Author Topic: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread

Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« on: August 11, 2024, 10:07:00 pm »
Shamelessly copied and pasted from Barneylfc

Welcome back to the regulars, and welcome to the game to the new entrants. The rules have not changed from last season. If anyone wants to suggest any additions to the rules, or suggestions for improvements to the game, feel free to stick your ideas in here.

THIS THREAD IS ONLY FOR CHAT, TABLES, AND UPDATES. If you have not yet confirmed your participation, please do so here

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356268.0

So, the Premier League will be Head to Head and the Championship will be solely on points gained on your predictions.

I don't think I need to explain the scoring system in detail but for the new players basically, you post your score predictions for the Premier League fixtures on a weekly basis.

You score points based on your predictions.

e.g.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

You predict Liverpool 3 - 0 Crystal Palace.

* The match ends 3-0. You earn 3 points for predicting a correct score.

* The match ends 2-0. You earn 1 point for predicting the correct result, in this case a Liverpool win.

* The match ends 1-1 or 0-1. You earn no points as you didn't predict a correct score or result.

Head to head format:

New players will not be concerned with this as it is for PL and Championship players.

You will play one of your league opponents each week and will play each other league opponent twice.

If you outscore your opponent based on your total prediction points versus theirs, you win the tie and earn 3 pts for the win. If you and your opponent end up on equal points, you get 1 point for drawing the 'match' and obviously if your opponent outscores you, you lose the tie and earn nothing.

The full fixture list will be available to view after kick off in the first game of the season, which is 8pm Friday 5th August. At the time of posting, there are still quite a few players yet to confirm participation. I will generate the fixtures once I know who has confirmed they will be taking part.
PARTICIPATION MUST BE CONFIRMED PRIOR TO THE KICK OFF IN THIS GAME OR YOU WILL BE DEMOTED TO LEAGUE 1, AND A LEAGUE ONE OR CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYER THAT HAS CONFIRMED PARTICIPATION TAKING YOUR PLACE

PENALTIES:

Predictions must be made in 1 post. You cannot post your prediction for the 12:30 game at 12:29, then post the remainder of the weekends predictions after the first game has kicked off. This will result in you scoring 0 for the early kick off, and incur the relevant penalty for a late post.

All predictions must be posted before the kick-off deadline which is always the kick-off time of the earliest game in any given round, some of which will be on a Friday night.

If you miss the posting deadline, and post late, you may only earn points for any matches which have not yet kicked off on the day you post or those following. If you miss the posting deadline, the penalty will be an automatic win for your opponent in your head to head fixture.
For League 1 players, as you have no head to head fixtures, you will receive a 3 point penalty for a late post. If you fail to score 3 in the round as a result of your late post, you will be scored 0 for that round.

Prediction posts edited after the kick-off time in that round will render any predictions up to the time of the post void, and incur the penalties as above.

A late post is regarded as after the kick off in the first game of the round. If the kick off is scheduled for 7:45 on Friday, your post MUST be made no later than 7:44:59, if KO is 12:30 on Saturday, your post should be no later than 12:29:59. There will be no exceptions to this, and the cut off time is strict. If you post at 7:45:00, your post is late.

If you mistakenly post twice, I will take your second post as your entry as long as this is not after the deadline. If you post a second post after the deadline, I will take your first post as your entry and the late post will be disregarded.

I will confirm the full entry list in due course.

Finally as per last season, please keep all chat / discussion in this thread. This thread will be used for scoring updates and news etc.
Please only post prediction posts in the other thread which will be opened next week.

Any queries or suggestions please post below.

Cheers folks and good luck  :wave

ROLL OF HONOUR

23/24
Premier League  -  KeegansPerm
Championship  -  Port_vale_lad
EuRawka League - KeegansPerm
Rawk Cup - Thush


22/23

Premier League - The G in Gerrard
Championship - XabiArt
League One - Salger
European Cup - KeegansPerm
League Cup - NA

21/22

Premier League - Barneylfc
Championship - Port_Vale_Lad
League One - XabiArt
European Cup - Youngest Son of Skittle
League Cup - Thush

20/21

Premier League - BoRed
Championship - Emerald Red
League One - bradders1011
European Cup - Ycuzz
League Cup - N/A

19/20

Premier League - Prof
Championship - Cape_Tear
League One - gary75
European Cup - RJH
League Cup - bryanod

18/19

Premier League - WillG.LFC
Championship - AdzLFC
League One - Cape_Tear
European Cup - Trendisnotdestiny
League Cup - Redman1974

17/18
Premier League - WillG.LFC
Championship - tubby
League One - AdzLFC
European Cup - bryanod
League Cup - nayia2002

16/17

Premier League - Ankit
Championship - RJH
League One - Skittle
European Cup - BoRed
League Cup - bryanod

15/16

Premier League - Phil M
Championship - West Ham Paul
League One - WillG.LFC
European Cup - N/A as Phil went AWOL
League Cup - fowlerisgod4eva

14/15

Premier League - RivaGe
Championship - Keegans Perm
League One - Kopite17
European Cup - HoinkDoink
League Cup - Buck Pete

