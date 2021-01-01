Harry Redknapp on Sky sports news now, I wanted an Englishman. Englishmen never get management jobs now. All clubs are foreign owned these days too.



Usual measured and objective view.



Got to love the lack of introspection. We've reached a point where the best English managers in the profession are Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Sean Dyche and not once has Redknapp and his ilk looked at this list of names and thought "Wow, English managers are fucking shit right now".Young English managers keep trying and failing. For as long as the likes of Gerrard, Lampard, Rooney and Parker keep failing when given big opportunities, foreign coaches are going to continue being offered the bigger jobs.