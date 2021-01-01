



I don't see how England winning anything with Tuchel at the helm would be "tainted" at all. I doubt for example Greek fans think any less of Euro 2004 because their manager wasn't Greek.



Thats such an absolute load of rubbish tho.



Its no different to an english club team being made up of international players in european cup games.



I think the idea (no idea who decides these things) is that a top tier footballing nation should not parachute in a foreign manager. That's for the lesser footballing nations only. ApparentlyI'm not interested in the International Jingoism Breaks so this is not a heartfelt opinion or anything, but just as a point of fact, I think you are incorrect.Club football is about clubs, not nationalities. The only thing being represented is the clubs. It's not even about the city or region anymore, that ship sailed decades ago.International football, though, is apparently supposed to be about pitting the best that a nation can foregather against other similar collectives. The argument seems to be whether the manager and coaching set-up should come under that nation-based definition as well. The rules don't mandate it so it's an ideological issue.Some say yes, the manager should also come under the edict of nationality, otherwise it's a big hole in the thinking (and Tuchel, is truly a big hole). Others say no, it's only the players who need to be from the nation. The coaching is outside of that narrow definition, and thus non-criteric.Unless a ruling is ever made it's an argument that will continue endlessly.