13/14

Premier League - bryanod
Championship - RivaGe
League One - Keegans Perm
European Cup - bryanod
League Cup - Rhino

12/13

Premier League - bryanod
Championship - flashman
League One - West Ham Paul
European Cup - BoRed
League Cup - flashman

11/12

Write off as Doc Manhattan was running it and got on like a bellend and got banned  ;D

10/11

Premier League - BoRed
Championship - Amir87
League One - Ycuzz

Cant find any cup results from this season

09/10

Premier League - Rhino
Championship - Ollyfrom.tv
League One - the prodigal_son
European Cup - Reddave7
League Cup - Rhino

08/09

Premier League - Reddave7
Championship - BoRed
League One - N/A
European Cup - N/A
League Cup - Rednile
« Last Edit: August 11, 2024, 10:08:50 pm by gary75 »
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #1 on: August 15, 2024, 09:43:10 pm »
Just giving previous and potential entrants time to sign up, they have until kick off tomorrow.

This is the fixture list as of now fow thise inn the premier league

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-f1ST88t6dbxVrmIIM944eluDHuAvlft94kz8UAPo88/edit?usp=drivesdk

Any gaps will be filled by the highest place finishers in the championship.

Good luck all, and here's to a successful season.

Please dont fall foul of the PSR (Punctuality Score Reductions!)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #2 on: August 20, 2024, 09:21:48 pm »
Week 1 Results

Mickitez           8
Bradders1011     11
Thush                   8
Bryanod               12
Sami                      9
Willg.lfc                10
Rjh                          13
Prof                       10
Salger                    11
TommyLfc             10
BoRed                    12
Anthony                 11
Dim Glas                  4
Ollyfrom.tv               9
Youngest S.o.S       12
Port_vale_lad          9
Nayia2002               8
Gary75                     12
Vivabobbygraham     4
Ycuzz                          13
G in Gerrard               11
GMAC                          6
Barneylfc                   11
Keita Success            7
Chris Sutton               8
Wabaloolah               9
Garrus                        13
Emerald Red            11
Bobinhood               12
Redforlife                   8
Cape_tear                  6
Rhino                         10
KeegansPerm            9

Head to Head

Bradders1011    11 v 11   Salger
KeegansPerm    9 v 11   Barneylfc
Youngest Son of Skittle    12v 11 G in Gerrard
BoRed    12 v 10 Willg.lfc
Bryanod    12 v 10   Prof
Sami   9 v 13   Rjh
Nayia2002    8 v 9   Port_vale_lad
Gary75    12 v 13   Ycuzz
Wabaloolah    9 v 8   Redforlife
Emerald Red    11 v 7   Keita Success 

« Last Edit: August 20, 2024, 09:24:50 pm by gary75 »
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #3 on: August 25, 2024, 09:46:39 pm »
Week 2 Results

Bradders1011          5
Bryanod                     10
Keita Success            7
Vishwa Atma              8
Mickitez                       14
Sami                              11
Prof                              10
Thush                           13
GMAC                            12
Port_vale_lad                10
Ycuzz                              8
Nayia2002                     8
Willg.lfc                         8
Salger                           4
Bobinhood                   11
G in Gerrard                  4
Gary75                          10
Chris Sutton                 8
Ollyfrom.tv                   7
TommyLfc                  4
BoRed                         9
Cape_tear                     9
Vivabobbygraham       10
Rhino                              7
Garrus                            5
Rjh                                  9
Redforlife                      12
Youngest Son of Skittle   5
KeegansPerm                    9
Wabaloolah                       10
Emerald Red                      9
Anthony                             11
Barneylfc                            9

Premier League Results

Barneylfc 9 v 5 Bradders1011
G in Gerrard  4 v 9 Emerald Red
Ycuzz 8 v 9 BoRed
Prof 10 v 8 Nayia2002
Salger 4 v 11 Sami
Willg.lfc 8 v 9 KeegansPerm
Redforlife 12 v 10 Bryanod
Port_vale_lad  10 v 10 Wabaloolah
Rjh 9 v 10 Gary75
Keita Success  7 v 5 Youngest Son of Skittle


« Last Edit: August 27, 2024, 09:28:40 pm by gary75 »
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #4 on: August 25, 2024, 10:00:50 pm »
Cheers Gary but are some of these right? (not on about mine).
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #5 on: August 25, 2024, 11:58:43 pm »
Mine is correct
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #6 on: August 26, 2024, 11:38:13 am »
Pretty sure I had 9 and not 11.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #7 on: August 27, 2024, 09:12:35 am »
Sadly my 4 is correct.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #8 on: August 27, 2024, 09:26:21 pm »
Apologies everyone, I've rechecked and I've miscalculated 3 scores.

Sami  2 correct score predictions, 5 results, points total   11
Thush 3 correct scores, 4 results     total  13
BoRed  3 correct scores, 2 results total 9

Thanks for checking your scores and letting me know

Premier League
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18zNqBLwZb0X1RuYGAan8TQKEzQQ7HP3_eDz9NtOTGDQ/edit?usp=drivesdk

Championship
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15NA-oxojrueEA1sCmtT2E4eiTrgsos7bHIRIqsTlLA0/edit?usp=drivesdk
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #9 on: August 28, 2024, 12:18:56 am »
Anyone else not able to access those links?
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #10 on: August 28, 2024, 10:15:45 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 28, 2024, 12:18:56 am
Anyone else not able to access those links?

