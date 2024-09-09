« previous next »
Author Topic: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC  (Read 14616 times)

Offline Realgman

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #80 on: September 9, 2024, 07:35:10 pm »
Looking good man... Ivan drago style...  8)
best of luck.


Quote from: koolkamal on September  9, 2024, 05:58:15 pm
I managed to get another session on the Lokomat Machine (Neuro-Robotic Rehabilitation). There's only one in the entire country. It's a lot more intense than it looks. The machine forces your body to move in a correct manner. At first the machine will do 100% of the work but slowly gets weened off and you have to start doing more of the work using muscles that have never been used, over time and with a lot of therapy your body will get used to the movement and hopefully will understand this movement as the natural movement instead of the way my body currently moves which is an accident waiting to happen. I've never walked in a correct manner in all my life. This machine combined with all the other rehab I'll be doing once I manage to raise the funds and get the surgery will help me get as close as possible.

https://youtube.com/shorts/_UGBVzLUhrg?feature=share

https://youtube.com/shorts/qRgFlvMT45g?feature=share


Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #81 on: September 11, 2024, 09:01:50 pm »
Haven't been in here for a long time for reasons best left unmentioned, but wish i had seen this sooner.

Donating right now.

Wish you all the very best and hope the surgery goes well, whenever it happens.

And i see you are wearing a straw hat pirates t shirt! Fellow One Piece fan here.  :)
Offline koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #82 on: September 12, 2024, 06:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on September  9, 2024, 07:35:10 pm
Looking good man... Ivan drago style...  8)
best of luck.


haha thanks :) If only I could be built like that.

i'm going to be on Instagram Live tomorrow being interviewed if anyone is interested. 10am South African time (9am UK time).  https://www.instagram.com/p/C_xlDpbgwp1/
Offline Dubred

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #83 on: September 14, 2024, 12:26:02 pm »
Done. Best of luck mate.
Offline Eeyore

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #84 on: September 15, 2024, 02:14:24 am »
.
Offline koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #85 on: September 15, 2024, 11:05:02 am »
Just a short clip from the live interview I had on Friday. If I'm just sitting and talking it looks like there's nothing wrong but as soon as I start to move you can see some of my limitations.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_2uyRyASdF/

I'll post the full video interview too where I go into bit more detail about the struggles I experience once it's available.
Offline zabadoh

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #86 on: September 16, 2024, 09:10:56 am »
Donated!  Good luck with your recovery Kamal!
Offline istvan kozma

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #87 on: September 16, 2024, 12:28:10 pm »
Donated, all the best
Offline koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #88 on: September 16, 2024, 10:04:30 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on September 11, 2024, 09:01:50 pm
Haven't been in here for a long time for reasons best left unmentioned, but wish i had seen this sooner.

Donating right now.

Wish you all the very best and hope the surgery goes well, whenever it happens.

And i see you are wearing a straw hat pirates t shirt! Fellow One Piece fan here.  :)

Yeah. Friend of mine bought it for me. One Piece tattoo too :)

Quote from: Dubred on September 14, 2024, 12:26:02 pm
Done. Best of luck mate.

Quote from: zabadoh on September 16, 2024, 09:10:56 am
Donated!  Good luck with your recovery Kamal!

Quote from: istvan kozma on September 16, 2024, 12:28:10 pm
Donated, all the best

Thank you so much. The support means so much to me.
Offline Eeyore

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #89 on: September 18, 2024, 01:18:18 am »
.
Offline MBL?

« Reply #90 on: September 21, 2024, 02:15:02 am »
Thanks to the lads bumping. Just looked at the target amount and we are a bit of a way off. Ideally we give again if it's within the posters means? Everybody has different situations and I can't do it again till next week myself but maybe we could push it a bit more.

Might be a bit of a personal question but Koolkamal, have you tried to get a bank loan of any sort? Debt isn't advisable but needs must. Would absolutely not tell them what it was for but maybe you need home improvements?
Offline No666

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #91 on: September 21, 2024, 08:32:19 am »
Wouldn't it be better to widen the net? Any twitterers out there can rope in Linda P to put out a tweet? After all, she's given money herself.
Offline Samie

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #92 on: September 21, 2024, 02:09:11 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on September 21, 2024, 02:15:02 am
Thanks to the lads bumping. Just looked at the target amount and we are a bit of a way off. Ideally we give again if it's within the posters means? Everybody has different situations and I can't do it again till next week myself but maybe we could push it a bit more.

