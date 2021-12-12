The 24/25 League Cup gets under way tonight.
If anyone wants a reminder as to what happened in last years final, you can view it here<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GJ-fKdIe2qA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GJ-fKdIe2qA</a>
Liverpool will start their defence in the 3rd round.
Every game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+
except those listed below which are also on Sky Sports Football and/or Main Event
Premier League clubs not involved in Europe, along with Burnley and Luton will enter the 2nd round, with the remaining Premier League clubs joining from round 3. TUESDAY 13TH AUGUST
Carlisle United V Stoke City 19:30
Leyton Orient V Newport County 19:30
Stockport County V Blackburn Rovers 19:30
Barrow V Port Vale 19:45
Bolton Wanderers V Mansfield Town 19:45
Bristol City V Coventry City 19:45
Bromley V AFC Wimbledon 19:45
Burton Albion V Blackpool 19:45
Cambridge United V Queens Park Rangers 19:45
Cardiff City V Bristol Rovers 19:45
Charlton Athletic V Birmingham City 19:45
Colchester United V Reading 19:45
Crawley Town V Swindon Town 19:45
Derby County V Chesterfield 19:45
Fleetwood Town V West Bromwich Albion 19:45
Grimsby Town V Bradford City 19:45
Huddersfield Town V Morecambe 19:45
Lincoln City V Harrogate Town 19:45
Northampton Town V Wycombe Wanderers 19:45
Norwich City V Stevenage 19:45
Oxford United V Peterborough United 19:45
Portsmouth V Millwall 19:45
Preston North End V Sunderland 19:45
Rotherham United V Crewe Alexandra 19:45
Salford City V Doncaster Rovers 19:45
Shrewsbury Town V Notts County 19:45
Swansea City V Gillingham 19:45
Tranmere Rovers V Accrington Stanley 19:45
Walsall V Exeter City 19:45
Watford V Milton Keynes Dons 19:45
Wigan Athletic V Barnsley 19:45
Sheffield United V Wrexham 20:00 skysportsWEDNESDAY 14TH AUGUST
Hull City V Sheffield Wednesday 19:45
Plymouth Argyle V Cheltenham Town 19:45
Leeds United V Middlesbrough 20:00 skysports