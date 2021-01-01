Mona McSharry's bronze. Watched it with my 9 YO daughter and the house went Olympics crazy for the next 2 weeks. Absolutely loved the fortnight. We went into the city centre to welcome home the Irish athletes today, this could be my daughters Euro 88 equivalent, was such a fun 2 weeks having irish athletes in the mix and performing well. Full gamut off emotions with medals and narrow misses.



On the track, both the men's and women's 1500s were fantastic races unbeaten for drama and quality.



The mixed 400m relay final was incredible for Bol's amazing finish with the yanks having peaked in the semis.



The womens 400m relay final she pulled the same trick to break irish hearts. That time the Irish girls ran would have won Silver every year except 1988. Shattered our national record too. Gutting finish.



Overall a fantastic Olympics.