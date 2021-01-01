I think Tuchel wanted 18 months. His reputation has taken a bit of a beating recently, and he probably thinks he can get this team over the line in a World Cup and leave with a burnished reputation. I think he knows a job like United would mean a hiding to nothing right now.



Its (almost) a similar situation to Nagelsmann, in that he got Bayenered, although with Tuchel his bad rep is justified, hes cultivated his dickheadedness over many years and many clubsBut yep, can only imagine hell be wanting back in with a league team after the world cup.This is a perfect situation for Tuchel - gets to manage a really talented squad thats been a national embarrassment for decades due to their inability to win anything. Take them to the world cup, where he will easily be one of the best couple coaches in the tournament (if not the best), so they will have a great chance to win it. Become a national hero, which would be utterly bizarre and hilarious all at the same time and then tells the FA to fuck off when they beg him to sign a new deal, as he was only ever using the job as a stop-gap.