I understand (and agree with) the argument that national teams should be coached by a coach of that nationality, so that international football would be a contest between the footballing talent of both countries without outside help.



But those aren't the rules, so in that case, get the best manager you can from wherever. No one anywhere near as good as Tuchel available (Jurgen or Guardiola were never going to take this job), he's tactically very astute and deadly in cup competitions, so... seems like a very good fit.



I don't see how England winning anything with Tuchel at the helm would be "tainted" at all. I doubt for example Greek fans think any less of Euro 2004 because their manager wasn't Greek.