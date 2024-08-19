« previous next »
Author Topic: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #40 on: August 19, 2024, 07:03:19 pm »
Quote from: koolkamal on August 19, 2024, 06:56:17 pm
Thanks for all the support I really appreciate it. Can't tell you how much it means to me. It's been a struggle to get support for the surgery.

Hopefully we get it closer to the total needed mate.  :)

I will try and Bump this thread to the top of the page evrey day If I can.  :wave
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #41 on: August 19, 2024, 07:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Haaaank on August 14, 2024, 01:48:10 pm
Ill chuck a few quid in. This is a subject that is remarkably close to home for me. My Daughter had SDR surgery when she was 8 (10 years ago) and although the rehabilitation was extremely difficult for her, we did see some marked improvements in her overall mobility. She still uses a wheelchair at university but can get around using sticks, but this understandably makes her very tired. I wasn't aware that this surgery could be performed on adults as were initially told that one she hits a certain age (10 or 11 i think it was) that the surgery would no longer be possible, I guess things have advanced since then. We were lucky enough to be offered the surgery on the NHS (UK) as they were doing 12 surgeries a year back then but this didn't cover aftercare once released from the hospital, so we had our own fundraising journey. We received contact from a charity called the Superhero foundation who helped a lot with raising funds. I will say that the fundraising never stops (well it hasn't for us)

I wish you best on your journey and should you want to contact me for any advice / information please do get in touch.

Thank you so much. I hope your daughter is doing okay.

There's only a handful of surgeons that perform the surgery on adults.

I've spoken to about 20 adults between 25 and 50 who have had SDR and it's changed their lives considerably.

I'll contact you if I need any advice. I am part of a support group of adults who have had or are looking to get SDR.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #42 on: August 19, 2024, 07:07:39 pm »
Dammit I'm in tears. Didn't expect this amount of support. I haven't really posted much on here in a long long time.

I'm beyond grateful.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #43 on: August 20, 2024, 05:35:34 am »
KoolKamal, a true community OG since 2003, played a vital role in the Save Liverpool FC movement and now needs our support. Kamal, who has cerebral palsy, is raising funds for a life-changing surgery. Along with this, he uses joint pain and nature supplements to manage his condition. Lets come together and help one of our own. Please consider donating generously.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #44 on: August 20, 2024, 07:52:47 pm »
Quote from: koolkamal on August 19, 2024, 07:03:38 pm
Thank you so much. I hope your daughter is doing okay.

There's only a handful of surgeons that perform the surgery on adults.

I've spoken to about 20 adults between 25 and 50 who have had SDR and it's changed their lives considerably.

I'll contact you if I need any advice. I am part of a support group of adults who have had or are looking to get SDR.

Hi Kamal,

Whereabouts are you looking to have surgery take place? I know there are big red communities all over the US who would love to help
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #45 on: August 20, 2024, 08:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Byrneand on August 20, 2024, 07:52:47 pm
Hi Kamal,

Whereabouts are you looking to have surgery take place? I know there are big red communities all over the US who would love to help

Hey. I was initially looking to have the surgery done in the US at St Louis Children's Hospital and I had been accepted but there was some hospital politics and the Neurosurgeon there announced early retirement because they took his OR away from him (since SDR for adults is not a regular performed surgery), so I had to go with my second choice with one of the top Neurosurgeons in Germany who use the same method as the one in the US, I spoke to him and sent all my details and he provisionally booked me for the surgery in December. And since I had no one to go with me when I get the surgery. I have couple friends in Germany who said they'd be willing to go with me.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #46 on: August 22, 2024, 07:09:02 am »
For those that want to watch here's the video of the Podcast interview I had with The Anfield Wrap. Me talking about my circumstances and my condition, the misdiagnosis etc starts around minute 42. It's never easy talking about this and sharing it in a public space but it's something I had to force myself to do.

https://youtu.be/YE3LFliajPM?si=eBlzMdLjW5uJmWyd&t=2522
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #47 on: August 22, 2024, 02:25:35 pm »
Done and good luck
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #48 on: August 24, 2024, 07:47:33 am »
 :wave
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #49 on: August 24, 2024, 10:50:52 am »
Quote from: Samie on August 24, 2024, 01:06:13 am
BUMP!

