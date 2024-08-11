« previous next »
The RAWK Art Thread

The RAWK Art Thread
August 11, 2024, 01:18:31 pm
We were chatting about it in the Frottage Riots Thread, so I decided to set one up. I'll quote this post as it's got some good insight and I didn't want it to get lost! :D

Quote from: LuverlyRita on August 10, 2024, 11:25:29 am
Agree that this probably needs a separate thread but since this was brought up here....

There are a some urban sketching groups in the area. I think that the Liverpool group meets on the 1st Saturday of the month and the Wirral group meets on the last Sunday of the month. All levels of ability are welcome. The basic format is
1*. Meet at an agreed location - generally at an establishment that serves tea/coffee
2. Disperse around the locality and draw/paint what you fancy using whatever tools you fancy
3*. Meet up again at a cafe/pub (generally the same place as (1)) for a "throwdown" where artists are invited to stick their mornings efforts on a table for inspection/discussion
4*. Upload your efforts to the group Facebook page

* 1, 3 and 4 are optional if you're a bit shy or pushed for time.

Aside from enjoying the sketching/painting, it's an opportunity to explore parts of the area and to make new acquaintances. There are occasional financial benefits because sometimes a passer-by will take a fancy to what you're producing and make you an offer on the spot. There are also one or two exceptional urban sketchers locally who have become recognised amongst what is a growing movement globally and who have been invited to give lessons at international meet-up and on cruises.

https://liverpoolurbansketchers.com/work

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1309258355768529/?locale=en_GB
Not sure if you have a dislike of drawing buildings per se or whether it's when forced to do so in a professional capacity. If it's the former then ignore the above!

EDIT: Just looked at some of the efforts of the local groups and you can ignore the buildings and sketch other stuff e.g. wheel barrows
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
August 11, 2024, 02:13:21 pm
I was thinking the same RB  ;D.

Is right !
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
August 11, 2024, 02:34:42 pm
Woo-hoo, about time lads.  :D
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
Yesterday at 02:04:43 pm
Giving this thread a bump with some resource videos. :)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCfAsbv--Jk&list=PLlkQuHn0jCbpVl9VNIEJGpC6KI8-pK916

Can't seem to embed this one, but it's good advice on how not to be overwhelmed with art
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:07:09 pm by Red Beret »
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
Yesterday at 02:39:50 pm
That was fascinating, I am going to try that wheel. I don't use my coloured pencils enough.
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
Yesterday at 07:43:53 pm
I don't myself either. I have a friend who is a prolific artist though, and she's got an entire folder of her colours, all dutifully labelled.  :D
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
Yesterday at 10:29:30 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:43:53 pm
I don't myself either. I have a friend who is a prolific artist though, and she's got an entire folder of her colours, all dutifully labelled.  :D

Wow, that is impressive.  ;D
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
Today at 07:39:51 am
Quote from: Red Beret on August 11, 2024, 01:18:31 pm
We were chatting about it in the Frottage Riots Thread, so I decided to set one up. I'll quote this post as it's got some good insight and I didn't want it to get lost! :D

I used to go to a group like this in Manchester just after lockdown first ended.

Couldnt find anything like it around here.

It was boss. Some seriously good artists knocking round, but a wide variety of abilities on show, and I found it to be a great experience.

No one was anything but friendly during the reveal. They were all just nice people enjoying making whatever art they were capable of.

Id definitely recommend it.
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
Today at 09:30:21 am
Great post, Only Me. I find exactly the same whenever I come into contact with Artists they are really open, lovely, positive people who are happy to share their secrets with you. My sister has moved to Derbyshire and whenever I am visiting her, we go to Buxton which is a really arty place. The last exhibition we went to we spoke to a lot of the artists who couldn't have been nicer. In fact one of them gave me an idea for the picture I am doing at the moment, which is using two different equipment acrylic paints and also oil pastels. It's something I would never have considered doing had I not asked the question. It just proves most of them just want to encourage others to have a go. It's one of the few hobbies which totally relaxes me.
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
Today at 10:42:11 am
Having not picked up a paintbrush since my Art GCSE days I decided to paint my son's bedroom wall during lockdown which gave me the buzz back that I had when I was a kid. So decided to buy loads of canvases and acrylic paints etc (bloody expensive!) and did abstract art for a while.

