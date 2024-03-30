Interesting choice by the FA.Hes a manager who is more suited to tournament football, a good tactician who can manage games. A decent track record in the cups. His style is suited to knock-out competitions, and his main flaws as a manager are not so important in the England role.On the flip side, hes an arsehole so its a shift from the nicey-nicey wholesome mood that Southgate gave off. Hes also not going to be the manager who will give England fans the exciting, attacking football that they want. Above all, hes German, and the average England fan is still living in 1942. Even if he does win the World Cup with this England squad, they will not like to be reminded (as they will) that it was won for them by a German.I am very intrigued to see how this goes. Its a genuinely excellent pool of players and only second to France on paper, but the Euros showed that it doesnt count for anything if you dont have a decent manager. Now they have one with some pedigree.On another note, why is this country struggling to produce decent football managers so much?