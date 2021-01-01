For me it was the trampoline gold.



Was an amazing few hours I spent watching a sport I know nothing about.



Thanks



Felt the same about the women's climbing the other day also, didn't know much at all then by the end was transfixed. Fantastic event that has been created and set up for great drama at the end and thoroughly entertaining.The women's marathon ending was also one of the most epic ever with an almost never before seen shoulder barge in the last 200m for Hassan to bolt through.Sorry that's two moments isn't it not oneI'll just go with this instead then....