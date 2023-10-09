Lunchtime kickoff, away from home, newly promoted opponents looking to get stuck in... I'd start Endo in this one.



Despite a bit of transfer negativity, I'm quite excited for this. I hope a few new signings do follow but for me Slot has to do well with this side from his first season. We are comfortably one of the three best teams and that's with injuries. It's hard to predict what will happen in knockout tournaments because of draws and team selections but in the league where we field our best side every week this is an opportunity to have an exciting season with some attractive football.I have no idea what sort of football Ipswich play, but with home advantage I expect them to come out with high intensity stuff. If it was at Anfield they'd be behind the ball for 90 minutes you'd imagine. Regardless, no crying about it, if these were playing City or Arsenal first day everyone would be expecting (relatively) comfy victories for them and I expect no less of us. Any win would do however to take us into Slot's Anfield bow with confidence and excitement. If we fail to start this season on a strong footing given the way this summer transfer window has gone expectations will be killed so early and that's the last thing Slot needs.I was going to suggest a midfield of Mac Allister at #6 with Szoboszlai and one of Curtis/Elliott but not sure. Mac/Dom/Curtis started last season at Chelsea I believe. I'm not particularly keen on the idea of Gravenberch at #6, Endo looked iffy in pre-season though and he obviously won't play Bajcetic. I am thinking its a big season for Gravenberch though. I do want to see him get games and impress but Im thinking thats further up the field. However, you obviously want Mac Allister playing further up too, even though I thought he was commendable further back last season. Perhaps Slot doesnt see that at all though. Id not have a problem with any starting combination really because he obviously knows more than me. I just hope he gets it right but isnt afraid to change it if it goes wrong. It's going to be Diaz/Jota/Salah starting surely and in defence I'd go Quansah alongside VVD, but bring Robertson in from the start over Kostas.Start as you mean to go on, Arne.He's not been great in pre-season but I think you have a good point. Seems like the type of game where he could be really useful. We might not have as much control over the game as we think we'll have.