Yeah, getting access denied, too.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #11 on: August 28, 2024, 01:20:35 pm »
Have granted access to anyone on the internet with the link.
Hopefully that works

Cheers everyone.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #12 on: September 6, 2024, 09:58:35 pm »
Week 3 Results

 Correct Score/Result/Total                                                 
Mickitez                               1   4   7
WillG.lfc                                      1   2   5
Bryanod                                1   4   7
Gmac                                      0   4   4
Bradders                                2   5   11
Vivabobbygraham               2   4   10
BoRed                                      2   4   10
Wabaloolah                                1   3   6
Ycuzz                                       4   2   14
G to Gerrard                               2   4   10
Keita Success                       3   3   12
OllyFrom.tv                              3   4   13
Sami                                       1   3   6
Thush                                       3   3   12
Rhino                                      1   4   7
Port_Vale_Lad                      0   4   4
Prof                                      0   3   3
Rjh                                              0   3   3
Gary75                                       2   2   8
Chris Sutton                               2   4   10
BobinHood                              4     4      16
Youngest Son of Skittle       1   3   6
Nayia                                      3      2     11
Cape _Tear                              3      2     11
Emerald Red                      2   2   8
TommyLfc                              2   2   8
Anthony                              0   4   4
BarneyLfc                              1   4   7
Vishwa Atma                       1   4   7
Salger                                     0   4   4
Garrus                                     2   6   12
KeegansPerm                       1   4   7
RedForLife                              2   2   8

Head to Head
Bradders1011    11 v 3   Prof
Wabaloolah    6 v 7   Barneylfc
Bryanod    7 v 10   G in Gerrard
BoRed    10 v 12   Keita Success
Sami    6 v 5   Willg.lfc
Gary75    8 v 4   Port_vale_lad
Nayia2002    11 v 14   Ycuzz
KeegansPerm   7 v 3   Rjh
Youngest Son of Skittle    6 v 4   Salger
Emerald Red    8 v 8*   Redforlife (posted late, H2H points awarded to Emerald Red)


Weekly Scores
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lcRRvlZpHKeofPlpE3glNItSXTRDL_bD2itAzYtqoDM/edit?usp=drivesdk


Premier League Table
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18zNqBLwZb0X1RuYGAan8TQKEzQQ7HP3_eDz9NtOTGDQ/edit?usp=drivesdk

Championship Table
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15NA-oxojrueEA1sCmtT2E4eiTrgsos7bHIRIqsTlLA0/edit?usp=drivesdk
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #13 on: September 9, 2024, 07:36:49 am »
Goodness!
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #14 on: September 11, 2024, 06:49:20 am »
Hi,

My name's missing from the championship table... :wave Hope I am not missing something here...
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #15 on: September 12, 2024, 09:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Vishwa Atma on September 11, 2024, 06:49:20 am
Hi,

My name's missing from the championship table... :wave Hope I am not missing something here...

All sorted now Vishwa Atma,  I think it is because I didn't see a prediction in week 1 that you were ommitted,
Thanks for checking and letting me know.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #16 on: September 16, 2024, 10:11:28 pm »
Week 4 Results
                                 Correct Result - Correct Score - Total

Bradders1011           4    1     7
Sami                          3     1     6
Ycuzz                        4      2    10
Bryanod                    5       1    8
Thush                       5       1    8
Vishwa Atma          3      1      6
Keita Success        3       2      9
BoRed                    4        2      10
Mickitez                 3       1       6
Wabaloolah            5       1       8
Ollyfrom.tv             2       1       5
Willg.lfc                  4        0      4
Prof                        2         1      5
Rhino                     5         1       8
Bobinhood            2         1      5
Rjh                          3         1      6
G in Gerrard          4         2      10
GMac84                4         0       4
Port_vale_lad       5         2        11
Emerald Red         4        1        7
Youngest Son of Skittle       7      0      7
Gary75                  7        0        7
Chris Sutton         4       0         4
Nayia2002            5        1        8
Vivabobbygraham     3     2       9
TommyLfc              4       1        7
Garrus                    3         0        3
Cape_tear              6         1        9
Redforlife              2         3        11
Barneylfc               5        1         8
Salger                    5        2         11
Anthony                5        0         5

Redforlife          11v 7   Bradders1011
Rjh                   6 v 10   BoRed
G in Gerrard          10 v 6   Sami
Barneylfc            8 v 8   Bryanod
Prof                    5 v 7   Gary75
Willg.lfc                    4 v 8   Wabaloolah
Keita Success    9 v 8   Nayia2002
Salger                   11 v 7   Emerald Red
Ycuzz                   10 v 7   Youngest Son of Skittle
Port_vale_lad    11 v 8   KeegansPerm

Premier League
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18zNqBLwZb0X1RuYGAan8TQKEzQQ7HP3_eDz9NtOTGDQ/edit?usp=drivesdk

