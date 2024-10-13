You can break down how he did it all you like, and you can certainly point to the 'almost' moments but the fact is, he got England to multiple finals and very nearly to a World Cup final (but for freezing). Almost no other England manager has managed this.



Southgate's luck with draws in major tournaments was absolutely remarkable. His overall record is outstanding but his record against "big" nations is average, fortunately he only really faced those teams in very late stage tournament games or in the Nations League .I get the nagging feeling that the next few years are going to increasingly show Southgate in a positive light. Not so much for his tactical ability but for how he quietly manoeuvred to keep harmony in that squad. For one, there's no obvious captain in that England squad (including the current incumbent) but I think there's plenty of players that fancy the armband. Those overlooked don't seem as likely to fall in line as Hendo did when Southgate went for Kane - I think Southgate did the calculations on that one as well and decided Hendo would take it better than Kane would.