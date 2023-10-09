« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO

MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Referee: Tim Robinson.
Assistants: Timothy Wood, Steve Meredith.
Fourth official: Keith Stroud.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard.


12:30 kick off away from home, short pre season for many, brand new coaching team, no new players, what could possibly go wrong

Despite the lack of time players have had in pre season and with the new coaching staff, pre season went well results and, at times, performance wise.

But these results dont have any bearing on what comes next, though hopefully our players should have gained some initial confidence in the new set up.



Ipswich are back in the Premier League for the first time in over 20 years. Theyve achieved back to back promotions, playing good football with a young talented coach in Kieran McKenna turning the clubs fortunes on its head.



Theyve managed 3 wins from 4 recent pre season games against decentish European opposition. Each win was 1-0. The loss 1-2.

I havent seen anything of these games and its hard to judge how Ipswich will fair in the PL. I imagine theyd view 17th as success but Ive a feeling they may catch a few by surprise this season and finish higher than that. Hopefully that wont include us.

They've secured Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea who was on loan there last season and was one of their most dangerous goal threats. Jacob Greaves has also joined from Hull to improve the defence. They scored a lot of goals but also conceded a lot last season so theyve also signed Ben Johnson on a free from West Ham. Liam Delap is their other big money signing of note.

So, they win hands down in transfers, as we, well yeah.
However, what we do have is a fully fit squad (touches wood, crosses fingers etc). A very very good squad, one that even without adding players has the potential to be better than last season. A new system that could unlock improvement in current stars, a further season of experience for the younger players,

So despite the lack of transfers and the concern over contracts we are going into this new season in a good position. Theres a lot of talent in this squad already. Lets get behind them and see what they can do, while we wait and see if were able to add to them before the end of the window.

In summary I do consider Ipswich a threat this weekend, but I believe weve got more than enough quality. If the new methods are gelling already we should see these off after perhaps one or two early scares.

Welcome back Reds


"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Thanks Duvva 👏👍

Start of the Slot era in the Premier League, cannot wait. Come on you red men!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Nice one duvva! Looking forward to seeing Slot's team in real action.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Thanks duvva.

Really excited to see Slots red men fly, going to be a good season.

I do find it interesting the levels of anger in the transfer thread because with everyone fit Slot has some decisions on who makes his 20 man squad, at least 4 players will miss out.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Come on Redmen! Thanks Duvva, great to be back to these! I agree we should have too much but they will be well up for it. We need to be cool when playing out from defence and not be giving the ball away cheaply. Our press should un nerve them.
Interested to see who plays out of Jones, Elliott, Dom and Macca.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Who starts this one ya reckon, Quansah or Konate?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Thanks Duvva. Its good to get the football back. A potentially tough opener i reckon. Would always prefer to play the newly promoted sides once their initial enthusiasm has worn off a bit. Going to be a raucous Portman Road and a fired up Ipswich Town. Despite that we should have enough to get off to a good start.

Come on you mighty Red Men 💪🏻
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Thats a pretty nice match preview post duvva. Well done and thanks !

Hard to tell how well do. Our team looks pretty nice but things can go wrong in a split second too. And local fans will be out of their minds so can be quite tricky. Or we could end up winning 0-4 with no shambles. This is PL anything could happen, and var too

But I have this impression that our team is more ready than it was last season for its first game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Thanks Duvva

Excited its starting again. Disappointed with no signings but I have watched the Arsenal, Man U and Sevilla games so I am optimistic.  Injuries will be huge and hoping a less intense possession game will help there.
Even without new signings, the present squad shoudl play this lot off the park.
i might regret later for saying this.   :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Ah, the football starts! I am particularly happy that it should distract from the silliness of panic over signings. Our squad is plenty strong enough, like every squad, it could be better, but we're in great shape I think.

I think the team pretty much picks itself at the back and up front. It's just a debate about midfield. It is difficult to see past the three that started against Sevilla. Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Szobozslai, though Jones, Endo and Elliott have strong claims, too. Elliott would probably be the unluckiest to miss out.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
I'm hyped, new season, new style, and a game against a team who play good football.  They'll go for it, which will help us out because they'll leave more gaps, and the 12:30 kick-off helps for once because the crowd will be up for it, but not as rabid as they would be if it was a late kick-off.

The bench will be very interesting.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Ah Stuart Atwell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Thanks Duvva.

It's nice to have some competitive club football back.  The Euros, Olympics and pre-season friendlies didn't quite cut it.

I think Ipswich are dead certs to be relegated but they're likely to pick up 25 points along the way.  Hopefully none of those 25 come on Saturday!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Thanks Duvva  👍 let's go reds 💪
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Cheers Duvva.

Can't wait. I want to get some sort of IV line into me on Saturday. I need my fix !!!!!!!!!!!

Surely will start Diaz, Jota and Mo up front. I wonder if Trent will start given lack of match time ?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
One player it should be interesting to look at is Leif Davis, 20 assists in the Championship from left back last season. A possible transfer target in the next year.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Lunchtime kickoff, away from home, newly promoted opponents looking to get stuck in... I'd start Endo in this one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
One player it should be interesting to look at is Leif Davis, 20 assists in the Championship from left back last season. A possible transfer target in the next year.

