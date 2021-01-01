Oh Curtis you star



You & I both know that this is for the unpopular opinions thread. But when Curtis gets home and talks about that goal with his family, like many other Liverpool players for the last 60 years have done with absolute delight and self-pride, the last person he'd want in that room with him is a rawkite who doesn't even want to try to understand how footballers feel.I completely disagree with Harry Kane when he proclaims country before club, but I'm compelled to understand how so many footballers say their first goal for England is one of the best they've ever felt.I'm done having those discussions mate.