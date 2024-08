The closest thing we've had to car bombs in Liverpool over the past 20 years off the top of my head was during the gangland war that was kicking off around Bootle in the early to mid 2000s. If anything like this happened it would likely have been a case of mistaken identity - like when that hand grenade was left by Kenny Dalglish's house.



I'm not sure why a Rabbi would feel the need to lie about his reason for emigrating, especially in such a manner. Somebody should bring it to the attention of the Echo or other local news media so it can be openly challenged or verified.