« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team  (Read 21189 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,200
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #640 on: Today at 12:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:20:43 pm
Potter isnt fit to polish Tuchels shoes at this point. To intentionally choose him over one of the best managers in the modern game just because of his passport is so regressive its untrue. The FA are trying to do their bit to let England win, lets hope the fans and media dont get in the way. There is no better manager in international football than Tuchel.

Maybe, but they've already got the best players in international football. Do they have to go out and get the best manager as well? Even Southgate got them to finals. If they do win the World Cup, it does leave a bit of a mark against it that they had to pay 5 million a year to get a German manager in to do it. It's a bit of a cheat code.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #641 on: Today at 12:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:13:55 pm
I don't rate Gerrard, Lampard or Southgate but Gerrard did a good job at Rangers who were a joke when he took over, they couldn't even get a through a qualifying round in Europe, let alone make the knockouts. He left mid-season and they made the final that year. Also an unbeaten league season. Southgate got relegated with Middlesbrough, that's his sum contribution to club management and he got sacked when he was unlikely to take them back up.

Should have given the job to Graham Potter IMO. He even lets his teams play a bit, which admittedly is a barmy notion for an England team.

I wouldn't say it has to be an Englishman but it's a last resort for it not to be. They've already got the best players, paying out multi millions per year for a CL winning German manager who could walk into top clubs (which would be beyond most FA's in other countries) is just more entitlement. Even Southgate reached two finals.

Fwiw on Gerrard in that season they reached the final, before he left in Europe they had managed 2 wins (at home against Bromby and Alashkert) and 2 draws (away to Bromby and Alashkert) and 4 loses (home and away to Malmo in the CL qualifiers, Home to Lyon, away to Sparta Prague) so I wouldn't put much of that European run down at his feet.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #642 on: Today at 12:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:25:20 pm
Ratboy and Carragher going full court press on the "disgrace" angle on Sky.

I find him an odious, incredibly overrated manager, but obviously he's the best option available.

He is a horrible bullying prick of a man and manager, formally before the Bayern mess ranked among the same class as Klopp, Ancelotti, and Pep, which he of course is no where near. But he is the best England could get
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #643 on: Today at 12:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:23:20 pm
Would England have reacted this way if they'd appointed Klopp

With him not really having a bad end anywhere (like Tuchel and Bayern), him being such a character, and him being in England so long, I would hope not, but you never know
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,312
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #644 on: Today at 12:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:26:57 pm
Maybe, but they've already got the best players in international football. Do they have to go out and get the best manager as well? Even Southgate got them to finals. If they do win the World Cup, it does leave a bit of a mark against it that they had to pay 5 million a year to get a German manager in to do it. It's a bit of a cheat code.

Dear, oh dear is all I have to say on this.
You should apply for a job with the Daily Mail.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,629
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #645 on: Today at 12:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:11:07 pm
A few days back I posted this in response to Bobinhoods post; I think all 3 of us are on the same page.

Quote from: Bobinhood on October 13, 2024, 05:15:52 pm
I love Carsley giving the Nation League the respect it deserves (none) by experimenting like mad like its a league cup game against bradford and not a single given. Henderson in net just becouse pickfords boring and poor, a 4-11 cdm who never loses the ball, trent on the left. Love it all. Dont know if it makes sense but lets see. Southgate would have seen this as a must win. Carsley understands its garbage time.

Dont know whether he shares your (and my) disregard for this tournament, but I broadly agree that his selections are a breath of fresh air compared to Southgate. That Greece won is obviously a black mark against him with the media, but so what?

I also have no issues with TAA playing left back. Just as is the case with inverted wingers, there are rewards to be had with inverted fullbacks. As an example, Robbos biggest weakness imho, is his lack of ability/confidence to play crisp passes infield with his right foot; so often, he plays safe returning the ball to VVD, or Alisson. Aside from that, Trent is not at all bad with his left peg.

That's good, yes. John says we're joined by Lineker too, which I like as well.

