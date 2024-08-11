Shamelessly copied and pasted from BarneylfcWelcome back to the regulars, and welcome to the game to the new entrants. The rules have not changed from last season. If anyone wants to suggest any additions to the rules, or suggestions for improvements to the game, feel free to stick your ideas in here.THIS THREAD IS ONLY FOR CHAT, TABLES, AND UPDATES. If you have not yet confirmed your participation, please do so hereSo, the Premier League will be Head to Head and the Championship will be solely on points gained on your predictions.I don't think I need to explain the scoring system in detail but for the new players basically, you post your score predictions for the Premier League fixtures on a weekly basis.You score points based on your predictions.e.g.Liverpool v Crystal PalaceYou predict Liverpool 3 - 0 Crystal Palace.* The match ends 3-0. You earn 3 points for predicting a correct score.* The match ends 2-0. You earn 1 point for predicting the correct result, in this case a Liverpool win.* The match ends 1-1 or 0-1. You earn no points as you didn't predict a correct score or result.Head to head format:New players will not be concerned with this as it is for PL and Championship players.You will play one of your league opponents each week and will play each other league opponent twice.If you outscore your opponent based on your total prediction points versus theirs, you win the tie and earn 3 pts for the win. If you and your opponent end up on equal points, you get 1 point for drawing the 'match' and obviously if your opponent outscores you, you lose the tie and earn nothing.The full fixture list will be available to view after kick off in the first game of the season, which is 8pm Friday 5th August. At the time of posting, there are still quite a few players yet to confirm participation. I will generate the fixtures once I know who has confirmed they will be taking part.PARTICIPATION MUST BE CONFIRMED PRIOR TO THE KICK OFF IN THIS GAME OR YOU WILL BE DEMOTED TO LEAGUE 1, AND A LEAGUE ONE OR CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYER THAT HAS CONFIRMED PARTICIPATION TAKING YOUR PLACEPENALTIES:Predictions must be made in 1 post. You cannot post your prediction for the 12:30 game at 12:29, then post the remainder of the weekends predictions after the first game has kicked off. This will result in you scoring 0 for the early kick off, and incur the relevant penalty for a late post.All predictions must be posted before the kick-off deadline which is always the kick-off time of the earliest game in any given round, some of which will be on a Friday night.If you miss the posting deadline, and post late, you may only earn points for any matches which have not yet kicked off on the day you post or those following. If you miss the posting deadline, the penalty will be an automatic win for your opponent in your head to head fixture.For League 1 players, as you have no head to head fixtures, you will receive a 3 point penalty for a late post. If you fail to score 3 in the round as a result of your late post, you will be scored 0 for that round.Prediction posts edited after the kick-off time in that round will render any predictions up to the time of the post void, and incur the penalties as above.A late post is regarded as after the kick off in the first game of the round. If the kick off is scheduled for 7:45 on Friday, your post MUST be made no later than 7:44:59, if KO is 12:30 on Saturday, your post should be no later than 12:29:59. There will be no exceptions to this, and the cut off time is strict. If you post at 7:45:00, your post is late.If you mistakenly post twice, I will take your second post as your entry as long as this is not after the deadline. If you post a second post after the deadline, I will take your first post as your entry and the late post will be disregarded.I will confirm the full entry list in due course.Finally as per last season, please keep all chat / discussion in this thread. This thread will be used for scoring updates and news etc.Please only post prediction posts in the other thread which will be opened next week.Any queries or suggestions please post below.Cheers folks and good luckROLL OF HONOUR23/24Premier League - KeegansPermChampionship - Port_vale_ladEuRawka League - KeegansPermRawk Cup - Thush22/23Premier League - The G in GerrardChampionship - XabiArtLeague One - SalgerEuropean Cup - KeegansPermLeague Cup - NA21/22Premier League - BarneylfcChampionship - Port_Vale_LadLeague One - XabiArtEuropean Cup - Youngest Son of SkittleLeague Cup - Thush20/21Premier League - BoRedChampionship - Emerald RedLeague One - bradders1011European Cup - YcuzzLeague Cup - N/A19/20Premier League - ProfChampionship - Cape_TearLeague One - gary75European Cup - RJHLeague Cup - bryanod18/19Premier League - WillG.LFCChampionship - AdzLFCLeague One - Cape_TearEuropean Cup - TrendisnotdestinyLeague Cup - Redman197417/18Premier League - WillG.LFCChampionship - tubbyLeague One - AdzLFCEuropean Cup - bryanodLeague Cup - nayia200216/17Premier League - AnkitChampionship - RJHLeague One - SkittleEuropean Cup - BoRedLeague Cup - bryanod15/16Premier League - Phil MChampionship - West Ham PaulLeague One - WillG.LFCEuropean Cup - N/A as Phil went AWOLLeague Cup - fowlerisgod4eva14/15Premier League - RivaGeChampionship - Keegans PermLeague One - Kopite17European Cup - HoinkDoinkLeague Cup - Buck Pete13/14Premier League - bryanodChampionship - RivaGeLeague One - Keegans PermEuropean Cup - bryanodLeague Cup - Rhino12/13Premier League - bryanodChampionship - flashmanLeague One - West Ham PaulEuropean Cup - BoRedLeague Cup - flashman11/12Write off as Doc Manhattan was running it and got on like a bellend and got banned10/11Premier League - BoRedChampionship - Amir87League One - YcuzzCant find any cup results from this season09/10Premier League - RhinoChampionship - Ollyfrom.tvLeague One - the prodigal_sonEuropean Cup - Reddave7League Cup - Rhino08/09Premier League - Reddave7Championship - BoRedLeague One - N/AEuropean Cup - N/ALeague Cup - Rednile