Thanks for constantly keeping this up. I appreciate you.

And thanks again to all of those who have supported me.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #50 on: August 24, 2024, 01:57:38 pm »
Quote from: koolkamal on August 24, 2024, 10:50:52 am
Thanks for constantly keeping this up. I appreciate you.

And thanks again to all of those who have supported me.

No worries mate.  :wave
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #51 on: August 25, 2024, 08:38:07 am »
Donated, best of luck, YNWA.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #52 on: August 25, 2024, 09:31:52 am »
Donated.

Good luck KoolKamal.

 :)
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #53 on: August 25, 2024, 09:18:34 pm »
Stuck a few bob in there mate.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #54 on: August 26, 2024, 06:33:01 pm »
Could we not run a football card, would have to be a mod or admin who runs it.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #55 on: August 26, 2024, 07:34:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 26, 2024, 06:33:01 pm
Could we not run a football card, would have to be a mod or admin who runs it.

How does that work?
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #56 on: August 27, 2024, 02:02:53 am »
Quote from: koolkamal on August 26, 2024, 07:34:55 pm
How does that work?


Something likes this, can get them for all sorts of things, people pick a team/square & when they're all gone you scratch it off.





Or we could get into the 21st Century and use one of those online random picker wheels, winner gets X and the rest goes to you. People could also donate prizes.

I've never done it myself but I've contributed to a lot of them. It's late but I can ask my mate how to do it, hopefully somebody on here already knows and can explain it better than me.

Either you or a mod from here could run it.

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #57 on: August 27, 2024, 07:11:03 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 27, 2024, 02:02:53 am

Something likes this, can get them for all sorts of things, people pick a team/square & when they're all gone you scratch it off.


Or we could get into the 21st Century and use one of those online random picker wheels, winner gets X and the rest goes to you. People could also donate prizes.

I've never done it myself but I've contributed to a lot of them. It's late but I can ask my mate how to do it, hopefully somebody on here already knows and can explain it better than me.

Either you or a mod from here could run it.



My anxiety has been through the roof recently. Had a massive panic attack yesterday morning, so I'd be willing to try anything that can help me reach my target for the surgery.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #58 on: August 27, 2024, 07:26:15 am »
We had a decent relationship with Tony Barrett, who is now listed as 'First Team Communications'. Anyone got an email still for him?
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #59 on: August 27, 2024, 08:20:46 pm »
Quote from: koolkamal on August 27, 2024, 07:11:03 am
My anxiety has been through the roof recently. Had a massive panic attack yesterday morning, so I'd be willing to try anything that can help me reach my target for the surgery.

I feel for you mate & wish I could do more to help.  This is the app I was talking about, can do anything you like with it, easiest thing for this would be for us to use usernames & then random spin, others might have a better idea though.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.spinthewheeldecider&hl=en_GB
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OW
« Reply #60 on: August 28, 2024, 07:47:48 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 27, 2024, 08:20:46 pm
I feel for you mate & wish I could do more to help.  This is the app I was talking about, can do anything you like with it, easiest thing for this would be for us to use usernames & then random spin, others might have a better idea though.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.spinthewheeldecider&hl=en_GB

Thanks. It's not easy thing to deal with especially on your own but you and those on here have offered more support than even most of my family too. And I'm grateful for that.

