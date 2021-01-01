« previous next »
Best moment of Paris 2024 for you

gjr1

Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
Today at 10:40:38 am
For me it was the trampoline gold.


Was an amazing few hours I spent watching a sport I know nothing about.


Thanks



Egyptian36

Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:51:33 am

DelTrotter

Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:55:57 am
Easily Marchand coming from well behind to get the 200m butterfly right at the end .
Andy82lfc

Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:13:45 am
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 10:40:38 am
For me it was the trampoline gold.

Was an amazing few hours I spent watching a sport I know nothing about.

Thanks

Felt the same about the women's climbing the other day also, didn't know much at all then by the end was transfixed. Fantastic event that has been created and set up for great drama at the end and thoroughly entertaining.

The women's marathon ending was also one of the most epic ever with an almost never before seen shoulder barge in the last 200m for Hassan to bolt through.

Sorry that's two moments isn't it not one  ;D

I'll just go with this instead then....



Dougle

Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:24:00 am
Kellie Harrington and Novak's reactions after winning Gold on their final efforts at it. Joy unconfined.
Qston

Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
Reply #5 on: Today at 11:30:23 am
The finish to the mountain biking and the men's triathalon.

Also, Marchand was the undoubted star of the olympics - with a special shout out to the Turkish shooter
Alf

Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
Reply #6 on: Today at 11:31:10 am
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 11:24:00 am
Kellie Harrington and Novak's reactions after winning Gold on their final efforts at it. Joy unconfined.

Can't argue with that. Harrington run a champions race from the outset, the emotions of Novak & Alcaraz after a fantastic final showed how much the gold medal meant to them. It was a shame it was only 2 sets rather than 5.
kasperoff

Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
Reply #7 on: Today at 11:32:13 am
Pidcock 🚴🏻
sheepfest

Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
Reply #8 on: Today at 12:46:57 pm
First time watching the canoe slalom cross and really enjoyed it. Watching them barge and fight around the course was great fun.
Red-Soldier

Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
Reply #9 on: Today at 12:47:40 pm
The breakdancing.
gjr1

Re: Best moment of Paris 2024 for you
Reply #10 on: Today at 12:54:22 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:55:57 am
Easily Marchand coming from well behind to get the 200m butterfly right at the end .

Sadly because of time differences I missed most of the night events.

Weirdly I woke up 2 minutes before the start of the mens 100m
