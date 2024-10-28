Yeah I've got everything booked. I've contacted the airline regarding wheelchair support at the airport. Just waiting on confirmation from them.
I always hate asking for this because I feel like I should somehow manage on my own but this time there's no way I'll be able to manage on my own. I've even asked the airline if there's another flight with a shorter layover because sitting in the airport for hours after spinal surgery is going to be quite a challenge.
Definitely worth contacting the airport. They probably have facilities. Almost certainly a medical room. If they know you are coming in, they may have a bed you can lie on.
And no need whatsoever for feeling bad for asking.
If you can't ask for help on a site who's club lives and dies by "You'll never walk alone" then when can't you ask for help.
(although, I guess if you are in a wheelchair for a bit, it's you'll never wheel alone, but still)