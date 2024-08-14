« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO  (Read 5078 times)

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,539
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:48:47 pm »
BBC pundits saying we will come the usual 3rd, just a former player of ours giving us 2nd, with a surprising handful giving Arsenal the league. Must be the London based journo's. I don't want Arne to have the pressure of winning the league in his first season, but it's exciting this week for all Premier League clubs fans everywhere, when we can all live the dream of hope triumphing over reason. Fewer injuries and two or three of our South Americans finding the back of the net and things will be looking rosy.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:57:20 pm by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:34:30 pm »
Christ I missed these. Cheers Duvva. Going into the first game of the season you have to be full of optimism. Optimism that we can get off to a flyer, that we can surprise everyone this season, that technology is used correctly and the football decides the games. I'm liking what I've seen and heard so far but that is it they used to say, it ojly really matters when you can smell the hot dogs. Or did I make that up. Be great to set the weekend up nicely, Anyway, I hope we start this one like a big massive can of coke thats been shaken within an inch of its life then opened. 
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,444
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:58:02 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on August 14, 2024, 07:53:16 am
Who starts this one ya reckon, Quansah or Konate?

Jomez?
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,484
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm »
Any chance of Kalvin Phillips or Szmodics playing for these then? Not that it should make the slightest bit of fucking difference.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,695
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:45:22 pm »
Can't wait. Lots of late returners so it will be interesting to see how many go straight back in to the starting line-up.

My guess is - Alisson; Trent, Quansah, Virgil, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,486
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:54:13 pm »
Fuck it.  We're winning the league. 
Logged

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 763
  • ******
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:00:32 am »
I haven't posted on the forum in a long time, mainly because of the fact that it has become so overwhelmingly negative and lots of posters have started to come across like entitled children. So in the midst of the absolute sh*tstorm of negativity that the transfer thread has become, I wanted to breathe a bit of optimism into the forum.

When Klopp announced he was leaving it was a dagger to the heart for all of us, and like everyone else I struggled to see a way that things could be the same without him. He was such a huge character, such a great manager, and such a fantastic human being that it was hard to imagine anyone else being our manager.

But strangely now I actually feel optimistic going into the new season, almost as if a great weight has been lifted from me, and that weight was the weight of hope and expectation. Klopp built the greatest Liverpool team that I have ever seen, and probably the greatest of all time. He deserved a minimum of 3 PL titles and at least one more CL title, but we were playing a team that were happy to cheat and steal those titles away from us. Every one of the last few seasons began with the knowledge that the end of the Klopp era was closer than the start, and the pressure of getting him (and that team) what he (and they) deserved was almost too much. You could see how much it was taking out of him, and how much the cheating, the constant need for near perfection, the constant idiocy of pundits and critics, and the incompetence (at best) of PGMOL was wearing him down. And us with him.

But this season is different. I no longer feel like this group of players and this manager are owed anything, and instead they need to write their own legacy from scratch. I see young players that have come through and earned the right to call themselves Liverpool players, I see recent signings that have yet to hit their full potential, and I see the chance to watch a different style of football. Maybe it will be worse, maybe we'll struggle, maybe players will show that they aren't good enough to wear the shirt, and maybe the manager will be out of his depth. But on the other hand, maybe none of those things happen. Maybe this season is better than last season, maybe we are less porous, maybe games are less open, maybe players are less fatigued, maybe we have far fewer injuries, and maybe players step up to join the status of the great players than went before them.

The not knowing is actually rather refreshing.
Logged

Offline spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
« Reply #87 on: Today at 02:57:08 am »
^Great Post, really is how I'm trying to view this upcoming season, I don't think I'm having as much success as you, but that's the way I hope to feel once the ball gets kicked. 
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 