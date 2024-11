This is a terrible game. England canít fashion any clear cut chances and simply, Ireland cannot play football.



Bellingham starting to believe his own hype.



Molumby should have got about 3 yellow cards for the various different dives at the end there



I was going to defend Ireland by saying our best chance of winning is via Sean Dyche football before I remembered that this is normally how we playHe is one massive throbbing bellend. I hope he gets flattened at Anfield.Tbf, he was only impersonating Kane