Championship
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15ploXI6kezyc7_rZq85U4onBAVPedebYEHB95oPAiXQ/edit?usp=drivesdk



I'll try and get the EuRawka Champions League underway shortly, this will give those in the Championship a chance to take on Europes top predictors Head to Head!
Cheers everyone
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #17 on: September 23, 2024, 11:13:18 pm »
Week 5
                                      Result-Score-Total

Bradders1011                1     4         13
Sami                                1     3          10
Mickitez                          4      0          4
Bryanod                         4       0         4
Ycuzz                             4       0         4
Vivabobbygraham        4      2         10
Gary75                           3      2          9
Chris Sutton                 3      2           9
BoRed                            4     0            4
Vishwa Atma              5        0         5
Keita Success            3         1         6
G in Gerrard                4        1          7
GMac84                      3         2         9
Port_vale_lad             4         1          7
Willg.lfc                     4           1          7
Emerald Red              4         2         10
Thush                         4          0          4
Rjh                               4         1           7
Cape_tear                  2         1           5
Youngest Son of Skittle         3    3    12
Nayia2002                 3        1         6
Prof                            5        1          8
Bobinhood                2         1        5
Wabaloolah             6           0        6
Garrus                     5            0       5
TommyLfc               4          0        4
Salger                       5         0         5
Redforlife                3          2         9
KeegansPerm        3          1          6
Anthony                  3          1          6
Ollyfrom.tv              2         3          11
Barneylfc                2          2          8
Rhino                      3           3         12


Rjh    7 v 13 Bradders1011
Barneylfc    8 v 5   Salger    
Ycuzz    4 v 7   G in Gerrard    
Redforlife    9 v 4   BoRed    
KeegansPerm    6 v 10   Sami   
Wabaloolah    6 v 4   Bryanod    
Keita Success    6 v 9   Gary75    
Prof    8 v 12   Youngest Son of Skittle    
Willg.lfc    7 v 6   Nayia2002    
Port_vale_lad    7 v 10   Emerald Red    

Premier league
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18zNqBLwZb0X1RuYGAan8TQKEzQQ7HP3_eDz9NtOTGDQ/edit?usp=drivesdk

Championship
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15NA-oxojrueEA1sCmtT2E4eiTrgsos7bHIRIqsTlLA0/edit?usp=drivesdk

Premier league head to head fixtures and results
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-f1ST88t6dbxVrmIIM944eluDHuAvlft94kz8UAPo88/edit?usp=drivesdk

Weekly scores
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lcRRvlZpHKeofPlpE3glNItSXTRDL_bD2itAzYtqoDM/edit?usp=drivesdk

As mentioned earlier,  the EuRawka Champions league begins in week 6!

The format is similar to the new format in Europe, the top 8 teams will go through to the knockout stage, while the next 16 will take part in a one off head to head against one of the other 16 teams, ranked 9 thru 24. The bottom 8 are eliminated.

Fixtures are here (I've remembered to make this file available to view!)
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1YZilNd70aDadvL6dcvTjD-lmlv2UrUTYldyH64xUj6c/edit?usp=drivesdk

Good luck everyone






Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #18 on: September 25, 2024, 06:49:51 am »
Hey Gary ... despite having a good week I seem to have plummeted down the table.

45 points ... correct
12 points HTH ... correct

TOTAL POINTS:  44 ? ... I think it should be 57 points.

Cheers.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #19 on: September 25, 2024, 01:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on September 25, 2024, 06:49:51 am
Hey Gary ... despite having a good week I seem to have plummeted down the table.

45 points ... correct
12 points HTH ... correct

TOTAL POINTS:  44 ? ... I think it should be 57 points.

Cheers.

Hi emerald red
You are correct, I've updated the table and you now sit in 4th place  :thumbsup

Thanks for checking your scores and the table.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #20 on: September 26, 2024, 01:26:48 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on September 25, 2024, 01:21:53 pm
Hi emerald red
You are correct, I've updated the table and you now sit in 4th place  :thumbsup

Thanks for checking your scores and the table.
All good, thank Gary  8)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #21 on: October 2, 2024, 10:12:50 pm »
Week 7

                               Result      /     Score    /        Total
Bradders1011         3                      1                      6
Ycuzz                        5                     1                       8
Sami                         4                      0                      4
Bryanod                   4                      1                      7
Vishwa Atma          4                      0                      4
Rhino                       3                      1                      6
Willg.lfc                   4                       1                     7
Gary75                    5                       1                     8
Chris Sutton            3                       1                   6
Vivabobbygraham   3                      1                  6
BoRed                       3                       2                 9
Mickitez                  4                        0                  4
Rjh                           3                        1                  6
Keita Success        4                      2                   10
G in Gerrard            3                     0                     3
Ollyfrom.tv              5                     1                     8
TommyLfc              4                      0                    4
Cape_tear               4                      1                    7
Emerald Red          5                       0                    5
Port_vale_lad         2                      2                     8
Nayia2002             5                      2                     11
Thush                     2                     2                       8
Redforlife              3                       0                     3
Prof                        3                       1                    6
Bobinhood            5                        0                   5
Wabaloolah           5                       1                    8
Youngest Son of Skittle      4          1                 7
Anthony                 4                          0                4
Garrus                    3                        0                  3
KeegansPerm       4                        0                  4
Salger                    4                        1                    7
Barneylfc              5                        0                    5


