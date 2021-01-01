English football lacks "pathways" at the club level. The Top 6 are some of the richest football clubs in the world and are relatively entrenched. Even sides that occasionally break in (like Villa) have a lot of money. They're pretty much going to go for the best managers in the world. And these clubs are going to play all the competitions, so their managers understand the importance of European competition and rotation.



Bundesliga teams, for example, are not going to be able to do pluck top managers. Outside of Bayern (and to a lesser extent Dortmund) that is entrenched, there's a massive number of opportunities for different clubs to play European football. Many young managers have a chance to not only manage a club but also guide them through European competition.



There used to be a huge coaching disparity for England compared to Spain and Germany (youth population per UEFA certified coach). I know PoP had discussed the difficulties of getting into coaching in England without the connections and background. It seems like that's turning around with better youth development at club level? In any case, managers are just not going to get many chances at top clubs, but if you're at a mid table club, the step up to the top is extremely difficult.



Going abroad would be better, but English coaches don't do that enough.