Anyway, water under the bridge now. We have Tommy Tuchell. He'll be playing Reece James I expect - oh, and Harry Kane will continue to gum things up in attack. Feel sorry for Carsley who appeared, in his short career, to be the most imaginative England manager since Joe Mercer.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,086
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #646 on: Today at 12:40:36 pm »
Tuchel will last 3 x years in the England job before he is hounded out by the press. After that, Frank Lampard will get the job and do what Frank Lampard does.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,200
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #647 on: Today at 12:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:32:29 pm
Dear, oh dear is all I have to say on this.
You should apply for a job with the Daily Mail.

Rory Smith from the New York Times added: "On a football level you can absolutely understand the logic, as hes a proven winner, he is an elite coach and he is a much better coach that you normally get at international level.

"Its a real coup for England to get a manager of that calibre at this stage in his career, but I will admit that Im in the slightly uncomfortable position of being on the same side of the argument as The Daily Mail. I think that if you appoint foreign managers, as a leading nation in football, you are kind of defeating the point of international football."
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,312
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #648 on: Today at 12:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:44:41 pm
Rory Smith from the New York Times added: "On a football level you can absolutely understand the logic, as hes a proven winner, he is an elite coach and he is a much better coach that you normally get at international level.

"Its a real coup for England to get a manager of that calibre at this stage in his career, but I will admit that Im in the slightly uncomfortable position of being on the same side of the argument as The Daily Mail. I think that if you appoint foreign managers, as a leading nation in football, you are kind of defeating the point of international football."
Why don't we go the full hog with our club managers and players?
Fuck it, not just English but they have to be scouse as well, and all the other teams do the same with their regional managers and players?
We wouldn't want to win things with non-scouse and foreigners in our team, would we? 
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #649 on: Today at 12:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:55:48 pm
Why don't we go the full hog with our club managers and players?
Fuck it, not just English but they have to be scouse as well, and all the other teams do the same with their regional managers and players?
We wouldn't want to win things with non-scouse and foreigners in our team, would we?
Brilliant post.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,648
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #650 on: Today at 01:00:45 pm »
Fromola isn't being jingoistic, he's upset that England have loads of talent and have employed a foreign manager instead of an English one (because there's none at the same level as Tuchel), and this will help England more.

He doesn't want England to succeed and this appointment gives them more opportunity to do so, which is why the tears are flowing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,392
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #651 on: Today at 01:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:26:57 pm
Maybe, but they've already got the best players in international football. Do they have to go out and get the best manager as well? Even Southgate got them to finals. If they do win the World Cup, it does leave a bit of a mark against it that they had to pay 5 million a year to get a German manager in to do it. It's a bit of a cheat code.


Southgate fluked his way to finals, he was just dead lucky England were in shite groups and got easy paths - getting out of a shite group as group winners having scored inly 2 goals is the mans level. England needs some one who can actually win things.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #652 on: Today at 01:08:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:00:45 pm
Fromola isn't being jingoistic, he's upset that England have loads of talent and have employed a foreign manager instead of an English one (because there's none at the same level as Tuchel), and this will help England more.

He doesn't want England to succeed and this appointment gives them more opportunity to do so, which is why the tears are flowing.

It is also mixed in with the position that because he believes England have the best players that they don't need a good coach to succeed either.

Reminder that at nearly every knock out competition they have declared from around game 1 "England have got it, will spawn the trophy. Fuck me!"

They have yet to win a trophy in this time
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,897
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #653 on: Today at 01:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:20:43 pm
Potter isnt fit to polish Tuchels shoes at this point. To intentionally choose him over one of the best managers in the modern game just because of his passport is so regressive its untrue. The FA are trying to do their bit to let England win, lets hope the fans and media dont get in the way. There is no better manager in international football than Tuchel.

I agree Tuchel is a very good coach and is well-suited to cup football.  However, I have doubts whether it'll be long-tem.

