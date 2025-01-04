« previous next »
Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 18/19/20 Now Open
January 4, 2025, 11:14:40 am
Week 20
Sat 4th January
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle
Aston Villa 2-0 Leicester
Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Man City 3-0 West Ham
Southampton 1-2 Brentford
Brighton 1-2 Arsenal

Sunday 5th January
Fulham 2-0 Ipswich
Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd

Monday 6th January
Wolves 1-1 Nottingham Forest
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 18/19/20 Now Open
January 4, 2025, 12:52:22 pm

Week 20
Sat 4th January
Tottenham  Newcastle
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester
Bournemouth 2-1 Everton
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Man City 3-0 West Ham
Southampton 1-2 Brentford
Brighton 1-2 Arsenal

Sunday 5th January
Fulham 2-1 Ipswich
Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd

Monday 6th January
Wolves 1-1 Nottingham Forest
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
January 6, 2025, 10:05:33 pm
Another multi game week, so I've posted it early, usual terms apply regarding posting both weeks together or individually

Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford  - Man City
Chelsea  - Bournemouth
West Ham  - Fulham
Nottingham Forest  - Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton  - Aston Villa
Leicester  - Crystal Palace
Newcastle United  - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal  - Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich  - Brighton
Man Utd - Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle  - Bournemouth
Brentford  - Liverpool
Leicester  - Fulham
West Ham  - Crystal Palace
Arsenal  - Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton  - Tottenham
Man Utd - Brighton
Nottingham Forest  - Southampton
Ipswich  - Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea  - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
January 7, 2025, 06:13:13 pm


Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford 1 - 3 Man City
Chelsea 2 - 1 Bournemouth
West Ham 1 - 1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 1 - 2 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton 0 - 2 Aston Villa
Leicester 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 1 - 1 Brighton
Man Utd 2 - 1 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle 2 - 1 Bournemouth
Brentford 1 - 3 Liverpool
Leicester 1 - 1 Fulham
West Ham 2 - 1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 1 - 1 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton 1 - 2 Tottenham
Man Utd 1 - 1 Brighton
Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 Southampton
Ipswich 0 - 3 Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea 2 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers


Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
January 7, 2025, 06:44:39 pm
Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford 1-2 Man City
Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth
West Ham 1-1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton 0-2 Aston Villa
Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 0-0 Brighton
Man Utd 3-0 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle 1-0 Bournemouth
Brentford 2-3 Liverpool
Leicester 1-1 Fulham
West Ham 0-0 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton 1-3 Tottenham
Man Utd 2-2 Brighton
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Southampton
Ipswich 0-4 Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
January 8, 2025, 12:13:27 pm
Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford 1 - 1 Man City
Chelsea 2 - 0 Bournemouth
West Ham 1 - 2 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 0 - 3 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton 0 - 3 Aston Villa
Leicester 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 3 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 2 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 1 - 3 Brighton
Man Utd 2 - 0 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle 2 - 0 Bournemouth
Brentford 0 - 3 Liverpool
Leicester 1 - 2 Fulham
West Ham 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton 2 - 2 Tottenham
Man Utd 0 - 1 Brighton
Nottingham Forest 4 - 0 Southampton
Ipswich 2 - 3 Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions thread 2024/25 Week 21/22 Now Open
Today at 01:58:06 am
Week 20
Tues 14th Jan
Brentford 1 - 3 Man City
Chelsea 2 - 2 Bournemouth
West Ham 1 - 1 Fulham
Nottingham Forest 1 - 2 Liverpool

Weds 15th Jan
Everton 0 - 2 Aston Villa
Leicester 1 - 2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal 2 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur

Thurs 16th Jan
Ipswich 1 - 0 Brighton
Man Utd 2 - 1 Southampton

Week 21
Saturday 18th Jan
Newcastle 2 - 1 Bournemouth
Brentford 1 - 1 Liverpool
Leicester 1 - 2 Fulham
West Ham 2 - 1 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 3 - 1 Aston Villa

Sun 19th Jan
Everton 1 - 2 Tottenham
Man Utd 3 - 1 Brighton
Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 Southampton
Ipswich 0 - 3 Man City

Mon 20th Jan
Chelsea 2 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
