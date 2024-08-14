I fear that having players so heavily trained in system specific play will reduce their problem solving skills when the system is nullified by the opposition. The onus is on the coach to change the game rather than an individual taking the responsibility on themselves. For one, it can lead to frustrating games where we bang our heads against brick walls and never change, and secondly, it is much less interesting than the alternative. I get the benefits, quicker play from knowing where your next pass is as you get the ball but it also means teams know how you play and can set up to stop it, making it a game of systems rather than individuals. Perhaps this takes the pressure of signings as any player with enough technical ability can fill a whole, but it also feels like it takes away some of the beauty from the game.



Back in our heyday, our players were not given instruction on how to play or how to solve issues but expected to work out the solutions themselves. John Barnes talks brilliantly about this, when he arrived from a heavily drilled system and an army background, he was stunned to find out coaches expecting the players to come up with their own ideas, with our coaches trusting the intuition of the player and their natural ability to win out. As much as a system has its benefits, it can also slow a players game by forcing them to make decisions that dont come naturally to them. Once relationships are built the natural styles of players can become as quick as the systemically organised play of others, the difference being that in one players are drilled in how they should act, whereas the other focuses the players attention on how their teammates play, with the players tasked not with changing how they play, but adapting to the preferences of those around them.



There are two different schools and the Pep school of robotics is winning out, of which Arne is a disciple, but I do believe a counter-revolution will happen at some point and I think being ahead of the curve will be of benefit, particularly for a club like us who thrive on emotion, chaos and many of the more human aspects of the game.