Thats the main reason I'd have picked Potter, plus, I think Brighton played decent stuff, under him (albeit more defensive, than now).

« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:05 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #654 on: Today at 01:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:15:40 pm
I agree Tuchel is a very good coach and is well-suited to cup football.  However, I have doubts whether it'll be long-tem.

Thats the main reason I'd have picked Potter, plus, I think Brighton played decent stuff, under him (albeit more defensive, than now).

The thing that may play in Tuchel's hands with longevity is the fact that he won't be around the players every day to mess them up, nor with as many short terms demands to the chairman to fall out with them over
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,512
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #655 on: Today at 01:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:23:20 pm
Would England have reacted this way if they'd appointed Klopp

It would have been worse from the fans, because of what hes achieved for their most hated club Liverpool  ;D

But they would all end up loving him after he led them to actual tournament glory.

Itll be the same with Tuchel, and with the squad they have, he has a very good chance of doing so.

You never know, this work may suit him, rather than the day to day, where he ends up falling out with everyone and pissing off loads of players.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #656 on: Today at 01:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:31:01 pm
With him not really having a bad end anywhere (like Tuchel and Bayern), him being such a character, and him being in England so long, I would hope not, but you never know

Yeah, Made me think would it be any German, or are they just using nationality to attack an appointment they don't want




Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #657 on: Today at 01:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:20:50 pm
Yeah, Made me think would it be any German, or are they just using nationality to attack an appointment they don't want
When you look at the content of what outraged media outlets are saying, the issue is his nationality.

Brexit mentality. Yawn!

Like I said, it's really surprising (and it's not at the same time for people living here) for this level of open xenophobia to be seen as normal, so normal that media outlets publish it. In this country, people would rather point fingers elsewhere and lecture others though.

For me personally, it means very little as I'm not a politician LOL.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:29 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,406
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #658 on: Today at 01:26:23 pm »
I understand (and agree with) the argument that national teams should be coached by a coach of that nationality, so that international football would be a contest between the footballing talent of both countries without outside help.

But those aren't the rules, so in that case, get the best manager you can from wherever. No one anywhere near as good as Tuchel available (Jurgen or Guardiola were never going to take this job), he's tactically very astute and deadly in cup competitions, so... seems like a very good fit.

I don't see how England winning anything with Tuchel at the helm would be "tainted" at all. I doubt for example Greek fans think any less of Euro 2004 because their manager wasn't Greek.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:28:50 pm by Cu Chulainn »
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,636
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #659 on: Today at 01:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:55:48 pm
Why don't we go the full hog with our club managers and players?
Fuck it, not just English but they have to be scouse as well, and all the other teams do the same with their regional managers and players?
We wouldn't want to win things with non-scouse and foreigners in our team, would we? 

Its a proper weird thing to say these days its a global game some of them are still stuck in the 60s and 70s the games moved on
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,200
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #660 on: Today at 01:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:55:48 pm
Why don't we go the full hog with our club managers and players?
Fuck it, not just English but they have to be scouse as well, and all the other teams do the same with their regional managers and players?
We wouldn't want to win things with non-scouse and foreigners in our team, would we?

Well European football was far more competitive with the 3 foreigner rule. That aside though club football is not comparable.

Why even have international football?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,181
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #661 on: Today at 01:50:40 pm »
Hes a proper weirdo. Beating his Dortmund side in that fashion was immensely satisfying.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,356
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #662 on: Today at 02:00:26 pm »
Tears in will it end
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,392
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #663 on: Today at 02:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:00:26 pm
Tears in will it end

Yodas got the job now?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,312
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #664 on: Today at 02:22:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:14:11 pm
Yodas got the job now?
Touchel has the ears..
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,864
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #665 on: Today at 02:27:38 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:50:40 pm
Hes a proper weirdo. Beating his Dortmund side in that fashion was immensely satisfying.

He was giving it the big un having a go at our Jürgen, knowing he wasnt as popular with the Dortmund fans as him.
His grid when we won was a sight to see
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 