Just seen this and left a few quid wish I was in a position to leave more. Koolkamal was one of the first people on here I got to interact with, when he pm'd me about something I wrote on RAWK, great contributor to our site, hope others can do a bit to help one of our own . Good Luck mate



Thanks so much. Truly every bit helps.It is a challenge trying to raise the funds needed for many reasons. Also most people don't really understand Cerebral Palsy and the effect it has on someone even when I explain it to people. And it affects different people differently too depending on what kind of CP they have.With mine it's started affecting more a lot more especially in the last several years.Just the other day I fell from losing balance out of nowhere and in trying to stop myself hitting the ground I cut myself on my hand which scrapped over the corner of the door latch. This kind of thing happens often. That's not even counting all the pain, the tiredness, muscle spasms etc that I experience.Some time ago I fell from losing my balance also and knocked the back of my head on cupboard door handle and had to go to hospital but because I don't have any support network I had to call an uber to take me and bring me back despite having severe vertigo and barely being able to stand.The surgery is not a cure since there's no cure for CP but the surgery combined with rehab which is arguably even more important will allow me to better take care of myself by myself.