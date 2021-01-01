« previous next »
Author Topic: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 12:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:25:45 am
International football is supposed to be merit based, we know the club game is a capitalist model of who has the most money. The best a country has to offer against another country. If its not that then why have international football? Paying 5 million a year for a manager from another country isn't in the spirit of that. Particularly when you already have pretty much the best player pool available to you.

I'd say the same if France appointed Guardiola or Klopp on big money.

I appreciate the idea that International football should be a country's best both on and off the pitch against another's, but pretty much no International team is going to be managed by that nation's best coach as they are instead going to be at the top club sides. Guardiola isn't managing Spain, Klopp isn't managing Germany and Ancelotti isn't managing Italy. So it's not merit based, it's just a question as to which Country at one moment in time might get lucky to have "the best of the rest" coach before they move on to bigger and better things. When you factor that in, there's nothing fundamentally different between hiring a domestic coach or a foreign one.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,977
  • Kloppite
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 12:22:17 pm »
The best English coaches right now are Howe, Potter & Dyche [Potter is available, Dyche might be available soon, & sounds like Howe didn't want the job anyway], that's why the FA have gone for Tuchel, he's the best of the coaches thats available, 18 month contract is a bit puzzling unless the FA have someone else lined up [which could be Guardiola] after the world cup.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 12:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 12:22:17 pm
The best English coaches right now are Howe, Potter & Dyche [Potter is available, Dyche might be available soon, & sounds like Howe didn't want the job anyway], that's why the FA have gone for Tuchel, he's the best of the coaches thats available, 18 month contract is a bit puzzling unless the FA have someone else lined up [which could be Guardiola] after the world cup.

I think Tuchel wanted 18 months. His reputation has taken a bit of a beating recently, and he probably thinks he can get this team over the line in a World Cup and leave with a burnished reputation. I think he knows a job like United would mean a hiding to nothing right now.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 12:36:31 pm »
I'm fairly indifferent to Tuchel (although the touchline bust-up with Conte a few years ago was hilarious), but the reaction of the Engerland media really has me rooting for him now. He is at least much more interesting than anyone they've had since Sven.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 12:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 12:22:17 pm
The best English coaches right now are Howe, Potter & Dyche [Potter is available, Dyche might be available soon, & sounds like Howe didn't want the job anyway], that's why the FA have gone for Tuchel, he's the best of the coaches thats available, 18 month contract is a bit puzzling unless the FA have someone else lined up [which could be Guardiola] after the world cup.
That makes for grim reading.  I'm pretty sure when Klopp left us not a single English manager was ever talked about as being in the running and the same will happen when Guardiola goes (unless Abu Dhabi have been impressed by the sportswashing credentials of Howe).

The FA should arguably be doing more to elevate English managers but they're not the ones responsible for hiring and firing in the Premier League.  Appointing the national manager is not the right time to be doing that elevation - it should have happened far earlier in the chain.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,520
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 12:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:24:52 pm
I think Tuchel wanted 18 months. His reputation has taken a bit of a beating recently, and he probably thinks he can get this team over the line in a World Cup and leave with a burnished reputation. I think he knows a job like United would mean a hiding to nothing right now.

Its (almost) a similar situation to Nagelsmann, in that he got Bayenered, although with Tuchel his bad rep is justified, hes cultivated his dickheadedness over many years and many clubs ;D

But yep, can only imagine hell be wanting back in with a league team after the world cup.

This is a perfect situation for Tuchel - gets to manage a really talented squad thats been a national embarrassment for decades due to their inability to win anything. Take them to the world cup, where he will easily be one of the best couple coaches in the tournament (if not the best), so they will have a great chance to win it. Become a national hero, which would be utterly bizarre and hilarious all at the same time and then tells the FA to fuck off when they beg him to sign a new deal, as he was only ever using the job as a stop-gap.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,552
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 01:06:26 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:50:40 am
Not sure anybody else has made the point and I can't be arsed looking through all the posts, but to me there's a definite difference between pundits who have a problem with it and outraged, irresponsible media dickheads.

