Great post, Only Me. I find exactly the same whenever I come into contact with Artists they are really open, lovely, positive people who are happy to share their secrets with you. My sister has moved to Derbyshire and whenever I am visiting her, we go to Buxton which is a really arty place. The last exhibition we went to we spoke to a lot of the artists who couldn't have been nicer. In fact one of them gave me an idea for the picture I am doing at the moment, which is using two different equipment acrylic paints and also oil pastels. It's something I would never have considered doing had I not asked the question. It just proves most of them just want to encourage others to have a go. It's one of the few hobbies which totally relaxes me.