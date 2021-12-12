Becker



Trent Quansah Virg Robbo



Szobo Mac Grav



Mo Jota Diaz



- It'd be telling to see who starts at leftback because Tsimikas has done well in preseason.

- Personally, I'd prefer a more physical midfield in an away game like this but Slot ball is all about technique.

- Away games to newly promoted teams are never easy. I think our style of play can take the sting out of the crowd.

- Ibou is more experienced but Quansah is more comfortbale is playing out from the back so I'd go with him.



I look forward to Slot ball in the prem. Whisper it, we can win the league this season (especially with the sky blues getting slapped midway). It's not my expectation but I go into every season hopeful that we can win it.