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #61 on: August 28, 2024, 08:17:00 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 27, 2024, 08:20:46 pm
I feel for you mate & wish I could do more to help.  This is the app I was talking about, can do anything you like with it, easiest thing for this would be for us to use usernames & then random spin, others might have a better idea though.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.spinthewheeldecider&hl=en_GB

Not wanting to piss on your chips but rawk might need a gaming license to run it.  I'm away at the moment but when I get back I'll look into seeing if any company is running one .
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #62 on: August 28, 2024, 02:02:12 pm »
Sent some money your way. Best of luck mate.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #63 on: August 28, 2024, 02:52:35 pm »
Just donated. Best of luck, chin up.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #64 on: August 29, 2024, 01:50:27 am »
Quote from: PaulF on August 28, 2024, 08:17:00 am
Not wanting to piss on your chips but rawk might need a gaming license to run it.  I'm away at the moment but when I get back I'll look into seeing if any company is running one .

Nice one Paul. I didn't mean that RAWK should run it though, just mentioned mods because it'd need somebody that people actually know & trust.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #65 on: August 29, 2024, 07:23:35 pm »
Quote from: koolkamal on August 27, 2024, 07:11:03 am
My anxiety has been through the roof recently. Had a massive panic attack yesterday morning, so I'd be willing to try anything that can help me reach my target for the surgery.

We'll try our best to get you there mate hopefully that can ease your anxiety, I can only relate through the anxiety but there is tons of people who have you in their thoughts bud  :champ
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #66 on: August 29, 2024, 10:47:32 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on August 29, 2024, 07:23:35 pm
We'll try our best to get you there mate hopefully that can ease your anxiety, I can only relate through the anxiety but there is tons of people who have you in their thoughts bud  :champ

Thanks so much  :) <3
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #67 on: September 1, 2024, 09:38:51 am »
I was told by my therapist that September is Disability month here in South Africa. Coincides with Spring Day 1st September.

Hopefully this month I can find a way to push this fundraiser even more, somehow.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #68 on: September 1, 2024, 03:22:48 pm »
Just donated. Wishing you all the best, mate
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #69 on: September 1, 2024, 04:56:25 pm »
I saw this only today, donated right away. All the best and stay strong. YNWA
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #70 on: September 1, 2024, 07:46:58 pm »
Thank you so much for the support. Combined with a comfortable win against Utd makes for a better Sunday.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #71 on: September 1, 2024, 08:14:40 pm »
Stay strong.
Ill chip in again soon. 👋
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #72 on: September 5, 2024, 09:24:41 pm »
donated. good luck.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #73 on: September 5, 2024, 11:18:18 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September  5, 2024, 09:24:41 pm
donated. good luck.

Thank you so much.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #74 on: September 6, 2024, 02:25:57 am »
Donated a few quid. All the best mate  :wave
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 06:24:52 pm »
Just seen this and left a few quid wish I was in a position to leave more. Koolkamal was one of the first people on here I got to interact with, when he pm'd me about something I wrote on RAWK, great contributor to our site, hope others can do a bit to help one of our own . Good Luck mate
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 09:45:56 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 06:24:52 pm
Just seen this and left a few quid wish I was in a position to leave more. Koolkamal was one of the first people on here I got to interact with, when he pm'd me about something I wrote on RAWK, great contributor to our site, hope others can do a bit to help one of our own . Good Luck mate

Thanks so much. Truly every bit helps.

It is a challenge trying to raise the funds needed for many reasons. Also most people don't really understand Cerebral Palsy and the effect it has on someone even when I explain it to people. And it affects different people differently too depending on what kind of CP they have.

With mine it's started affecting more a lot more especially in the last several years.

Just the other day I fell from losing balance out of nowhere and in trying to stop myself hitting the ground I cut myself on my hand which scrapped over the corner of the door latch. This kind of thing happens often. That's not even counting all the pain, the tiredness, muscle spasms etc that I experience.

Some time ago I fell from losing my balance also and knocked the back of my head on cupboard door handle and had to go to hospital but because I don't have any support network I had to call an uber to take me and bring me back despite having severe vertigo and barely being able to stand.

The surgery is not a cure since there's no cure for CP but the surgery combined with rehab which is arguably even more important will allow me to better take care of myself by myself.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #77 on: Today at 12:12:07 am »
BUMP
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #78 on: Today at 04:13:19 am »
I've just sent a few quid. Best of luck mate.
