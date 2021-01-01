« previous next »
Author Topic: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team  (Read 31138 times)

Online billz

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 09:27:38 pm »
Curtis laaa with a beaut
Offline Robinred

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm »
Oh Curtis you star
Offline DivisiveNewSigning

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm »
Hes been fantastic. And that is just. sexy
Offline Qston

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 09:28:22 pm »
Curtis  ;D
Offline Paul_h

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 09:28:31 pm »
Curtis!
Excellent. Look at the grin on his face
Offline Keita Success

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 09:30:20 pm »
Class by Jones.
Offline Lad

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 09:30:53 pm »
Youve seen the England now fuck off home classy lower league chant from our boys.
Offline Fromola

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 09:32:43 pm »
England's talent pool is ridiculous by international standards. This is practically a reserve squad winning 3-0 at a tough place to go.

Would have preferred Carsley had took off Jones, but good to see him get his goal tbf.
Offline Robinred

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 09:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:20:25 pm
Be glad to see the back of Carsley, he loves flogging our lads with maximum minutes. At least Trent was spared the 180+.

Carsley has been much maligned - hes a far more progressive coach than his predecessor.
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 09:33:43 pm »
Lee Dixon saying the hard work was done for Jones for the goal, sly prick.
Online Corrie Nick

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 09:34:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:58:01 pm
Ref loves his whistle.

Missed the goal was it any good,, was watching the end of Heartbeat

Greece left a lot of space in behind and Curtis galloped into the Greengrass.
Offline Fromola

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 09:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:33:11 pm
Carsley has been much maligned - hes a far more progressive coach than his predecessor.

So is a plank of wood.

He's done well enough, just fucked it with that bizarre experiment against Greece in the home game.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 09:38:18 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 09:34:32 pm
Greece left a lot of space in behind and Curtis galloped into the Greengrass.
Who writes these Scripps
Online John C

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
Oh Curtis you star
You & I both know that this is for the unpopular opinions thread. But when Curtis gets home and talks about that goal with his family, like many other Liverpool players for the last 60 years have done with absolute delight and self-pride, the last person he'd want in that room with him is a rawkite who doesn't even want to try to understand how footballers feel.

I completely disagree with Harry Kane when he proclaims country before club, but I'm compelled to understand how so many footballers say their first goal for England is one of the best they've ever felt.
I'm done having those discussions mate.
Offline Robinred

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 09:39:45 pm »
Halls been really good - Chelsea might regret letting him leave.
Offline Lad

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 09:41:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm
You & I both know that this is for the unpopular opinions thread. But when Curtis gets home and talks about that goal with his family, like many other Liverpool players for the last 60 years have done with absolute delight and self-pride, the last person he'd want in that room with him is a rawkite who doesn't even want to try to understand how footballers feel.

I completely disagree with Harry Kane when he proclaims country before club, but I'm compelled to understand how so many footballers say their first goal for England is one of the best they've ever felt.
I'm done having those discussions mate.

Spot on mate.
Offline Fromola

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 09:42:04 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm
You & I both know that this is for the unpopular opinions thread. But when Curtis gets home and talks about that goal with his family, like many other Liverpool players for the last 60 years have done with absolute delight and self-pride, the last person he'd want in that room with him is a rawkite who doesn't even want to try to understand how footballers feel.

I completely disagree with Harry Kane when he proclaims country before club, but I'm compelled to understand how so many footballers say their first goal for England is one of the best they've ever felt.
I'm done having those discussions mate.

And fair play to him.

I'm only arsed about Liverpool so from that point of view i'd rather he was home with his feet up tonight like half the Arsenal squad. Still happy for him all the same.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 09:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:39:45 pm
Halls been really good - Chelsea might regret letting him leave.
Maybe hes the one we need from Newcastle not Gordon. When its time for a new LB that is
Offline Coolie High

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:20:25 pm
Be glad to see the back of Carsley, he loves flogging our lads with maximum minutes. At least Trent was spared the 180+.

Probably because he actually really rates them.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 09:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 09:33:43 pm
Lee Dixon saying the hard work was done for Jones for the goal, sly prick.

Did he say that? Jones started the move on the edge of his own box and then made a lung-busting run to join the attack.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 09:44:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm
You & I both know that this is for the unpopular opinions thread. But when Curtis gets home and talks about that goal with his family, like many other Liverpool players for the last 60 years have done with absolute delight and self-pride, the last person he'd want in that room with him is a rawkite who doesn't even want to try to understand how footballers feel.

