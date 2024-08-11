« previous next »
Match day commentary 2024/25
Folks, as you know a team of RAWK volunteers provide a commentary service for every Liverpool game.
Loads of people have found it useful, who can't follow the game other than their access to RAWK. The current group are wondering if anyone wants to join them.


Job description:
Must have internet access during all games.
Must have access to a keyboard to be able to write another boss goal by the Reds.


Person specification:
Must be a LFC fan.
Must never tire of Liverpool winning trophies.
Must not be called Samie.


Application process:
Stick your name below.
Re: Match day commentary 2024/25
You are denying RAWK the next Barry Davies.
Re: Match day commentary 2024/25
Quote from: Samie on August 11, 2024, 09:09:11 pm
You are denying RAWK the next Barry Davies.

More like the next Barry Humphries.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Match day commentary 2024/25
Quote from: Samie on August 11, 2024, 09:09:11 pm
You are denying RAWK the next Barry Davies.
Whats ya wpm Barry?
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Match day commentary 2024/25
Nah, RAWK Mod overlords have clipped my wings.  I guess I might take my talents to GOT.  See if they need someone who's seen their club win trophies.
Re: Match day commentary 2024/25
Quote from: Samie on August 11, 2024, 09:14:29 pm
Nah, RAWK Mod overlords have clipped my wings.  I guess I might take my talents to GOT.  See if they need someone who's seen their club win trophies.

You know nothing John Snow.
Re: Match day commentary 2024/25
Additional request:

Please don't confirm a goal until the VAR killjoys have had their chance to rule it out.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Match day commentary 2024/25
Quote from: John C on August 11, 2024, 09:01:29 pm
Folks, as you know a team of RAWK volunteers provide a commentary service for every Liverpool game.
Loads of people have found it useful, who can't follow the game other than their access to RAWK. The current group are wondering if anyone wants to join them.


Job description:
Must have internet access during all games.
Must have access to a keyboard to be able to write another boss goal by the Reds.


Person specification:
Must be a LFC fan.
Must never tire of Liverpool winning trophies.
Must not be called Samie.


Application process:
Stick your name below.

Thanks, John.  :thumbup
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Match day commentary 2024/25
Quote from: Samie on August 11, 2024, 09:14:29 pm
Nah, RAWK Mod overlords have clipped my wings.  I guess I might take my talents to GOT.  See if they need someone who's seen their club win trophies.

Games of Thrones has finished, Samie.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Match day commentary 2024/25
Maybe my younger brother will be suitable for this position  :wave
Re: Match day commentary 2024/25
Quote from: beauharlan on August 13, 2024, 11:31:02 am
Maybe my younger brother will be suitable for this position  :wave
Hi mate, welcome to RAWK. Has he registered yet?
Re: Match day commentary 2024/25
Anyone who would like to try a match commentary, put your name in here.  :wave
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Match day commentary 2024/25
Quote from: John C on August 11, 2024, 09:01:29 pm
Folks, as you know a team of RAWK volunteers provide a commentary service for every Liverpool game.
Loads of people have found it useful, who can't follow the game other than their access to RAWK. The current group are wondering if anyone wants to join them.


Job description:
Must have internet access during all games.
Must have access to a keyboard to be able to write another boss goal by the Reds.


Person specification:
Must be a LFC fan.
Must never tire of Liverpool winning trophies.
Must not be called Samie.


Application process:
Stick your name below.
Must be able to describe refs as corrupt bald Mancunian c*nts (even if they have hair and are not Mancunian)
On at least 50% of occasions spell the word shot as shit
Have the backbone to commentate on penalty shoot outs (were particularly short in this department ;D)
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Match day commentary 2024/25
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:31:24 am
Anyone who would like to try a match commentary, put your name in here.  :wave
👋
