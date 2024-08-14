This is a revamp of a previous article from 2013 which can be seen here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=307968.0The System is the King
I love Jurgen Klopp. As a man and as the one-time leader of our football club. Hes led us during some of the greatest nights of our lives and rebuilt our status as an elite football team, all while upholding the values of our great club. His teams had a great level of cohesion and togetherness, with a lot of work done around creating and exploiting transitions and using the individual qualities of his players to exploit these moments of disruption in the opposition.
Klopp leaving, along with his first team coaching department, has allowed a new team of coaches, led by Arne Slot, to bring in new training methods to embed a different style of play for the team. I hope this thread will allow us to focus entirely on the approach of the coaches and the new identity of the team. With Slot, its clear that the system is the king in all phases of play.
Weve heard a number of comments from the players over the preseason relating to the changes in coaching that theyve experienced.
A lot more structure when were in possession, a few nice passages of play, you can see a lot of patterns were trying to get used to really. Jarell Quansah
A system-oriented approach needs specific qualities in the players throughout the squad to work effectively, as any player should be able to step into the team and compliment the system. It also requires a volume of time on the training ground to develop the understanding of how each player fits into the overall system to create a team thats greater than the sum of its parts.
Cohesion has been defined as a group of individuals thinking, feeling and acting as a single unit (Tutko and Richards, Psychology of Coaching). How can a team with an ever-changing combination of players become a cohesive group?
In this article Im going to attempt to explore some of the parameters that affect the thinking and acting elements of this definition of cohesion. Specifically, I will discuss the perceptual and decision-making processes that influence how effective footballers can be at executing fast, combination attacks. This will then allow us to see which types of footballers and training methods will lead to the level of cohesion needed for the team to be successful.
The process of decision-making is influenced by two factors, firstly, the persons interpretation of the current environment and secondly, by memories stored from previous experiences.Limited Channel Capacity
The skill to accurately interpret the current environment is our first obstacle to overcome. We constantly take in sensory information that tells us about the present environment. This is received by our sense organs and stored for a very short time in our short-term sensory stores. From here, this data is filtered, and most of it discarded, however some of it, which the brain interprets as important, is moved into our short-term memory. We have to discard most of the sensory information before it reaches our short-term memory, as we are incapable of processing all of that data. We have a Limited Channel Capacity.
To test how well you filter information, watch this video and count the number of passes the team in white makes. Id be very impressed if you can get this right.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KB_lTKZm1Ts" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KB_lTKZm1Ts</a>
The implications of a Limited Channel Capacity for sports people are significant. The process of filtering information is a subconscious one and happens instantly. It explains why we genuinely didnt see our teammate (who was waving and shouting at the top of his voice) standing completely unmarked, six yards out from goal, even though we were looking straight at him. Our eyes picked up the visual data, but it got filtered as our processing capacity was divided between worrying about the defender running at us and keeping control of the ball.
Someone with good vision on the football pitch might not have 20/20 vision, and equally, someone with great eyes might not be able to see very much on the pitch. The skill is to filter out unnecessary information effectively and recognising the most important sensory information.Interpreting the Data
Once we have filtered the data appropriately, we now need to make sense of it. This is where information in our short-term memory is compared with information in our long-term memory to decode it.
Look at this image. What do you see?
There is no cube in the picture, but your brain is still able to see it using the information available and your previous experience of seeing cubes.
We rely on pattern recognition, which again comes down to experience. If I showed you a random series of eleven red and eleven blue dots on a rectangle, youd probably find it difficult to recall the next day. But if these dots looked like a 4-4-2 versus a 4-3-3, youd recognise them immediately and be able to reconstruct the image on another day.
Patterns allow us to chunk objects together to identify them as one body instead of discrete entities. Experienced chess players will instantly recognise this pattern:
But those who think a Sicilian Defence is a Godfather-inspired legal phrase wont recognise this common opening position.
The ability of a player to recognise specific patterns that occur in open play will enable them to predict how play will unfold and recognise opportunities to exploit unbalanced defences.
As well as pattern recognition and chunking of different elements, it helps players to be able to recognise and use Advanced Cues. A basic example of an Advanced Cue might be a player running up to take a corner kick. You know when the ball will be kicked before it is, as you have the Advanced Cue of the players run-up. However, skilful individuals will be able to make use of more detail from advanced cues, such as the direction a pass will go, or which direction the player will dribble a ball.
From a team cohesion point of view, predictability of movement from your teammates is essential. Using triggers as Advanced Cues to indicate what you want a teammate to do is something well drilled teams do automatically. Practicing what to look for and building that inter-relationship between all players within a squad is crucial training groundwork.Decision Making
Hick's Law states that the more choices someone has, the longer it takes to make a decision. Therefore, by having specific patterns that are worked on in training, and rules that simplify the decision-making process, the speed of decision-making can be increased.
Stanley Matthews wrote in his autobiography about his understanding with Stan Mortensen. When Matthews got round a fullback to the goal line, he would pull the ball back to a specific place every time, and Mortensen knew this and would time his run to be there. In modern football, its unlikely this pattern would work in isolation as the availability of footage means even casual observers of the game have a high degree of awareness of players tendencies. A simple attacking pattern such as this would be too predictable to deceive defenders. However, having a range of attacking patterns based on specific scenarios makes it more difficult for the opposition to prepare defensively. Underpinning these with a series of core principles will help speed up the decision-making process and will create high speed, high variety attacking phases.
As an aside, weve seen videos come out from the pre-season tour of the goalkeeper coach, Fabien Otte (who has a PhD in Skill Acquisition) using modified goggles to help train these perceptual skills in the players. This is specifically to train a technical element in the goalkeepers to ensure their head position is correct and to train them to track the ball with their central, rather than peripheral vision. While this specific example isnt related to the decision-making element of perception, what it does demonstrate is that there is an evidence-led approach to training which I think will allow us to make other inferences about the way the team is being prepared and allow us to evaluate its effectiveness.Summary
If the system is truly the king, we should be able to see players swapped in and out of the side to allow the right amount of rest and rotation thats needed to be competitive across all competitions. Every player needs to have the capacity and time on the training ground to understand their role in the system and be coachable enough to take onboard the instructions. No player filling a specific role will be identical to the one they are replacing, so there will still be a place for the unique characteristics and skills of individuals, but all players need to develop that overall cohesion within the system.