He certainly looks in the same mould as Robbo. He's in my fantasy side ! (just not on Saturday  ;))
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Despite a bit of transfer negativity, I'm quite excited for this. I hope a few new signings do follow but for me Slot has to do well with this side from his first season. We are comfortably one of the three best teams and that's with injuries. It's hard to predict what will happen in knockout tournaments because of draws and team selections but in the league where we field our best side every week this is an opportunity to have an exciting season with some attractive football.

I have no idea what sort of football Ipswich play, but with home advantage I expect them to come out with high intensity stuff. If it was at Anfield they'd be behind the ball for 90 minutes you'd imagine. Regardless, no crying about it, if these were playing City or Arsenal first day everyone would be expecting (relatively) comfy victories for them and I expect no less of us. Any win would do however to take us into Slot's Anfield bow with confidence and excitement. If we fail to start this season on a strong footing given the way this summer transfer window has gone expectations will be killed so early and that's the last thing Slot needs.

I was going to suggest a midfield of Mac Allister at #6 with Szoboszlai and one of Curtis/Elliott but not sure. Mac/Dom/Curtis started last season at Chelsea I believe. I'm not particularly keen on the idea of Gravenberch at #6, Endo looked iffy in pre-season though and he obviously won't play Bajcetic. I am thinking its a big season for Gravenberch though. I do want to see him get games and impress but Im thinking thats further up the field. However, you obviously want Mac Allister playing further up too, even though I thought he was commendable further back last season. Perhaps Slot doesnt see that at all though. Id not have a problem with any starting combination really because he obviously knows more than me. I just hope he gets it right but isnt afraid to change it if it goes wrong. It's going to be Diaz/Jota/Salah starting surely and in defence I'd go Quansah alongside VVD, but bring Robertson in from the start over Kostas.

Start as you mean to go on, Arne.

Quote from: philboooo on Today at 12:10:57 pm
Lunchtime kickoff, away from home, newly promoted opponents looking to get stuck in... I'd start Endo in this one.

He's not been great in pre-season but I think you have a good point. Seems like the type of game where he could be really useful. We might not have as much control over the game as we think we'll have.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Thanks Duvva. It will be interesting to see how the team play in our first competitive match under Slot. In a way I expect continuity from last season but maybe a slightly different style in midfield.

We should win this but thats going to be the general thought before most of our games. Yes some people will be concerned by the lack of signings but lets give the coach and staff time to develop the squad that we have.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Very excited for this. Needs to go well. Important to start well. There is a whole 'lack of signings' argument to have but the players we have right now are incredible and will be up for this.

The line up will be the team that started against Seville except Robbo in for Tsimikas.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Endo looked iffy in pre-season though

I thought he looked okay against Las Palmas, although I was about 8 beers in by that point and it's all a bit foggy.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Just fucking win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
One player it should be interesting to look at is Leif Davis, 20 assists in the Championship from left back last season. A possible transfer target in the next year.

Forgot about him, wonder how he'll get on against PL teams.  Was a fair bit of hype about him last season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Brilliant to get back to the football!
Ah Stuart Atwell


That's Michael Oliver
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Ahh, the traditional newly promoted team away from home when they have some actual fight in them. What could possibly go wrong? ;D

A win, any win please!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Ahh, the traditional newly promoted team away from home when they have some actual fight in them. What could possibly go wrong? ;D

A win, any win please!

Fulham?  A couple years ago?  Don't remember all the specifics, but these come to mind. 

Early kickoff too. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Thanks for the preview.

Shame we are hit with the early (away) kickoff to begin the season, but we need to be up for it. We have been impressive in preseason, so hoping that can translate to our PL campaign. Given how our friendly with Sevilla went, I would be surprised to see any changes from that lineup.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Don't recognise the names of many of the officials. Can only be a good thing. Maybe they'll lay off us now they've driven Klopp to an early retirement.

I'm expecting a sloppy game - Ipswich will start strongly with the crowd well up for it. Players still finding their fitness and obviously we're starting a new era. Any win would do here. I think the first 3 matches all pose different problems for us before 2 home games where you've got to be getting 6 points in any season.

Team probably picks itself:

Becker

Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo

Mcallister
Dom
Elliot

Salah
Jota
Diaz

Only questions would be Quansah or Konate and Elliot or Gravenberch.

Gakpo and Nunez need to show Slot that they're worthy of a starting place.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
A tough but clear win I reckon, probably 3-1. Late Nunez goal to finish it off.

Probably the same team as v Sevilla, too risky picking all the rusty defenders at once and gives us little room to sub if theyre all knackered by 60. Need 6 on the board before Old Trafford.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Cheers Duvva.

4-0 to the Slot Machine.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Really looking forward to the actual reason we follow this club starting, i.e. the footy, after all the gassing on transfers this week.

Be an interesting team selection for the first few games with a few only late back from internationals.

My team is Ali, Trent, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Grav, MacAllister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Diaz
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
It would be nice if we went and scored first, in the first 15 minutes, and quieten what I'd expect to be a fairly boisterous crowd.

0-3 Salah, Jota and Nuuuuuuunez.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
12.30 ko but a 4hr journey for us. Or are we Flying there?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Ipswich Town v Liverpool, Portman Road Sat 17 Aug 12:30 KO
Very excited about the season

How Robbo performs is vital this season

And not solving the DM issue so far a bit criminal

But 3 points and we can hit the ground running