Gary75    8 v 5   Barneylfc
Bradders1011    6 v 8   Wabaloolah
G in Gerrard    3 v 10   Keita Success
BoRed    9 v 4   KegansPerm
Sami    4 v 6   Prof
Bryanod    7 v 7   Willg.lfc
Youngest Son of Skittle    7 v 8   Port_vale_lad
Salger    7 v 8   Ycuzz
Nayia2002    11 v 3   Redforlife
Emerald Red    5 v 6   Rjh

Premier League
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18zNqBLwZb0X1RuYGAan8TQKEzQQ7HP3_eDz9NtOTGDQ/edit?usp=drivesdk

Championship
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15NA-oxojrueEA1sCmtT2E4eiTrgsos7bHIRIqsTlLA0/edit?usp=drivesdk

Weekly Scores
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lcRRvlZpHKeofPlpE3glNItSXTRDL_bD2itAzYtqoDM/edit?usp=drivesdk

EuRawka Champions League
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1YZilNd70aDadvL6dcvTjD-lmlv2UrUTYldyH64xUj6c/edit?usp=drivesdk
(I'll do a table after a couple more rounds have been completed)


Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #22 on: October 8, 2024, 09:58:06 pm »
Week 7 Results
Tough week for predictions  only Rhino (2), Redforlife (1) and Prof (1) managed to correctly predict any scores.

Name                 result / score / total
Vishwa Atma        6           0          6
Sami                      4            0          4
Bradders1011        3          0          3
Mickitez                 4           0         4
GMac1984            7           0         7
Youzz                    5           0          5
G in Gerrard          6          0          6
Bobinhood           4          0           4
Keita Success     4           0          4
BoRed                  5           0          5
Ollyfrom.tv         5             0         5
TommyLfc         3             0          3
Thush                4               0         4
Rjh                           6          0        6
Port_vale_lad        5          0         5
Youngest Son of Skittle        5     0   5
Gary75                     5         0        5
Chris Sutton           8        0          8
Prof                         5        1           8
Wabaloolah           6        0           6
Will.lfc                   4         0           4
Nayia2002           5         0            5
Vivabobbygraham    4      0          4
Rhino                       3         2          9
Garrus                   6          0           6
Emerald Red        4         0            4
Cape_tear           5          0            5
Redforlife           4           1           7
Salger                 4            0         4
KeegansPerm   5             0        5
Barneylfc           5             0         5
Anthony            4              0         4

Premier League Head to Head

Barneylfc    5 v 5   Nayia2002
Wabaloolah    6 v 6   G in Gerrard
 Bradders1011    3 v 4   Keita Success
Rjh    6 v 5   Port_vale_lad
KegansPerm   5 v 5   Gary75
Willg.lfc    4 v 5   Ycuzz
Bryanod    0 v 4   Emerald Red
Sami    4 v 5   Youngest Son of Skittle
Prof    8 v 7   Redforlife
BoRed    5 v 4   Salger

EuRawka Champions League

Thush                    4 v 6   Vishwa Atma
GMac84            7 v 9   Rhino
Keita Success     4 v 5   Ollyfrom.tv
Prof                    8 v 4   Salger
Garrus                   6 v 5   Ycuzz
Port_vale_lad    5 v 5   Youngest Son of Skittle
Emerald Red    4 v 5   Cape_tear
Sami                    4 v 5   Barneylfc
Nayia2002            5 v 6   Wabaloolah
TommyLfc          3 v 6   Rjh
Bradders1011     3 v 0   Bryanod
Redforlife            7 v 8   Chris Sutton
G in Gerrard        6 v 5   KeegansPerm
Mickitez             4 v 5   Gary75
Anthony            4 v 5   BoRed
Willg.lfc              4 v 4   Vivabobbygraham
(Table will be updated shortly)

Quote from: gary75 link=topic=356293.msg19636844#msg19636844

Premier league
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18zNqBLwZb0X1RuYGAan8TQKEzQQ7HP3_eDz9NtOTGDQ/edit?usp=drivesdk

Championship
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15NA-oxojrueEA1sCmtT2E4eiTrgsos7bHIRIqsTlLA0/edit?usp=drivesdk

Premier league head to head fixtures and results
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-f1ST88t6dbxVrmIIM944eluDHuAvlft94kz8UAPo88/edit?usp=drivesdk

Weekly scores
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lcRRvlZpHKeofPlpE3glNItSXTRDL_bD2itAzYtqoDM/edit?usp=drivesdk




