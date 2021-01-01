Gallagher isn't that bad, actually. I rate Foden too, and Bellingham has a bit of something about him. Eze's pretty good and that Gomes looks a very promising player. Rice is pretty decent I'd say. I quite like the look of Gibbs-White too. And, if Harvey Elliot was fit, he'd have got his chance with Carsley too.



I'm not a fan of Gallagher. Most of those players are number 10s in my opinion. Eze is a cracking little player but I'd call him a wide attacker. In fact they're all good players and I wish some of them had an Irish granny.I just felt they've lacked those disciplined midfielders who control the game. It's irrelevant when playing most of the dross in international football but matters against the very best. Curtis and rice could certainly do the job though.I think it's always been England's issue. The Spanish always produce those type of midfielders but never had the array of goal scorers this current England squad do.