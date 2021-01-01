« previous next »
Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 09:27:38 pm
Curtis laaa with a beaut
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
Oh Curtis you star
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm
Hes been fantastic. And that is just. sexy
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 09:28:22 pm
Curtis  ;D
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 09:28:31 pm
Curtis!
Excellent. Look at the grin on his face
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 09:30:20 pm
Class by Jones.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 09:30:53 pm
Youve seen the England now fuck off home classy lower league chant from our boys.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 09:32:43 pm
England's talent pool is ridiculous by international standards. This is practically a reserve squad winning 3-0 at a tough place to go.

Would have preferred Carsley had took off Jones, but good to see him get his goal tbf.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 09:33:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:20:25 pm
Be glad to see the back of Carsley, he loves flogging our lads with maximum minutes. At least Trent was spared the 180+.

Carsley has been much maligned - hes a far more progressive coach than his predecessor.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 09:33:43 pm
Lee Dixon saying the hard work was done for Jones for the goal, sly prick.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 09:34:32 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 07:58:01 pm
Ref loves his whistle.

Missed the goal was it any good,, was watching the end of Heartbeat

Greece left a lot of space in behind and Curtis galloped into the Greengrass.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 09:35:13 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:33:11 pm
Carsley has been much maligned - hes a far more progressive coach than his predecessor.

So is a plank of wood.

He's done well enough, just fucked it with that bizarre experiment against Greece in the home game.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 09:38:18 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 09:34:32 pm
Greece left a lot of space in behind and Curtis galloped into the Greengrass.
Who writes these Scripps
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm
Oh Curtis you star
You & I both know that this is for the unpopular opinions thread. But when Curtis gets home and talks about that goal with his family, like many other Liverpool players for the last 60 years have done with absolute delight and self-pride, the last person he'd want in that room with him is a rawkite who doesn't even want to try to understand how footballers feel.

I completely disagree with Harry Kane when he proclaims country before club, but I'm compelled to understand how so many footballers say their first goal for England is one of the best they've ever felt.
I'm done having those discussions mate.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 09:39:45 pm
Halls been really good - Chelsea might regret letting him leave.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 09:41:29 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm
You & I both know that this is for the unpopular opinions thread. But when Curtis gets home and talks about that goal with his family, like many other Liverpool players for the last 60 years have done with absolute delight and self-pride, the last person he'd want in that room with him is a rawkite who doesn't even want to try to understand how footballers feel.

I completely disagree with Harry Kane when he proclaims country before club, but I'm compelled to understand how so many footballers say their first goal for England is one of the best they've ever felt.
I'm done having those discussions mate.

Spot on mate.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 09:42:04 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm
You & I both know that this is for the unpopular opinions thread. But when Curtis gets home and talks about that goal with his family, like many other Liverpool players for the last 60 years have done with absolute delight and self-pride, the last person he'd want in that room with him is a rawkite who doesn't even want to try to understand how footballers feel.

I completely disagree with Harry Kane when he proclaims country before club, but I'm compelled to understand how so many footballers say their first goal for England is one of the best they've ever felt.
I'm done having those discussions mate.

And fair play to him.

I'm only arsed about Liverpool so from that point of view i'd rather he was home with his feet up tonight like half the Arsenal squad. Still happy for him all the same.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 09:42:06 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:39:45 pm
Halls been really good - Chelsea might regret letting him leave.
Maybe hes the one we need from Newcastle not Gordon. When its time for a new LB that is
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:20:25 pm
Be glad to see the back of Carsley, he loves flogging our lads with maximum minutes. At least Trent was spared the 180+.

Probably because he actually really rates them.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 09:43:46 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 09:33:43 pm
Lee Dixon saying the hard work was done for Jones for the goal, sly prick.

Did he say that? Jones started the move on the edge of his own box and then made a lung-busting run to join the attack.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 09:44:06 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm
You & I both know that this is for the unpopular opinions thread. But when Curtis gets home and talks about that goal with his family, like many other Liverpool players for the last 60 years have done with absolute delight and self-pride, the last person he'd want in that room with him is a rawkite who doesn't even want to try to understand how footballers feel.

I completely disagree with Harry Kane when he proclaims country before club, but I'm compelled to understand how so many footballers say their first goal for England is one of the best they've ever felt.
I'm done having those discussions mate.
Not big on watching England these days but tuned in purely because he was playing. Made up for him. Great goal but some great skills throughout. Think this is his season. Looking forward to watching him really blossom (for us mainly)
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #861 on: Yesterday at 09:44:54 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm
Probably because he actually really rates them.

I know, unlike Pizza Hut he's actually got an eye for a player. Given the relentless schedule these days would rather our players got more of a break. Harvey would probably be playing tonight if fit.

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #862 on: Yesterday at 09:46:10 pm
Curtis Interview now with Jude. He can fuck off out of his ear
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #863 on: Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm
Decent debut from Curtis. He'll be buzzing.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #864 on: Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm
I really couldn't give a flea's fart about England, but it'd be great if Saka, Rice, Grealish and Foden found themselves purely sub options from now on  :)
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #865 on: Today at 12:07:24 am
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #866 on: Today at 04:36:11 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:32:43 pm
England's talent pool is ridiculous by international standards. This is practically a reserve squad winning 3-0 at a tough place to go.

Would have preferred Carsley had took off Jones, but good to see him get his goal tbf.

Yeah, England are absolutely stacked these days. Somebody like Gibbs-White would be the bona fide star in 90% of international teams but hell be lucky to even get in the squad when everybody is available.
