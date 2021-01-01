« previous next »
Author Topic: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you  (Read 650 times)

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,482
Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« on: Today at 10:40:38 am »
For me it was the trampoline gold.


Was an amazing few hours I spent watching a sport I know nothing about.


Thanks



Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:51:33 am »

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:55:57 am »
Easily Marchand coming from well behind to get the 200m butterfly right at the end .
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,758
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:13:45 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 10:40:38 am
For me it was the trampoline gold.

Was an amazing few hours I spent watching a sport I know nothing about.

Thanks

Felt the same about the women's climbing the other day also, didn't know much at all then by the end was transfixed. Fantastic event that has been created and set up for great drama at the end and thoroughly entertaining.

The women's marathon ending was also one of the most epic ever with an almost never before seen shoulder barge in the last 200m for Hassan to bolt through.

Sorry that's two moments isn't it not one  ;D

I'll just go with this instead then....



Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,230
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:24:00 am »
Kellie Harrington and Novak's reactions after winning Gold on their final efforts at it. Joy unconfined.
Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:30:23 am »
The finish to the mountain biking and the men's triathalon.

Also, Marchand was the undoubted star of the olympics - with a special shout out to the Turkish shooter
Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:31:10 am »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 11:24:00 am
Kellie Harrington and Novak's reactions after winning Gold on their final efforts at it. Joy unconfined.

Can't argue with that. Harrington run a champions race from the outset, the emotions of Novak & Alcaraz after a fantastic final showed how much the gold medal meant to them. It was a shame it was only 2 sets rather than 5.
Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:32:13 am »
Pidcock 🚴🏻
Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:46:57 pm »
First time watching the canoe slalom cross and really enjoyed it. Watching them barge and fight around the course was great fun.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:47:40 pm »
The breakdancing.
Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,482
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:54:22 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:55:57 am
Easily Marchand coming from well behind to get the 200m butterfly right at the end .

Sadly because of time differences I missed most of the night events.

Weirdly I woke up 2 minutes before the start of the mens 100m
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:31:42 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 12:54:22 pm
Sadly because of time differences I missed most of the night events.

Weirdly I woke up 2 minutes before the start of the mens 100m

That's gonna be me for the LA games, the athletics and swimming are probably my fav ones to watch and all the medals are won at night, will see the heats etc then miss all the good stuff  ;D
Offline afc tukrish

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:40:15 pm »
Rodman goal against Japan...
Online Peabee

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:44:07 pm »
I celebrated Keely's gold in the 800 more than the others, so probably that. But also Pidcock's win in the mountain biking was amazing, especially after that move at the final (?) obstacle.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:45:49 pm »
Alex Yee rope-a-doping us all and then powering through for the Triathlon gold.  It was like a masterclass in Klopp's changing from a doubter to a believer.
Online Crosby Nick

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:55:56 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:40:15 pm
Rodman goal against Japan...

What sport are we even talking here?
Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:06:44 pm »
Djokovic finally winning the Olympic gold and completing the Golden Slam.
Offline afc tukrish

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,814
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:55:56 pm
What sport are we even talking here?

 ;D
Offline Buck Pete

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:23:47 pm »
Snoop Dog dressed in full Equestrian gear throwing gang signs at the camera.

:lmao
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:47:40 pm
The breakdancing.

Going by how that Aussie 'breakdancer' went super viral for how awful she was I can't see how they retain it for the next Olympics, unless it has already been chosen?
Offline Tonyh8su

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:56:05 pm »
Kellie Harrington's performance, her gold and her reaction to winning and her retirement announcement. Brilliance.
Online Jean Girard

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:45:37 pm »
Mona McSharry's bronze. Watched it with my 9 YO daughter and the house went Olympics crazy for the next 2 weeks. Absolutely loved the fortnight. We went into the city centre to welcome home the Irish athletes today, this could be my daughters Euro 88 equivalent, was such a fun 2 weeks having irish athletes in the mix and performing well. Full gamut off emotions with medals and narrow misses.

On the track, both the men's and women's 1500s were fantastic races unbeaten for drama and quality.

The mixed 400m relay final was incredible for Bol's amazing finish with the yanks having peaked in the semis.

The womens 400m relay final she pulled the same trick to break irish hearts. That time the Irish girls ran would have won Silver every year except 1988. Shattered our national record too. Gutting finish.

Overall a fantastic Olympics.
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,101
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:53:07 pm »
Either Tom Pidcocks gold or the middle Sunday with the Tennis, Golf, Gymnastics, Shooting and more all happening simultaneously listened to it on the radio driving and their coverage was so much better than the TV jumping between everythings it happened.
Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:57:04 pm »
Armand Duplantis beating the world record.
Beth Shriever on the BMX.
Online The G in Gerrard

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:23:47 pm
Snoop Dog dressed in full Equestrian gear throwing gang signs at the camera.

:lmao
With Martha Stewart iirc. Bizarre ;D
Online mikey_LFC

  • ******
  • Posts: 6,101
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:03:51 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:57:04 pm
Armand Duplantis beating the world record.
Beth Shriever on the BMX.

Two superb bits, shame the final didnt work out for her.
Offline killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:05:13 pm »
Tom Pidcocks gold in the Mountain Biking. Amazing drama throughout.