Might be a bit of a personal question but Koolkamal, have you tried to get a bank loan of any sort? Debt isn't advisable but needs must. Would absolutely not tell them what it was for but maybe you need home improvements?

The overall target seems a tall order for RAWK alone unfortunatley but I feel the 40K one is doable?
Offline MBL?

« Reply #93 on: September 21, 2024, 03:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 21, 2024, 02:09:11 pm
The overall target seems a tall order for RAWK alone unfortunatley but I feel the 40K one is doable?
40 is definitely doable.
Offline koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #94 on: September 21, 2024, 08:11:05 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on September 21, 2024, 02:15:02 am
Thanks to the lads bumping. Just looked at the target amount and we are a bit of a way off. Ideally we give again if it's within the posters means? Everybody has different situations and I can't do it again till next week myself but maybe we could push it a bit more.

Might be a bit of a personal question but Koolkamal, have you tried to get a bank loan of any sort? Debt isn't advisable but needs must. Would absolutely not tell them what it was for but maybe you need home improvements?

I really appreciate the bumping of the thread.

I have looked into bank loan unfortunately I don't qualify because of the amount and my current earnings. I've looked at multiple options and have asked corporations, radio and TV stations as well. All with a no. I've tried so many different things. My only hope is getting enough people to donate a small amount or somehow I'm lucky enough to win the lottery (knowing my luck, not).

I've learned over the last few years while trying to raise the funds that most people either can't or don't want to support the fundraiser. Which is fine. People have their reasons. I have no expectations from people. All I can do is keep trying and hopefully eventually find enough to raise what I need to get the surgery in time.

The hospital did email me on Friday stating that I need to confirm if I'm able to get the surgery at least 6 weeks before. Way it's going now. I'm not sure I'll be able to raise what I need to get the surgery by December I may have to contact the hospital soon and see when it can be re-scheduled for to give me more time.
Offline newterp

« Reply #95 on: September 25, 2024, 03:00:36 pm »
maybe we try a challenge here?

i.e. I'll donate again - let's say 100 - if I can get matching donations?


(btw - it may have already been stated - has this been posted on Reddit, and every facebook liverpool supporter page)?
Offline Zlen

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #96 on: September 25, 2024, 03:02:13 pm »
Im game for some matching.
Offline koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #97 on: September 26, 2024, 01:29:21 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September 25, 2024, 03:00:36 pm
maybe we try a challenge here?

i.e. I'll donate again - let's say 100 - if I can get matching donations?


(btw - it may have already been stated - has this been posted on Reddit, and every facebook liverpool supporter page)?

I tried to post on Reddit but I don't have enough tokens to post.

I have posted it on few Facebook pages with no response.
Offline Samie

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #98 on: September 26, 2024, 01:47:50 pm »
What about RAWK twitter mate, ask the mods on here if possible to post it on the handle?
Offline newterp

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #99 on: September 28, 2024, 02:34:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September 25, 2024, 03:00:36 pm
maybe we try a challenge here?

i.e. I'll donate again - let's say 100 - if I can get matching donations?


(btw - it may have already been stated - has this been posted on Reddit, and every facebook liverpool supporter page)?
Offline MBL?

« Reply #100 on: September 29, 2024, 12:18:56 am »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #101 on: September 30, 2024, 01:03:25 am »
Quote from: newterp on September 25, 2024, 03:00:36 pm
maybe we try a challenge here?

i.e. I'll donate again - let's say 100 - if I can get matching donations?


(btw - it may have already been stated - has this been posted on Reddit, and every facebook liverpool supporter page)?

Paul was/is going to look into how we could run a footy card. Not run through the site, we could just maybe use the site to organise it.

