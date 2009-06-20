« previous next »
URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC

URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« on: August 13, 2024, 04:37:31 pm »
KoolKamal (https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=3093) , an absolute OG, registering back in 2003 is in need of OUR HELP.

Kamal was monumental in the Save Liverpool FC movement in ousting Hicks and Gillett, arranging for protest banners to be displayed at the World Cup 2010 in South Africa, so let's show our appreciation.

I think as a community we can make a real dent into this and come to the aide of one of our own when in need.

Please donate generously:wave :wave :wave :wave

https://www.gofundme.com/f/surgery-and-rehab-to-improve-mobility-and-life

VIDEO FROM KAMAL: https://youtu.be/hKBlDXMzRfg

Background to Kamal's story is below:

Hello

I am hoping to raise funds on behalf of a friend of mine who has cerebral palsy. Ive known him for a long time and he is one of the strongest, kindest, selfless people Ive ever known. He has an amazingly positive attitude to life, no matter how much life seems to knock him down and his positivity and calming presence infects all those around him, making our lives just that little easier, lighter and more joyful. His perseverance, desire, determination and hard work in the face of pain continues to inspire me and many others.

I dont know how to explain his condition correctly, so Ill let his words explain the condition and the surgery required to help him.

My name is Kamal Jasmath. I am now 44 Years Old and from South Africa, and I have Spastic Cerebral Palsy. Basically, the damaged part of the brain causes the muscles throughout my body to basically remain in a permanently tense state, which limits my movement considerably. It can be such a deceptive condition too because on the face of it, when youre standing or sitting you may appear to be fine. It only becomes noticeable when you have to move that people start wondering whats wrong with this person.

What are some of the possible consequences of spasticity?

 Early aging (including early onset arthritis; a significant proportion of people with spastic CP develop arthritis even in their 20s and 30s)
 Contractures/permanent cellular changes in muscles and tendons
 Bone deformities
 Inability to fully strengthen and stretch muscles.
 Chronic pain and discomfort
 Negative changes alignment and posture
 People with Cerebral Palsy use up to 5 times more energy than regular people.
In addition, spasticity often negatively affects concentration and sleepand it can cause anxiety as well. Studies have shown that tension in the body often translates to tension in the mind, and vice versa.

I was misdiagnosed as a child where I was told that the issues with my physicality can be fixed with just exercise. Unfortunately that wasn't the case and even though I struggled with most things that involved activity I didn't really let it stop me from trying to play sports with regular kids. I never tried to let my physical limitations hold me back.

As I got into my 30's I started noticing that my physicality was getting worse no matter what I did, nothing really helped improve it. At the same time, I noticed that my dad (who was a freedom fighter in South Africa and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his part in helping free South Africans from the oppressive apartheid regime), as he got older as well he started experiencing some sort of delayed PTSD and he'd wake up in the middle of the night screaming, possibly remembering all the physical and mental torture he had to endure. I then at the beginning of 2016 (with the support of friends) I made the decision to go to the east and spend a year focusing on only therapy and training to do whatever I can to improve my physicality, not just for myself but also so that I could be better able to look after my dad.

I was scared of leaving him alone for a year but I figured in the long term it would be best because then I could take care of him but 3 months into my training, my worst fear literally came true and I received the news that my dad had died. I immediately flew back to South Africa for the funeral. I was back in South Africa for about 8 months. I lost everything, no family left and nowhere to live so I decided since I had nothing and no one here I would go back to the east to continue my training in the hope that it would benefit me. I endured some of the toughest most torturous training imaginable.

The training helped a bit but only because I was training 6 hours a day and it was only in 2018 in India after speaking to my aunt (who I had met for the first time) who's is a physiotherapist, she recommended me to a specialist whom along with an orthopedic surgeon correctly diagnosed me. Most of my life I was told that it was just a physical limitation instead of it being an incurable brain issue that is affecting my physicality. It has been quite a challenging thing to accept, especially when living your entire life believing that your condition can be fixed. What's crazy is that every doctor/physio I see now can immediately recognise that I have cerebral palsy and they can't understand how I was misdiagnosed since it's so obvious.

