Becker
Trent Quansah Virg Robbo
Szobo Mac Grav
Mo Jota Diaz
- It'd be telling to see who starts at leftback because Tsimikas has done well in preseason.
- Personally, I'd prefer a more physical midfield in an away game like this but Slot ball is all about technique.
- Away games to newly promoted teams are never easy. I think our style of play can take the sting out of the crowd.
- Ibou is more experienced but Quansah is more comfortbale is playing out from the back so I'd go with him.
I look forward to Slot ball in the prem. Whisper it, we can win the league this season (especially with the sky blues getting slapped midway). It's not my expectation but I go into every season hopeful that we can win it.