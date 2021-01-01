I really couldn't give a flea's fart about England, but it'd be great if Saka, Rice, Grealish and Foden found themselves purely sub options from now on



It depends on what formation Tuchel goes with but Foden is looking like little more than an impact sub and Grealish will do well to get on the pitch at all. Bellingham has a much bigger impact than Foden in the #10 role and England are far better when they have two wingers that want to stay wide.Rice is a nailed on starter and I doubt Madueke or Bowen are going to dislodge Saka. Palmer might take Saka's spot but he's another that likes to crowd the centre of the pitch.I was a bit surprised Quansah didn't come on as Walker was dreadful in the centre of a back four. His ball watching is usually covered by his recovery pace as a full-back or in a back three but last night Pickers bailed the central defense out a few times in that second half.