Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #600 on: Today at 03:35:18 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm
Little ingerlunders 110% deserve a German leading them to glory 😂 backward inbred idiots
I honestly wouldn't mind seeing them win the Euros or WC with Tuchel in charge just so I can enjoy the seething that would case to all the xenophobic c*nts. None of them would be able to enjoy it because a German led them there!

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #601 on: Today at 03:54:37 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:06:25 pm
The Mail headline:A DARK DAY FOR ENGLAND

Three Lions appoint a GERMAN

This from a newspaper whos owner in the 30s, supported Hitler and co.

Another good one from there.

England don't need Thomas Tuchel, we need a patriot



You can almost see the outraged tears.


Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #602 on: Today at 04:32:54 am
Loving the tabloid gammon misery

I thought Brexit meant Brexit?

Still, at least the players will Alles be able to get an Uber now
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #603 on: Today at 06:24:59 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm
18 month sounds right for him. The seeds of it souring usually start by that point and he'll probably be eager to move on to a club job anyway

Perhaps he will be more suited to international management though. It's very different to club football after all, his most difficult job will be getting any support from the media as we've already seen. But hopefully, he will treat them with the disrespect they deserve.  :D
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #604 on: Today at 08:53:39 am
Interesting choice by the FA.

Hes a manager who is more suited to tournament football, a good tactician who can manage games. A decent track record in the cups. His style is suited to knock-out competitions, and his main flaws as a manager are not so important in the England role.

On the flip side, hes an arsehole so its a shift from the nicey-nicey wholesome mood that Southgate gave off. Hes also not going to be the manager who will give England fans the exciting, attacking football that they want. Above all, hes German, and the average England fan is still living in 1942. Even if he does win the World Cup with this England squad, they will not like to be reminded (as they will) that it was won for them by a German. :D

I am very intrigued to see how this goes. Its a genuinely excellent pool of players and only second to France on paper, but the Euros showed that it doesnt count for anything if you dont have a decent manager. Now they have one with some pedigree.

On another note, why is this country struggling to produce decent football managers so much?
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #605 on: Today at 09:12:33 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.

Surely his beloved West Ham are English owned at least?
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #606 on: Today at 09:13:33 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:35:18 am
I honestly wouldn't mind seeing them win the Euros or WC with Tuchel in charge just so I can enjoy the seething that would case to all the xenophobic c*nts. None of them would be able to enjoy it because a German led them there!

But heaven help the Audis and Mercedes if we lose.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #607 on: Today at 09:20:10 am
I'd have gone for Carsley. I haven't read the thread for a while so I imagine he has been mercilessly mocked over the last week or so. But then he would be mocked by some people even if he'd won both games 10-0. The Greek game was a bit of a mess, but not as silly as most pundits made out. England needed desperately to break free from the negative tactics and mind-set of Southgate's reign and I applaud Carsley's attempts to do that. I also think that the Nations Cup or League, or whatever it is, is exactly the sort of inconsequential tournament where an England coach should be experimenting. Fair play to Carsley for seeing that. Trent, for one, will be sad to see him take his leave. I expect Grealish will too. Pity. 
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #608 on: Today at 09:24:18 am
Hope he dresses in lederhosen and says he thinks Sunday roasts are crap.

Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #609 on: Today at 09:25:26 am
Bit surprising if Tommy gets the nod. I'm still amazed how dull England were to watch in their most successful spell in decades!
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #610 on: Today at 09:27:40 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm
Little ingerlunders 110% deserve a German leading them to glory 😂 backward inbred idiots

All the fuss over Carsley not singing the national anthem, only for them to go and appoint a German.

If they do win a tournament it taints it somewhat. You've got the best squad of players in international football and you still have to go and appoint someone born and bred in the country of your big rivals to manage them. And it's still someone with a shit style of play.

It's one thing USA doing it, with an average set of players desperate for someone to improve them at a home World Cup. I don't know why they couldn't just give Potter the job. They've already got the players. Even a hopeless coach got them to two finals.
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #611 on: Today at 09:31:13 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:20:10 pm
18 months?  Thats weird in itself.

Hardly the vote of confidence is it?
I guess it's all that Tuchel wanted.  It gives him a shot at a World Cup and then potentially a return to club management.

The FA will hope he doesn't fall out with too many players in that period and him being a better manager than 95% of international managers might scrape England over the line and finally win a major tournament.

Some real whoppers spitting feathers on Radio 5 this morning.  One poor chap could hardly finish his sentences he was so angry about a German managing our national team.  He said the only saving grace was that at least Queen Elizabeth wasn't alive to see it  :o
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #612 on: Today at 09:35:29 am
Anthony Barry is going to be Tuchel's assistant manager.  Previously assistant at Wigan, Chelsea, Eire, Belgium, Bayern and Portugal so a strong CV.  He was an Everton youth player though so he's been touched - no chance England win a major honour now.
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #613 on: Today at 09:35:45 am
Good club managers don't always translate to successful international managers though and vice versa. Its still a gamble.
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #614 on: Today at 09:38:10 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:55:27 pm
Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman.  Englishmen never get management jobs now.  All clubs are foreign owned these days too.

Usual measured and objective view.

He was on I think BBC this morning saying the same thing, and when asked to give options other than Tuchel he said

"If you cant get Howe, I really think your should give it to Gerrard or Lampard. I mean it's not that hard, we've got the best players just play them"
Last Edit: Today at 09:40:54 am by Stockholm Syndrome
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #615 on: Today at 09:39:38 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:35:45 am
Good club managers don't always translate to successful international managers though and vice versa. Its still a gamble.

It seems more club managers are working at International (like to a degree Mancini) than the other way (I don't know a single international manager working out well for a club for like 25 years - maybe Bielsa to a degree)
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #616 on: Today at 09:41:22 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:35:29 am
Anthony Barry is going to be Tuchel's assistant manager.  Previously assistant at Wigan, Chelsea, Eire, Belgium, Bayern and Portugal so a strong CV.  He was an Everton youth player though so he's been touched - no chance England win a major honour now.

A Scouser. That'll go down even worse
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #617 on: Today at 09:45:17 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:38:10 am
He was on I think BBC this morning saying the same thing, and when asked to give options other than Tuchel he said

"If you cant get Howe, I really think your should give it to Gerrard or Lampard. I mean it's not that hard, we've got the best players just play them"

He's got a point other than the nepotism call for Lampard.

Southgate got to finals and there's certainly better English managers than him. The point of being stuck with Southgate for years and all the St George's development was about laying the groundwork for English managers with a blueprint. Why go foreign again now?
Re: Englishman Lee Carsley is only interim head coach England mens team
Reply #618 on: Today at 09:47:58 am
A couple of poor performances and the media dogs will be set loose on Tuchel. The pay packet must have been very attractive for him to jump onto this burning ship. Good luck
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #619 on: Today at 09:58:12 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:45:17 am
He's got a point other than the nepotism call for Lampard.

Southgate got to finals and there's certainly better English managers than him. The point of being stuck with Southgate for years and all the St George's development was about laying the groundwork for English managers with a blueprint. Why go foreign again now?
Um..
I think Gerrard has proven himself to be a bit shit as a manager to be honest...