Over the last several years, I can feel my condition worsening . Movement is tougher, risk of injuries is higher. Im in a lot more pain, every day its something or the other, muscle spasms, joint pain, nerve pain, sometimes major discomfort, and more frustrations. Through an incredible amount of research I learned about a surgery called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) which is a spinal-cord surgery in which the surgeon divides the spinal cords sensory nerves into their smaller branches, called rootlets, and then cuts the rootlets that are most overactive, thereby getting rid of spasticity in the lower body. Currently, SDR is the only treatment that can eliminate or permanently reduce spasticity.
Usually this surgery is performed mainly on children but there only a handful of Neurosurgeons in the world who can perform this surgery on adults. I have spoken to the Neurologist who diagnosed me, as well as few other Neurologists and another Neurosurgeon, and they all feel that SDR could benefit me hugely. I have also spoken directly to about 20 other adults who have had the surgery done and every single one said that it has changed their lives considerably for the better. It is the best thing they have done. Obviously, the surgery does come with risks as it is a very intricate, delicate surgery.

Due to the complex nature of it, just the surgery alone costs $50 000 (US). I would need to remain in hospital for about 3 weeks to be assessed and I would be in a wheelchair as I wouldnt be able to walk initially (it may take a few weeks to be able to have limited movement or walking capabilities), thereafter I need at least 1-2 years of intensive rehab as I would need to re-learn how to walk, how to move, how to strengthen muscles that had false strength because of the spasticity. Total cost of surgery, other medical expenses and rehab would be at least $85 000 (US).

I am all alone. I have no support structure to help me. If I injure myself (which I have often  falls, scrapes, cuts, bruises, concussion, ligament damage, etc. I have to find a way to deal with it myself)

I am just so tired of all the muscles spasming, joint pain, nerve pain, back pain, muscle tightness, falling, and all the injuries, etc. While there is no cure for cerebral palsy, this surgery would literally change my life and is the only option and my last resort to at least be able to live a slightly healthier life. The surgery cannot be performed once you reach a certain age.

Thank you for taking the time to read this.

I am and would be eternally grateful for any support I can get.

Take Care.

Please contact me if you have any questions or need any other information.

Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE 2024
« Reply #1 on: August 13, 2024, 04:39:06 pm »
FAO MODS: YES HE HAS A THREAD IN ANOTHER PART OF THE FORUM BUT IT IS GETTING ABSOLUTELY NO TRAFFIC SO I THINK IT NEEDS TO BE IN HERE.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352059.msg18293845#msg18293845
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #2 on: August 13, 2024, 04:54:29 pm »
2,139 users have been online today. If everyone donated £10.00 he would be so much closer to his target.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #3 on: August 13, 2024, 07:08:10 pm »
Done. Chipped in what I could
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #4 on: August 13, 2024, 09:13:45 pm »
Good luck mate.  :)

I don;t know who runs the RAWK Twitter account but if you're on there it would good to retweet the link.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #5 on: August 13, 2024, 09:23:22 pm »
Did my part, best of luck!
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #6 on: August 13, 2024, 09:33:24 pm »
Chipped in few days ago.
Best of luck mate.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #7 on: August 13, 2024, 10:06:25 pm »
Done. Best of luck.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #8 on: August 13, 2024, 10:10:45 pm »
I posted on the other thread. If you have any artwork let us know as me Ma ' has said that she'll put it on her FB LFC page thing.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #9 on: August 13, 2024, 11:21:33 pm »
Linda Pizzuti Henry popped in a grand with a ynwa comment. Is that Mrs John Henry?
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #10 on: August 14, 2024, 01:36:39 am »
100 quid on the way.