I saw Carragher take a bit of shit yesterday for his opinions, granted he's not everyone's favourite on here but I think for him (and other aforementioned pundits/ex-pros) it is more about the feeling the national team should be managed by someone of that nation. I don't particularly care myself but I think it's a pretty fair argument. It's not a hill I'd die on but I think there'd be some benefit to it. And of course you'll get some morons who just think foreign managers are all overrated because they've only done it with big clubs, 'give Frank Lampard the job' etc etc

As for the media, well the typical c*nts have made their feelings known and it should obviously be a national outrage they've given the job to a German etc etc. Fucking vermin. They obviously have no cares for how irresponsible rhetoric like that is, in fact it's entirely by design.

Herman the German Vermin?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,481
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 01:54:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:50:40 am
Not sure anybody else has made the point and I can't be arsed looking through all the posts, but to me there's a definite difference between pundits who have a problem with it and outraged, irresponsible media dickheads.

I did mention it earlier- the fact that the ordinary Jimmy doesn't seem to care about his nationality- the rest are optimistic(and they just can't wait for the weekend to arrive). It appears to me that it is mainly the media- including pundits and journos(obviously the voice of the Establishment)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:00:18 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 01:58:20 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 01:54:52 pm
I did mention it earlier- the fact that the ordinary Jimmy doesn't seem to care about his nationality- the rest are optimistic(and they just can't wait for the weekend to arrive). It appears to me that it is mainly the media(obviously the voice of the Establishment)

I suspect fans outside of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and the handful of Man City fans see England as the best chance of watching a team they care about win trophies. Therefore they just want the person who affords the best chance of that. Southgate has a British passport but he never fully convinced fans. I dont think theres that much xenophobia in the England fan base towards foreign staff in the FA. If they know theyre pushing in the same direction and offer the best chance theyll accept it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:59:51 pm by Gerry Attrick »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,208
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 02:02:36 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:08:19 pm
I appreciate the idea that International football should be a country's best both on and off the pitch against another's, but pretty much no International team is going to be managed by that nation's best coach as they are instead going to be at the top club sides. Guardiola isn't managing Spain, Klopp isn't managing Germany and Ancelotti isn't managing Italy. So it's not merit based, it's just a question as to which Country at one moment in time might get lucky to have "the best of the rest" coach before they move on to bigger and better things. When you factor that in, there's nothing fundamentally different between hiring a domestic coach or a foreign one.

Or which country's FA can throw big money at a top manager from another country.

Ancelotti might not be managing Italy but Spalletti is and won Serie A a couple of years ago. Klopp isn't managing Germany but Nagelsmann is who was managing Bayern a year or two ago and could have a top club job. Deschamps is one of France's better managers.

Spain could get a big name if they want (the CL winning Enrique, now at PSG, had the job before the current coach) but are happy to promote the under 21s coach at the moment.

English managers not being of a high calibre is something for the FA/the English game to fix. The easy solution is to throw multi-millions at a CL winning German. 20 years ago they were appointing Sven and Capello and it hasn't got much better since.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:12:46 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,449
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 02:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:02:36 pm
Or which country's FA can throw big money at a top manager from another country.

Ancelotti might not be managing Italy but Spalletti is and won Serie A a couple of years ago. Klopp isn't managing Germany but Nagelsmann is who was managing Bayern a year or two ago and could have a top club job. Deschamps is one of France's better managers.

Spain could get a big name if they want (the CL winning Enrique, now at PSG, had the job before the current coach) but are happy to promote the under 21s coach at the moment.

English managers not being of a high calibre is something for the FA/the English game to fix. The easy solution is to throw multi-millions at a CL winning German. 20 years ago they were appointing Sven and Capello and it hasn't got much better since.




Thats true. But until they can get this in place, they may as well try and actually win something. Southgate fluked his way to two finals, but he was never capable of winning either one, 2024, they were fucking shite and only a wonder goal from Bellingham kept them in the tournament, Slovakia really should have knocked them out.

Tuchel is a knobhead, but he's proved he can win cup competitions, so at least give the current crop of players a chance of actually getting a medal.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 02:56:23 pm »
Why wasn't there such a negative reaction when Sarina Wiegman was hired?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,208
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 03:41:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:39:46 pm
Thats true. But until they can get this in place, they may as well try and actually win something. Southgate fluked his way to two finals, but he was never capable of winning either one, 2024, they were fucking shite and only a wonder goal from Bellingham kept them in the tournament, Slovakia really should have knocked them out.