[/b]
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #23 on: October 23, 2024, 10:02:08 pm »
Week 8 Results
                                   R        S       T
Sami                         5         0        5
Vishwa Atma           6         0        6
BoRed                       5         1        8
Vivabobbygraham   3         1        6
Bryanod                    6         1        9
Mickitez                    4          0       4
Ycuzz                        3           2       9
Rjh                             3           2       9
Thush                       4            2      10
Rhino                       4             1       7
Bradders1011         5            0       5
Prof                          3             0       3
Will.lfc                     5             1       8
Ollyfrom.tv              4            0       4
Keita Success         5           1        8
GMac84                  6             0       6
TommyLfc              5             2       11
Bobinhood              2             1      5
Youngest Son of Skittle    3   2     9
Port_vale_lad       3            0          3
Cape_tear            5            2           11
Wabaloolah         5           0             5
Gary75                 6           1              9
Chris Sutton       2           3               11
Nayia2002            5            1            8
Garrus                    6           0            6
G in Gerrard          3            1            6
Redforlife              4            2            10
Emerald Red        4             3            13
KeegansPerm      4            1             7
Anthony                6            1             9
Salger                   4             1             7
Bradders1011     5              0            5
Barneylfc              5             1            8

Premier League
G in Gerrard  6 v 5 Bradders1011
Port_vale_lad  3 v 8 Barneylfc
Nayia2002  8 v 8 BoRed
Emerald Red 13 v 3 Prof
Ycuzz 9 v 5 Sami
Youngest Son of Skittle 9 v 8 Willg.lfc
Gary75   9 v 9  Bryanod
Keita Success  8 v 5 Wabaloolah
Salger  7 v 9 Rjh
Redforlife 10 v 7 KeegansPerm

Chaions League
Vivabobbygraham  6 v 11 Cape_tear
Wabaloolah   5 v 9  Youngest Son of Skittle
Sami 5 v 8 Nayia2002
KeegansPerm 7 v 6 GMac84
BoRed 8 v 7 Salger
Gary75 9 v 8 Keita Success
Barneylfc 8 v 3 Prof
TommyLfc 11 v 6 Garrus
Anthony  9 v   v 11 Chris Sutton
Vishwa Atma 6 v 3  Port_vale_lad
G in Gerrard  6 v 10 Redforlife
Ycuzz  9 v 7 Rhino
Bryanod 9 v 4 Mickitez
Thush 10 v 8 Willg.lfc
Bradders1011  5 v 9  Rjh
Ollyfrom.tv  4 v 13 Emerald Red

EuRawka Champions League Fixtures and Results
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1YZilNd70aDadvL6dcvTjD-lmlv2UrUTYldyH64xUj6c/edit?usp=drivesdk

EuRawka Champions League Table
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1JoqbTZi3RG9WF-3skWmWzIeId3_ZE1qt0iiABF0xUWc/edit?usp=drivesdk
Standings will be determined by points if teams in the cut off zones are tied at the end of the 8 week period, the number of Correct Scores will be the separating factor, if still tied, the posters will play-off against each other in a one off head to head.

Premier League Table
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18zNqBLwZb0X1RuYGAan8TQKEzQQ7HP3_eDz9NtOTGDQ/edit?usp=drivesdk

Championship Table
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15NA-oxojrueEA1sCmtT2E4eiTrgsos7bHIRIqsTlLA0/edit?usp=drivesdk

Weekly Scores
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lcRRvlZpHKeofPlpE3glNItSXTRDL_bD2itAzYtqoDM/edit?usp=drivesdk

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #24 on: October 31, 2024, 10:04:47 pm »
Week 9
                                          Result/ Score / Total
Sami                                      3           1            6
Bradders1011                     3             1           6
Ycuzz                                    2             2           8
Bryanod                                3              1           6
Wabaloolah                          5              1           8
Will.lfc                                  2                2          8
Vishwa Atma                      3               0            3
Youngest Son of Skittle      3             2            9
Vivabobbygraham              3              0            3
Redforlife                            4               0            4
Gary75                                4               2             10
Chris Sutton                      3                2              9
G in Gerrard                       3                1             6
Keita Success                   3                2              9
BoRed                                3                1               6
Ollyfrom.tv                         3               1               6
Mickitez                              3               2               9
Rhino                                   3                1             6
Rjh                                        3                1             6
Emerald Red                       3                0             3
Garrus                                 2                2              8
Nayia2002                         2                 2              8
Salger                                 3                  1            6
Barneylfc                            3                 1            6
Cape_tear                          3                  1            6
Anthony                              4                  0           4
Port_vale_lad                     3                  1            6
Bobinhood                        4                   2             10
Thush                                5                    0            5
Prof                                   4                    1             7
KeegansPerm                   3                   2            9   (posted late)

Weekly results
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lcRRvlZpHKeofPlpE3glNItSXTRDL_bD2itAzYtqoDM/edit?usp=drivesdk

Premier league
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18zNqBLwZb0X1RuYGAan8TQKEzQQ7HP3_eDz9NtOTGDQ/edit?usp=drivesdk

Head to head
Barneylfc    6 v 6   G in Gerrard             
Bryanod    6 v 6   Port_vale_lad             
BoRed            6 v 8   Gary75             
Bradders1011    6 v 8   Ycuzz             
KeegansPerm    9* v 8   Nayia2002    * posted late, no h2h points awarded         
Sami                     6 v 3   Emerald Red             
Wabaloolah       8 v 9   Youngest Son of Skittle             
Willg.lfc              8 v 4   Redforlife             
Prof                    7 v 6   Salger             
Rjh                           6 v 9   Keita Success          

