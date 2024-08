TUESDAY 13TH AUGUST

WEDNESDAY 14TH AUGUST

The 24/25 League Cup gets under way tonight.If anyone wants a reminder as to what happened in last years final, you can view it hereLiverpool will start their defence in the 3rd round.Every game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ except those listed below which are also on Sky Sports Football and/or Main EventPremier League clubs not involved in Europe, along with Burnley and Luton will enter the 2nd round, with the remaining Premier League clubs joining from round 3.Carlisle United V Stoke City 19:30Leyton Orient V Newport County 19:30Stockport County V Blackburn Rovers 19:30Barrow V Port Vale 19:45Bolton Wanderers V Mansfield Town 19:45Bristol City V Coventry City 19:45Bromley V AFC Wimbledon 19:45Burton Albion V Blackpool 19:45Cambridge United V Queens Park Rangers 19:45Cardiff City V Bristol Rovers 19:45Charlton Athletic V Birmingham City 19:45Colchester United V Reading 19:45Crawley Town V Swindon Town 19:45Derby County V Chesterfield 19:45Fleetwood Town V West Bromwich Albion 19:45Grimsby Town V Bradford City 19:45Huddersfield Town V Morecambe 19:45Lincoln City V Harrogate Town 19:45Northampton Town V Wycombe Wanderers 19:45Norwich City V Stevenage 19:45Oxford United V Peterborough United 19:45Portsmouth V Millwall 19:45Preston North End V Sunderland 19:45Rotherham United V Crewe Alexandra 19:45Salford City V Doncaster Rovers 19:45Shrewsbury Town V Notts County 19:45Swansea City V Gillingham 19:45Tranmere Rovers V Accrington Stanley 19:45Walsall V Exeter City 19:45Watford V Milton Keynes Dons 19:45Wigan Athletic V Barnsley 19:45Sheffield United V Wrexham 20:00Hull City V Sheffield Wednesday 19:45Plymouth Argyle V Cheltenham Town 19:45Leeds United V Middlesbrough 20:00