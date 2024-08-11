Folks, as you know a team of RAWK volunteers provide a commentary service for every Liverpool game.

Loads of people have found it useful, who can't follow the game other than their access to RAWK. The current group are wondering if anyone wants to join them.





Job description:

Must have internet access during all games.

Must have access to a keyboard to be able to write another boss goal by the Reds.





Person specification:

Must be a LFC fan.

Must never tire of Liverpool winning trophies.

Must not be called Samie.





Application process:

Stick your name below.