Tuchel is a knobhead, but he's proved he can win cup competitions, so at least give the current crop of players a chance of actually getting a medal.

Southgate is a terrible coach though. He may have some decent inter-personal skills (and rode some incredible luck) but tactically he was hopeless and his football could send a glass eye to sleep, despite having a wealth of creative talent to pick from. His only achievement in club football was getting Middlesbrough relegated.

If Southgate was the best England have, then it'd be easier to say we have no choice.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,449
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 03:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:41:44 pm
Southgate is a terrible coach though. He may have some decent inter-personal skills (and rode some incredible luck) but tactically he was hopeless and his football could send a glass eye to sleep, despite having a wealth of creative talent to pick from. His only achievement in club football was getting Middlesbrough relegated.

If Southgate was the best England have, then it'd be easier to say we have no choice.



Thats the issue, Southgate is shit, the rest are shit, so it is a hobsons choice.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,781
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 07:10:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:44:23 pm
Thats the issue, Southgate is shit, the rest are shit, so it is a hobsons choice.

Well it's an improvement from the Hodgson choice I suppose.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,520
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 07:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:56:23 pm
Why wasn't there such a negative reaction when Sarina Wiegman was hired?

lack of interest?
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,317
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 10:54:46 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 12:36:31 pm
I'm fairly indifferent to Tuchel (although the touchline bust-up with Conte a few years ago was hilarious), but the reaction of the Engerland media really has me rooting for him now. He is at least much more interesting than anyone they've had since Sven.

If Tuchel fights with the media during questioning then Im all for him. Hopefully the media hate him and he hates the media but keeps grinding out results.
Logged
#JFT97

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,410
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #737 on: Today at 11:20:04 am »
Its mental

People complain when England dont win and they need a winner as coach but then they hire a winner and top coach and people aren't happy

Tbf,  from what ive seen the general public is mostly happy with this.  Just the melts in the media.

Whats more important the "pathway for English coaches" or ending 60 years of failure?

If English coaches want to be seen as winners then they need to get over to other countries and prove their worth by winning leagues and cups. Not just seeing success as getting on the Prem gravy train. Look at Potter turning down Ajax because hes probably waiting for more lucrative Prem job
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,449
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #738 on: Today at 11:33:40 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:20:04 am
Its mental

People complain when England dont win and they need a winner as coach but then they hire a winner and top coach and people aren't happy

Tbf,  from what ive seen the general public is mostly happy with this.  Just the melts in the media.

Whats more important the "pathway for English coaches" or ending 60 years of failure?

If English coaches want to be seen as winners then they need to get over to other countries and prove their worth by winning leagues and cups. Not just seeing success as getting on the Prem gravy train. Look at Potter turning down Ajax because hes probably waiting for more lucrative Prem job

Then they cry "but we can't get the top jobs because of all the foreign coaches getting them".

Hhhmm, maybe if you went to Feyenoord, or Leverkusen, or Valencia and won the league, you might get the top jobs??
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,520
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #739 on: Today at 01:56:30 pm »
The thing is, an English coach hasnt won a trophy in England since Redknapp won the FA Cup in 2008. Imagine the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A - not having a coach of that their own nationality not winning a trophy domestically for 16 years. 

So people can whine and cry all they want about this - but the problem is deep rooted and long standing - English coaches are lacking in quality. So do something about it, change the football education, change the training programmes, look deeper into why this is an issue, rather than cry about it.   
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,304
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #740 on: Today at 02:10:30 pm »
English football lacks "pathways" at the club level.  The Top 6 are some of the richest football clubs in the world and are relatively entrenched.  Even sides that occasionally break in (like Villa) have a lot of money.  They're pretty much going to go for the best managers in the world.  And these clubs are going to play all the competitions, so their managers understand the importance of European competition and rotation.

Bundesliga teams, for example, are not going to be able to do pluck top managers.  Outside of Bayern (and to a lesser extent Dortmund) that is entrenched, there's a massive number of opportunities for different clubs to play European football.  Many young managers have a chance to not only manage a club but also guide them through European competition.

There used to be a huge coaching disparity for England compared to Spain and Germany (youth population per UEFA certified coach).  I know PoP had discussed the difficulties of getting into coaching in England without the connections and background.  It seems like that's turning around with better youth development at club level?  In any case, managers are just not going to get many chances at top clubs, but if you're at a mid table club, the step up to the top is extremely difficult.

