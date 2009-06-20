Ill chuck a few quid in. This is a subject that is remarkably close to home for me. My Daughter had SDR surgery when she was 8 (10 years ago) and although the rehabilitation was extremely difficult for her, we did see some marked improvements in her overall mobility. She still uses a wheelchair at university but can get around using sticks, but this understandably makes her very tired. I wasn't aware that this surgery could be performed on adults as were initially told that one she hits a certain age (10 or 11 i think it was) that the surgery would no longer be possible, I guess things have advanced since then. We were lucky enough to be offered the surgery on the NHS (UK) as they were doing 12 surgeries a year back then but this didn't cover aftercare once released from the hospital, so we had our own fundraising journey. We received contact from a charity called the Superhero foundation who helped a lot with raising funds. I will say that the fundraising never stops (well it hasn't for us)



I wish you best on your journey and should you want to contact me for any advice / information please do get in touch.