Not been able to get the time to do much the past year since baby number two but hoping to take it up again soon. Found it very therapeutic and a welcome change from the day job.

Would have shared some of the stuff I've done on here but the files seem to be too big. 
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
Today at 11:04:23 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:42:11 am
Having not picked up a paintbrush since my Art GCSE days I decided to paint my son's bedroom wall during lockdown which gave me the buzz back that I had when I was a kid. So decided to buy loads of canvases and acrylic paints etc (bloody expensive!) and did abstract art for a while.

Not been able to get the time to do much the past year since baby number two but hoping to take it up again soon. Found it very therapeutic and a welcome change from the day job.

Would have shared some of the stuff I've done on here but the files seem to be too big.

That's a shame, Amir. I was the same it was lockdown which gave me the time to re-connect with my art.
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
Today at 11:42:00 am
initial outlay is high but an iPad and pencil feels pretty close now, both software and hardware come a long long way. I did a lot of digital art during my degree along side traditional mediums and think if I'd had these tools I'd have likely done 100% digital. Be arsed carrying all that stuff round ;D
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
Today at 12:56:45 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:42:00 am
initial outlay is high but an iPad and pencil feels pretty close now, both software and hardware come a long long way. I did a lot of digital art during my degree along side traditional mediums and think if I'd had these tools I'd have likely done 100% digital. Be arsed carrying all that stuff round ;D
How much is all that please?  What software is best for drawing etc?

Ive got an iPad so will that be ok or is the one youre talking aboot just for art?
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
Today at 01:50:33 pm
I use adobe fresco as I have creative cloud and its both vector and raster, and can easily get things on the Mac through creative cloud. There's loads of different ones though, procreate, affinity designer are the popular ones.

There's 3 Apple Pencil models now, depends on what iPad you've got - https://www.apple.com/uk/apple-pencil/ - or take yourself to the apple shop and they'll give you the right one ;D
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
Today at 04:31:11 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:04:23 am
That's a shame, Amir. I was the same it was lockdown which gave me the time to re-connect with my art.

It's great re-visiting a favourite hobby isn't it. To be honest the first couple of paintings I did were shocking but managed to get back into the swing of things soon after. Was always a better drawer then painter though but enjoyed messing around with acrylics. It's abstract too so can be whatever I want it to be ;D

What kind of art were you doing? Shame we can't upload pics. Would be good to share the kind of art we're into and pick up little tips.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:32:43 pm by amir87 »
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
Today at 05:09:42 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:31:11 pm
It's great re-visiting a favourite hobby isn't it. To be honest the first couple of paintings I did were shocking but managed to get back into the swing of things soon after. Was always a better drawer then painter though but enjoyed messing around with acrylics. It's abstract too so can be whatever I want it to be ;D

What kind of art were you doing? Shame we can't upload pics. Would be good to share the kind of art we're into and pick up little tips.

Years ago I started with oil paints as I wanted to do something completely different. I enjoyed it but they would take too long to dry and I would get bored. Once I got into acrylics I really got back into it again. I also use oil pastels and I am started to experiment with coloured pencils which I have had for years. I also do digital painting as well, in fact I would probably try my hand at anything pretty much. As you say, once you get back into you wonder why it took you so long. You can upload pictures if you want, anything which encourages people to give art a go, is allowed.  :D
Re: The RAWK Art Thread
Today at 10:57:05 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:09:42 pm
Years ago I started with oil paints as I wanted to do something completely different. I enjoyed it but they would take too long to dry and I would get bored. Once I got into acrylics I really got back into it again. I also use oil pastels and I am started to experiment with coloured pencils which I have had for years. I also do digital painting as well, in fact I would probably try my hand at anything pretty much. As you say, once you get back into you wonder why it took you so long. You can upload pictures if you want, anything which encourages people to give art a go, is allowed.  :D

Nice! Yeah oil paints werent for me as I didnt have the patience for it.

One thing back in the day I loved using was ink. Was surprised how creative you can still be with it.

And sorry, meant its a shame I couldnt upload them due to file size. Not smart enough to work out how to reduce it.
