Wacoms are good and all, I've been using them for years, but honestly would not reccommend. As a company they are full of shit. I have two Intuos Pro tablets that are basically semi-bricked because of the drivers on Mac. No matter what I try, the pressure sensitivity function doesn't work in either Photoshop or Illustrator. This problem has been present for years now - nothing was fixed. iPad is more costly, but amazing. Even first gen pencil matched pressure sensitivity steps of my Intuos Pro - Pencil 2 is way better. It gives you great flexibility in working, simple pick up and go, can draw anywhere - not only on your desktop machine. Also it's obviously not just a drawing tool - but you can do almost anything on it creatively.