Going abroad would be better, but English coaches don't do that enough.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,070
  • SPQR
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #741 on: Today at 02:12:50 pm »
Was there as much jingoistic Ingerlund chest-thumping Brexitism when Sven Goran Eriksson was appointed? Or Fabio Capello? Or have people in general taken a very sharp turn right?  :o
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,347
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #742 on: Today at 03:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:12:50 pm
Was there as much jingoistic Ingerlund chest-thumping Brexitism when Sven Goran Eriksson was appointed? Or Fabio Capello? Or have people in general taken a very sharp turn right?  :o
Makes you wonder what all these flag shaggers think about having Germain-descent with a bit of Greek thrown in Royals.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #743 on: Today at 03:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:12:50 pm
Was there as much jingoistic Ingerlund chest-thumping Brexitism when Sven Goran Eriksson was appointed? Or Fabio Capello? Or have people in general taken a very sharp turn right?  :o

Its being grossly overblown. Theres really not masses of xenophobic bile about this. Daily Mail did what youd expect and some players have made noises but Gareth Southgates England were getting booed at Wembley. Its being blown out of proportion on here.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,965
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #744 on: Today at 03:11:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:33:40 am
Then they cry "but we can't get the top jobs because of all the foreign coaches getting them".

Hhhmm, maybe if you went to Feyenoord, or Leverkusen, or Valencia and won the league, you might get the top jobs??

And you'd imagine Carsley et al would learn more from Tuchel than Gareth Fucking Southgate! Southgate has set back the "pathway" to around the time we were banging rocks with sticks.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,552
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #745 on: Today at 03:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:11:42 pm
And you'd imagine Carsley et al would learn more from Tuchel than Gareth Fucking Southgate! Southgate has set back the "pathway" to around the time we were banging rocks with sticks.

The One Match Tenure of Allardyce?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,965
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #746 on: Today at 04:07:12 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:58:46 pm
The One Match Tenure of Allardyce?

 ;D

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,407
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #747 on: Today at 04:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:56:30 pm
The thing is, an English coach hasnt won a trophy in England since Redknapp won the FA Cup in 2008. Imagine the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A - not having a coach of that their own nationality not winning a trophy domestically for 16 years. 

So people can whine and cry all they want about this - but the problem is deep rooted and long standing - English coaches are lacking in quality. So do something about it, change the football education, change the training programmes, look deeper into why this is an issue, rather than cry about it.
This all day long for me. There aren't any English options anywhere near Tuchel's level. There needs to be a long overhaul of coaching in English football, but that'll take decades, and in the meantime - get the national team the best managers you can.

The likes of Redknapp moaning about English managers not getting a chance is just laughable.
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,536
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #748 on: Today at 04:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:02:39 pm
Makes you wonder what all these flag shaggers think about having Germain-descent with a bit of Greek thrown in Royals.

over their Danish bacon...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,822
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #749 on: Today at 04:44:11 pm »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,301
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #750 on: Today at 05:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:10:09 am
Hope Tuchel makes a shitload of money and wins England nothing. The reaction to a 'foreigner' being appointed is disgusting. Nation of racist c*nts.
Do one ye bad fucking idiot.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,301
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #751 on: Today at 05:45:44 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:44:11 pm

Sam Wallace has always been a right slimy fucker. I called him out in Rafa's days.
Toad of a person, shite journalist.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,208
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #752 on: Today at 06:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Today at 04:34:23 pm
This all day long for me. There aren't any English options anywhere near Tuchel's level. There needs to be a long overhaul of coaching in English football, but that'll take decades, and in the meantime - get the national team the best managers you can.

The likes of Redknapp moaning about English managers not getting a chance is just laughable.

The same thing was said a quarter of a century ago when Sven was appointed and here we are again no further along.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #753 on: Today at 06:37:58 pm »
Was it Redknapp who said get Lampard or Gerrard, the team is so good it will win anyway? Is that a former manager saying the manager of the team doesnt matter? 🤨
Logged

Online Red-4-Ever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #754 on: Today at 06:46:19 pm »
I see a quote from him on BBC - "We have to free ourselves from history"...still trying to imitate Klopp so (who said something akin to "players can't carry around all the history of the club in a backpack"... in his first Reds presser).
Logged