He seems to think we need a license but we never have down the pub for the local sides and appeals.
Offline koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #102 on: October 2, 2024, 02:29:55 pm »
Just an update. I'm waiting on feedback from the hospital if my provisional slot for surgery in December is available or if I have to reschedule the surgery.
Offline koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #103 on: October 6, 2024, 04:12:42 pm »
Today is World Cerebral Palsy day. If anyone wants to donate or share the fundraiser. Would be super appreciative.
Still trying to push as much as I can to get most of the funds by December.

I should hear back from the hospital's admin this week whether my slot for December is still available.
Offline PaulF

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #104 on: October 8, 2024, 06:15:10 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 30, 2024, 01:03:25 am
Paul was/is going to look into how we could run a footy card. Not run through the site, we could just maybe use the site to organise it.

He seems to think we need a license but we never have down the pub for the local sides and appeals.
I'm still on the case, although I'll be brutally honest I've only managed a quick google so far.
Note, my thoughts on the license have not legal backing whatsoever.  I just have a feeling there are rules there to protect the public.
Offline koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #105 on: October 9, 2024, 07:10:13 pm »
Just another update.

Received some news from a friend in UK that he managed to raise some funds for my rehab post surgery. So now I have enough for the surgery and I can get started on the rehab.

Hospital emailed me today and confirmed that my booking is still confirmed and it's for the 6th of December. I need to start the visa application process.

I still need to raise around 30 000 pounds in addition to what I've already raised with the gofundme and what my friend raised for the rest of my rehab.

The sooner I can raise the rest the better but for now looks like the surgery will happen this year.

I'd appreciate any further support.
Offline Samie

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #106 on: October 9, 2024, 07:12:21 pm »
That's great news mate.  :)
Offline koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #107 on: October 9, 2024, 07:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October  9, 2024, 07:12:21 pm
That's great news mate.  :)

Thanks. Hopefully I can raise the rest of it soon and not another 3 years.
Offline Samie

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #108 on: October 9, 2024, 07:28:26 pm »
Quote from: koolkamal on October  9, 2024, 07:17:34 pm
Thanks. Hopefully I can raise the rest of it soon and not another 3 years.

Hopefully mate.

But you are getting the surgery done first and foremost and that's the most important thing.
Offline koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #109 on: October 9, 2024, 08:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October  9, 2024, 07:28:26 pm
Hopefully mate.

But you are getting the surgery done first and foremost and that's the most important thing.

Absolutely that's a huge positive but the post surgery rehab will dictate just how much improvement I make so I need to make sure I have enough funds for it.

I know I'll put everything into the rehab because that's something within my control.

The fundraising I'm so dependent on everyone else.
Offline mullyred94

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #110 on: October 11, 2024, 06:30:41 am »
Woo just seen the update mate congrats  :)
Offline koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #111 on: October 11, 2024, 07:24:01 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on October 11, 2024, 06:30:41 am
Woo just seen the update mate congrats  :)

Thanks. It's taken a long time. :) Just need the visa to be approved then good to go and to raise the rest of what I need.
Offline newterp

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #112 on: October 11, 2024, 02:33:59 pm »
Quote from: koolkamal on October  9, 2024, 07:10:13 pm
Just another update.

Received some news from a friend in UK that he managed to raise some funds for my rehab post surgery. So now I have enough for the surgery and I can get started on the rehab.

Hospital emailed me today and confirmed that my booking is still confirmed and it's for the 6th of December. I need to start the visa application process.

I still need to raise around 30 000 pounds in addition to what I've already raised with the gofundme and what my friend raised for the rest of my rehab.

The sooner I can raise the rest the better but for now looks like the surgery will happen this year.

I'd appreciate any further support.

Still great news.


Again - if we can get a group contribution number I'm happy to match or something to that effect.
Offline koolkamal

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #113 on: October 12, 2024, 12:34:19 pm »
Quote from: newterp on October 11, 2024, 02:33:59 pm
Still great news.


Again - if we can get a group contribution number I'm happy to match or something to that effect.

Absolutely great news. I'm so excited to finally be able to at least get the surgery.
Offline Samie

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #114 on: Today at 01:01:29 am »
BUMP
