenpress his way into zone 14. Slot wants to tempt the opposition into pressing us high up the pitch and then beat the press and get players like Grav, Macca and Trent on the ball in that area. That for me is why he wanted a player like Zubimendi and why if we are to play to our full potential under Slot we need 6's who can play receive the ball from Ali and the centrebacks and beat the press.

What did you think of Gravenbergs audition in that role? Could he grow into the 6 we need?