YNWA mate.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #11 on: August 14, 2024, 02:01:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on August 13, 2024, 11:21:33 pm
Linda Pizzuti Henry popped in a grand with a ynwa comment. Is that Mrs John Henry?
Could be at that figure of donation. Except I'd expect her to be an anonymous donor.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #12 on: August 14, 2024, 10:33:13 am »
Sent a few quid. Good luck mate. YNWA.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #13 on: August 14, 2024, 10:57:38 am »
Damn that was so sad to watch what he is going through...seems a great guy and i want to help but i don't get paid till Friday. Will be doing my bit then to help. Good luck Kamal.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #14 on: August 14, 2024, 11:32:17 am »
Done
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #15 on: August 14, 2024, 12:43:47 pm »
Keeping the thread active post.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #16 on: August 14, 2024, 01:05:22 pm »
Any way we can potentially raise this to our playing/coaching staff? Kamal would hopefully have the money in no time.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #17 on: August 14, 2024, 01:06:51 pm »
That's a great idea.
I bet they get a bunch of such requests, but right person talks to right people and doors might open.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #18 on: August 14, 2024, 01:43:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August 13, 2024, 11:21:33 pm
Linda Pizzuti Henry popped in a grand with a ynwa comment. Is that Mrs John Henry?

yup, she's donated to a few similar causes over the past few years. like the equivalent of donating a £5 to your average person, but i have to respect her, she seems a good egg generally




donated some £, good luck kamal!
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #19 on: August 14, 2024, 01:48:10 pm »
Ill chuck a few quid in. This is a subject that is remarkably close to home for me. My Daughter had SDR surgery when she was 8 (10 years ago) and although the rehabilitation was extremely difficult for her, we did see some marked improvements in her overall mobility. She still uses a wheelchair at university but can get around using sticks, but this understandably makes her very tired. I wasn't aware that this surgery could be performed on adults as were initially told that one she hits a certain age (10 or 11 i think it was) that the surgery would no longer be possible, I guess things have advanced since then. We were lucky enough to be offered the surgery on the NHS (UK) as they were doing 12 surgeries a year back then but this didn't cover aftercare once released from the hospital, so we had our own fundraising journey. We received contact from a charity called the Superhero foundation who helped a lot with raising funds. I will say that the fundraising never stops (well it hasn't for us)

I wish you best on your journey and should you want to contact me for any advice / information please do get in touch.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #20 on: August 14, 2024, 02:21:36 pm »
Done. Good luck mate. YNWA.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #21 on: August 14, 2024, 05:57:31 pm »
Done. YNWA
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #22 on: August 14, 2024, 09:53:24 pm »
Done and all the best. Ynwa
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #23 on: August 14, 2024, 10:44:59 pm »
Done, good luck mate. YNWA.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #24 on: August 14, 2024, 11:20:38 pm »
Done. Good luck Sayidur.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #25 on: August 14, 2024, 11:21:05 pm »
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #26 on: August 14, 2024, 11:56:40 pm »
Done.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #27 on: August 15, 2024, 05:55:31 am »
Yeah, people know him. He was a guest on Anfield Wrap, has been a member here for eons.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #28 on: August 15, 2024, 08:58:16 am »
Done...all the very best Kamal.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #29 on: August 15, 2024, 10
« Reply #29 on: August 15, 2024, 10:15:55 pm »
Bump.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #30 on: August 16, 2024, 01:58:35 am »
.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #31 on: August 16, 2024, 10:46:07 am »
Done, the best of luck man...
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #32 on: August 17, 2024, 11:35:18 am »
Good luck
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:49:49 pm »
Done
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:13:07 pm »
Done
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:16:01 pm »
Done. Hope the surgery goes well.
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm »
. Hope you make target
Re: URGENT APPEAL!!! HELP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN KOOLKAMAL - £40,000 NEEDED BEFORE DEC
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:56:32 am »
BUMP
