Author Topic: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC  (Read 27752 times)

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #160 on: December 10, 2024, 03:57:16 pm »
Warms my heart! How do they feel in comparison to how you were walking before the surgery?
Offline Samie

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #161 on: December 10, 2024, 04:07:18 pm »
Online koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #162 on: December 10, 2024, 04:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 10, 2024, 03:57:16 pm
Warms my heart! How do they feel in comparison to how you were walking before the surgery?

I don't feel any difference yet because there's still so much numbness in the legs
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #163 on: December 10, 2024, 07:57:42 pm »
Quote from: koolkamal on December  6, 2024, 07:49:01 pm
In so much pain post surgery. Still need to raise the rest of the funds gofund.me/212c5899


Glad you got the surgery!
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #164 on: December 10, 2024, 07:58:35 pm »
Quote from: koolkamal on December 10, 2024, 04:29:44 pm
I don't feel any difference yet because there's still so much numbness in the legs

We're all rooting for you!
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #165 on: December 10, 2024, 08:37:17 pm »
Well done lad!  Keep it going. 
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #166 on: December 15, 2024, 05:21:42 am »
Just an update for everyone.
I'm still in absolute agony. While the surgery was a success there was some nerve damage to my rectum area and unfortunately because of the heart condition they found they are unable to give me nerve pain medication as it's too risky for my heart.

So I have to endure the excruciating pain for a while longer.

I will be flying back to SA on the 18th December on my own, hopefully some of the pain would have subsided by then so that I can manage the long flights back but there's no need for me to continue staying here in Germany as there's nothing else they can do for me. And staying here is too expensive.n

The issue with the nerves have delayed my rehab but I'm proud of the progress I've been making with the walker over the past few days. It's not easy as my left leg is still 60% numb, with about 20% numbness on the right leg.

I'll be in full rehab once I get home and that's when another challenging journey awaits me. It's going to be a long tough road to walk again and I still need to raise the rest of the funds so that I can finish this task and so much more.

Please donate if you can. The rehab and improvements is within my control. To be able to get the necessary rehab I am reliant on the support of everyone else.

Thanks to all of you who have and continue to support me, even during my cries of death.

gofund.me/212c5899
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #167 on: December 15, 2024, 01:27:37 pm »
Nice to hear the surgery was a success mate. Sorry about the extra pain you're in.  :)
Online koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #168 on: December 15, 2024, 03:32:12 pm »
Thanks. Getting home alone is going to be a massive challenge since I can't walk on my own yet. And the extra pain too. Tomorrow will be a pretty definitive day for me on when I'll be able to leave.

If I'm able to move from the walker to crutches even just for inside the plane that would be immense.
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Online koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #169 on: December 16, 2024, 12:38:33 pm »
Pain is slightly less. Spoke to doctors they will make sure I have pain meds for the flight Wednesday and whatever else I need. Was on morphine last couple days but haven't needed any today so far just normal pain meds which is a good sign.

I managed to walk 30m with crutches today too so that should help for on the plane.

They have taken out the catheter today and will keep an eye to make sure no infection or anything.

Will get suppository next couple days too to regulate my stomach so that I'm fine for the flight.

As things stand I should be fine to fly home Wednesday so long as there's no further issues.

Then the long road ahead begins
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #170 on: December 16, 2024, 12:46:50 pm »
From a few steps with a walker to 30m with crutches in a few days, great work!!
Online koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #171 on: December 16, 2024, 04:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 16, 2024, 12:46:50 pm
From a few steps with a walker to 30m with crutches in a few days, great work!!

Thanks. I've been trying to push myself a lot.
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #172 on: December 17, 2024, 03:08:32 pm »
brilliant mate keep it up!
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #173 on: December 19, 2024, 12:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 16, 2024, 12:46:50 pm
From a few steps with a walker to 30m with crutches in a few days, great work!!

Keep it going. We might need you to play CB in Jan :)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #174 on: December 19, 2024, 12:28:16 pm »
Yeah, I hope things are getting better for you koolkamal !


Quote from: PaulF on December 19, 2024, 12:01:44 pm
Keep it going. We might need you to play CB in Jan :)
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #175 on: December 20, 2024, 10:15:38 am »
Pain is limiting my progress. Nerve pain so I'm going to need to see a Neurosurgeon. Also need to see a cardiologist to make certain I need a pacemaker and then I can take nerve pain meds.

I'm currently at a caretaking facility because I need someone to look after me.

And still need to find a way to raise the rest of the funds too
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #176 on: December 20, 2024, 02:05:20 pm »
Sorry to hear that mate. How long in the facility before you can head home?
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #177 on: December 20, 2024, 05:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 20, 2024, 02:05:20 pm
Sorry to hear that mate. How long in the facility before you can head home?

Depends on how long it takes for me to be able to look after myself at a very basic level.

I'm guessing a month or two but the physiotherapist will come here for therapy initially.
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #178 on: December 20, 2024, 11:37:24 pm »
Ah that's good.  :)
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 04:34:54 am »
Dealing with this surgery and the side effects is so difficult especially having to do this on my own. There's certain pain meds that I need but can't take because of the heart issue they found pre surgery. Need to get a pacemaker before I can get those nerve meds. So for now I have to keep enduring this pain.
And I still need to raise the rest of the funds too and I'm finding it difficult being in pain every day.

I'm trying but this is so difficult.
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 09:25:03 am »
Keep going Kamal, you can do it!
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 01:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Caganer on Yesterday at 09:25:03 am
Keep going Kamal, you can do it!

Thanks. I'm doing my best.
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 05:10:21 pm »
When do you think you'll need to fly home?  Have you booked?  I've got a few avios points that expire in 2025. Will happily donate if you've not booked or if you have and are on a partner airline , would donate to someone to accompany you.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 05:38:08 pm »
Kamal said he's already back home mate.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:10:21 pm
When do you think you'll need to fly home?  Have you booked?  I've got a few avios points that expire in 2025. Will happily donate if you've not booked or if you have and are on a partner airline , would donate to someone to accompany you.

I'm already back home. Got home last Wednesday. But thanks for the offer. Flight was a nightmare though and ended up causing other issues too.

Right now it's just one thing after the other. On
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 09:12:50 pm »
Oh wow . Sorry I missed that.  I know you were dreading that. Major hurdle cleared.

Guess it's full on fundraising we need to be doing.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #186 on: Today at 04:47:13 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:12:50 pm
Oh wow . Sorry I missed that.  I know you were dreading that. Major hurdle cleared.

Guess it's full on fundraising we need to be doing.

No worries.

Yeah full on fundraising. Need to raise the rest within the next 6 months at the least.
"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them". Walt Disney