Championship
   https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15NA-oxojrueEA1sCmtT2E4eiTrgsos7bHIRIqsTlLA0/edit?usp=drivesdk

EuRawka Champions League
Garrus                       8 v 8   Willg.lfc
Prof                       7 v 0   TommyLfc
Keita Success         9 v 6   G in Gerrard
Gary75                    8 v 6   Cape_tear
Mickitez            9 v 9*   KeegansPerm
Redforlife          4 v 6   Port_vale_lad
Salger                    6 v 8   Ycuzz
Chris Sutton     9 v 3   Vivabobbygraham
Nayia2002            8 v 6   Ollyfrom.tv
Youngest Son of Skittle     9 v 4   Anthony
Rjh                           6 v 5   Thush
Barneylfc          6 v 6   Bryanod
BoRed                    6 v 6   Bradders1011
Rhino                   6 v 3   Vishwa Atma
Emerald Red     3 v 6   Sami
GMac84             0 v 8   Wabaloolah

EuRawka Champions League Table
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1JoqbTZi3RG9WF-3skWmWzIeId3_ZE1qt0iiABF0xUWc/edit?usp=drivesdk
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #25 on: November 4, 2024, 08:29:40 am »
Oof.. Don't think I got a lot this week. Got ours tho..

Cant seem to shake you Gary! ;D
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #26 on: November 7, 2024, 08:17:47 am »
I think you may have pulled away this week Ycuzz,  with Keita Success leapfrogging me into 2nd place.

Week 10 Scores

Name                              Cs       Cr      Total

Vishwa Atma                    1        2           5
Bradders1011                   1       3           6
Sami                                   3       3          12
Thush                                1        3           6
Bryanod                              2       2             8
BoRed                               2       2             8
Rjh                                     2       4            10
Nayia2002                       1       3              6
Vivabobbygraham          1        3            6
Keita Success                 2         2          8
Salger                              2          3          9
G in Gerrard                    0            3         3
Gary75                             0          2          2
Chris Sutton                    1         3           6
Ollyfrom.tv                       1        4            7
Mickitez                           2          4          10
Wabaloolah                     0          2           2
Willg.lfc                            2         3           9
Port_vale_lad                  0         6           6
Youngest Son of Skittle   0      4           4
Prof                                 1         3           6
Bobinhood                     0         2          2
TommyLfc                     1          2          5
Cape_tear                      1          4          7
Garrus                            0          4          4
Ycuzz                             1           1         4
Redforlife                      1           3         6
Anthony                        0            2        2
Emerald Red                1            3        6
KeegansPerm             1             3       6
Barneylfc                     1             2        5
(Apologies for the format)

Premier League
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18zNqBLwZb0X1RuYGAan8TQKEzQQ7HP3_eDz9NtOTGDQ/edit?usp=drivesdk

Championship
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15NA-oxojrueEA1sCmtT2E4eiTrgsos7bHIRIqsTlLA0/edit?usp=drivesdk

EuRawka Champions League Results

Garrus                    4 v 5   Vishwa Atma
Rhino                     0 v 8   Bryanod
Ycuzz                 4 v 10   Rjh
BoRed                 6 v 5   Barneylfc
Emerald Red     6 v 3   G in Gerrard
Ollyfrom.tv         7 v 2   Wabaloolah
Port_vale_lad     6 v 6   Thush
Salger                9 v 12   Sami
Cape_tear          7 v 0   GMac84
Youngest  Son of Skittle    4 v 5   TommyLfc
Anthony                   2 v 6   KeegansPerm
Vivabobbygraham    6 v 6   Bradders1011
Prof                          6 v 6   Nayia2002
Redforlife                  6 v 2   Gary75
Chris Sutton             6 v 10   Mickitez
Willg.lfc                     9 v 8          Keita Success

EuRawka Standings

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1JoqbTZi3RG9WF-3skWmWzIeId3_ZE1qt0iiABF0xUWc/edit?usp=drivesdk


Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
Hi Gary,
Think my CR and CS got mixed up this week - I should have 3 CS and 2 CR?
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #28 on: November 7, 2024, 11:28:30 am »
Quote from: gary75 on November  7, 2024, 08:17:47 am
EuRawka Standings

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1JoqbTZi3RG9WF-3skWmWzIeId3_ZE1qt0iiABF0xUWc/edit?usp=drivesdk

Says here I have four wins and a draw, yet I'm on 12 points, is that correct? I admit I haven't been following the scores up to now, nor have I read the rules. :)

Also, how come I got 8 points in the weekly scores and only 6 in the head-to-head?
Quote from: gary75 on November  7, 2024, 08:17:47 am
BoRed                               2       2             8
...
BoRed                 6 v 5   Barneylfc
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #29 on: November 7, 2024, 12:14:43 pm »
I'll amend it pal, looking at my notes I have worked it out incorrectly before typing it up.
Thanks for checking though, and being patient with my errors.
I've started a new job this week so should have more free time to make sure its all accurate.

Edit. Table is updated but I must have left the document opent on my tablet so unable to rectify in my phone
I'll update your score this evening.
Cheers
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #30 on: November 7, 2024, 12:25:22 pm »
I'll amend it pal, looking at my notes I have worked it out incorrectly before typing it up.
Thanks for checking though, and being patient with my errors.
I've started a new job this week so should have more free time to make sure its all accurate.

