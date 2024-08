Couldn't find a topic on this but I noticed that in the first episode of the new series tonight, one of the specialist subjects is "Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp". A rare occasion where I might be able to have a decent go at it.



Q: How may league titles did Jurgen Klopp win with Liverpool



A: 3



Q: Correct, City's titles don't count



Also new series of Only Connect and University Challenge tonight. Proper Monday night TV is back.