I completely disagree with Harry Kane when he proclaims country before club, but I'm compelled to understand how so many footballers say their first goal for England is one of the best they've ever felt.
I'm done having those discussions mate.
Not big on watching England these days but tuned in purely because he was playing. Made up for him. Great goal but some great skills throughout. Think this is his season. Looking forward to watching him really blossom (for us mainly)
Offline Fromola

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #861 on: Yesterday at 09:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm
Probably because he actually really rates them.

I know, unlike Pizza Hut he's actually got an eye for a player. Given the relentless schedule these days would rather our players got more of a break. Harvey would probably be playing tonight if fit.

Online duvva 💅

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #862 on: Yesterday at 09:46:10 pm »
Curtis Interview now with Jude. He can fuck off out of his ear
Online Peabee

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #863 on: Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm »
Decent debut from Curtis. He'll be buzzing.
Offline SamLad

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #864 on: Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm »
I really couldn't give a flea's fart about England, but it'd be great if Saka, Rice, Grealish and Foden found themselves purely sub options from now on  :)
Offline Frenchie

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #865 on: Today at 12:07:24 am »
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #866 on: Today at 04:36:11 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:32:43 pm
England's talent pool is ridiculous by international standards. This is practically a reserve squad winning 3-0 at a tough place to go.

Would have preferred Carsley had took off Jones, but good to see him get his goal tbf.

Yeah, England are absolutely stacked these days. Somebody like Gibbs-White would be the bona fide star in 90% of international teams but hell be lucky to even get in the squad when everybody is available.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #867 on: Today at 09:41:37 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm
I really couldn't give a flea's fart about England, but it'd be great if Saka, Rice, Grealish and Foden found themselves purely sub options from now on  :)
It depends on what formation Tuchel goes with but Foden is looking like little more than an impact sub and Grealish will do well to get on the pitch at all.  Bellingham has a much bigger impact than Foden in the #10 role and England are far better when they have two wingers that want to stay wide.

Rice is a nailed on starter and I doubt Madueke or Bowen are going to dislodge Saka.  Palmer might take Saka's spot but he's another that likes to crowd the centre of the pitch.

I was a bit surprised Quansah didn't come on as Walker was dreadful in the centre of a back four.  His ball watching is usually covered by his recovery pace as a full-back or in a back three but last night Pickers bailed the central defense out a few times in that second half.
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #868 on: Today at 09:43:21 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cy8nyd5wp8yo

They never learn... we can all see the headline in two years time
Offline GreekScouser

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #869 on: Today at 09:49:40 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:36:11 am
Yeah, England are absolutely stacked these days. Somebody like Gibbs-White would be the bona fide star in 90% of international teams but hell be lucky to even get in the squad when everybody is available.

Its stacked in some positions and pretty sparse in others. Its hard not to look pretty enviously at Frances CB and CM depth.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #870 on: Today at 09:57:59 am »
Carsley's done a very good job. Even the cock-up v Greece was the result of over-adventure rather than the stultifying caution and negativity that defined the Southgate years. I wonder if it will be a bit like when genial Joe Mercer took over as caretaker in the 1970s between Ramsey and Revie? A brief period of expressive attacking football sandwiched between two grim periods of boring defensiveness.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #871 on: Today at 10:39:56 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:41:37 am
It depends on what formation Tuchel goes with but Foden is looking like little more than an impact sub and Grealish will do well to get on the pitch at all.  Bellingham has a much bigger impact than Foden in the #10 role and England are far better when they have two wingers that want to stay wide.

Rice is a nailed on starter and I doubt Madueke or Bowen are going to dislodge Saka.  Palmer might take Saka's spot but he's another that likes to crowd the centre of the pitch.

I was a bit surprised Quansah didn't come on as Walker was dreadful in the centre of a back four.  His ball watching is usually covered by his recovery pace as a full-back or in a back three but last night Pickers bailed the central defense out a few times in that second half.
"Pickers"?   ???
Offline SamLad

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #872 on: Today at 01:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:39:56 am
"Pickers"?   ???
the goalie.  Pickers, old chum, old bean!
Offline thaddeus

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #873 on: Today at 01:50:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:02:44 pm
the goalie.  Pickers, old chum, old bean!
:thumbup

His other nicknames are Mackem Smack'em, The Pickpocket, JP, Speedy and T-Rex. 
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #874 on: Today at 03:10:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:02:44 pm
the goalie.  Pickers, old chum, old bean!
Ah, Pickers you say?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #875 on: Today at 06:39:46 pm »
I see England fans were treated like shit by the Greek police last night.

Won't stop the same bunch of c*nts giving Liverpool fans abuse when treated like shit by foreign police.