No worries, you're doing great.

And congrats on the new job, especially if it gives you more free time. :)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #31 on: November 7, 2024, 12:33:09 pm »
 :thumbup

Thanks,  and good luck in the competitions yourself,  that result puts you top of the Eurawka league for now.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #32 on: November 7, 2024, 06:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Salger on November  7, 2024, 09:54:04 am
Hi Gary,
Think my CR and CS got mixed up this week - I should have 3 CS and 2 CR?

Sorry Salger I missed your post earlier, I have amended your scores and the leage table, you have jumped above Willg.lfc!

New link for EuRawka as other one is read only for me.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-f1ST88t6dbxVrmIIM944eluDHuAvlft94kz8UAPo88/edit?usp=drivesdk
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #33 on: November 9, 2024, 11:31:32 am »
Cheers Gary - appreciate the work!
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #34 on: November 14, 2024, 09:34:21 pm »
Week 11 Results

Name                             Score  Result  Total
Bradders1011                   0         3          3
Sami                                  0          2          2
GMac84                            2          4         10
Bryanod                            1          4           7
Gary75                             2           6           12
Chris Sutton                    2           2            8
Ycuzz                               1            2          5
BoRed                              1            3         6
Mickitez                          2            2         8
Keita Success                 1           3         6
Bobinhood                       1           2       5
Thush                                0          5         5
Wabaloolah                      3         0           9
Youngest Son of Skittle   0       3           3
Port_vale_lad                    1      4             7
G in Gerrard                       1       3           6
Rhino                                  0        4         4
Prof                                    2        1          7
Willg.lfc                             3        2          11
Vishwa Atma                   2        3            9
Rjh                                     2       0             6
Garrus                              1       2             6
Redforlife                         1        4           7
Cape_tear                        2         2           8
TommyLfc                       1         3         6
Salger                               2        3          9
Anthony                           2        3          9
Vivabobbygraham         0         5          5
Emerald Red                   1         4           7
KeegansPerm                3          3         12
Barneylfc                        2           4         10

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1YXphbMJmeNCo3tsBBkT7ULM2uSqiTDL8lyu2PpFaDQU/edit?usp=drivesdk

Premier League
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18zNqBLwZb0X1RuYGAan8TQKEzQQ7HP3_eDz9NtOTGDQ/edit?usp=drivesdk

Championship
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15NA-oxojrueEA1sCmtT2E4eiTrgsos7bHIRIqsTlLA0/edit?usp=drivesdk

Premier League  head to head

Sami        2 v 3       Bradders1011
Ycuzz      5 v 10      Barneylfc
BoRed     6 v 6        G in Gerrard
KeegansPerm    12 v 7    Bryanod
Willg.lfc               11 v 7     Port_vale_lad
Redforlife              7 v 12   Gary75
Nayia2002             0 v 9      Wabaloolah
Prof                         7 v 6     Rjh
Salger                     9 v 6      Keita Success
Youngest Son of Skittle     3 v 7      Emerald Red

EuRawka Champions League

Willg.lfc               11 v 8      Cape_tear
TommyLfc            6 v 7      Redforlife
Vishwa Atma       9 v 7      Prof
Nayia2002            0 v 6      BoRed
Youngest Son of Skittle      3 v 9    Salger
Thush                  5 v 10    Barneylfc
G in Gerrard         6 v 9       Anthony
Port_vale_lad        7 v 7      Emerald Red
Wabaloolah          9 v 12     Gary75
Bryanod                 7 v 6     Garrus
Mickitez                 8 v 6      Keita Success
Bradders1011       3 v 8      Chris Sutton
Rjh                           6 v 4     Rhino
KeegansPerm      12 v 5    Ycuzz
GMac84                10 v 0    Ollyfrom.tv
Sami                         2 v 5    Vivabobbygraham

EuRawka League Table
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1JoqbTZi3RG9WF-3skWmWzIeId3_ZE1qt0iiABF0xUWc/edit?usp=drivesdk

Theres still 2 rounds of the league stage left so a could all still change!




Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #35 on: November 15, 2024, 08:43:26 am »
Aaw, shite...

Bound to happen ;D
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #36 on: November 15, 2024, 12:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on November 15, 2024, 08:43:26 am
Aaw, shite...

Bound to happen ;D

Long way to go yet pal....... :)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2024/25 Chat and Scores thread
« Reply #37 on: Today at 05:16:33 am »
Just a heads up regarding the EuRawka Champions league,  as weeks 13,14 and 15 are taking place in the same calendar week, (thanks premier league/amazon), and the league stage of the EuRawka ending on week 13, the knockout rounds wont begin until week 17.
Week 16 will be used in the event of any playoffs being required.
This is due to the fact that if any playoffs need to take place to determine qualification for the knock out stages, the ruling has generally been in the event of a tie in the play off, the poster who posted earliest goes through, but as some posters prefer to do each game week separately,  and others all in one post, it seems  unfair to have any playoffs until week 16.
Hope this sits well with you all,
Good luck!
