Referee
: Tim Robinson. Assistants
: Timothy Wood, Steve Meredith.Fourth official
: Keith Stroud. VAR
: Stuart Attwell. Assistant VAR
: Harry Lennard.
12:30 kick off away from home, short pre season for many, brand new coaching team, no new players, what could possibly go wrong
Despite the lack of time players have had in pre season and with the new coaching staff, pre season went well results and, at times, performance wise.
But these results dont have any bearing on what comes next, though hopefully our players should have gained some initial confidence in the new set up.
Ipswich are back in the Premier League for the first time in over 20 years. Theyve achieved back to back promotions, playing good football with a young talented coach in Kieran McKenna turning the clubs fortunes on its head.
Theyve managed 3 wins from 4 recent pre season games against decentish European opposition. Each win was 1-0. The loss 1-2.
I havent seen anything of these games and its hard to judge how Ipswich will fair in the PL. I imagine theyd view 17th as success but Ive a feeling they may catch a few by surprise this season and finish higher than that. Hopefully that wont include us.
They've secured Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea who was on loan there last season and was one of their most dangerous goal threats. Jacob Greaves has also joined from Hull to improve the defence. They scored a lot of goals but also conceded a lot last season so theyve also signed Ben Johnson on a free from West Ham. Liam Delap is their other big money signing of note.
So, they win hands down in transfers, as we, well yeah.
However, what we do have is a fully fit squad (touches wood, crosses fingers etc). A very very good squad, one that even without adding players has the potential to be better than last season. A new system that could unlock improvement in current stars, a further season of experience for the younger players,
So despite the lack of transfers and the concern over contracts we are going into this new season in a good position. Theres a lot of talent in this squad already. Lets get behind them and see what they can do, while we wait and see if were able to add to them before the end of the window.
In summary I do consider Ipswich a threat this weekend, but I believe weve got more than enough quality. If the new methods are gelling already we should see these off after perhaps one or two early scares.
Welcome back Reds