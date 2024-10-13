« previous next »
Author Topic: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team  (Read 17939 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #520 on: Today at 02:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:50:34 pm
You can break down how he did it all you like, and you can certainly point to the 'almost' moments but the fact is, he got England to multiple finals and very nearly to a World Cup final (but for freezing). Almost no other England manager has managed this.
Southgate's luck with draws in major tournaments was absolutely remarkable.  His overall record is outstanding but his record against "big" nations is average, fortunately he only really faced those teams in very late stage tournament games or in the Nations League .

I get the nagging feeling that the next few years are going to increasingly show Southgate in a positive light.  Not so much for his tactical ability but for how he quietly manoeuvred to keep harmony in that squad.  For one, there's no obvious captain in that England squad (including the current incumbent) but I think there's plenty of players that fancy the armband.  Those overlooked don't seem as likely to fall in line as Hendo did when Southgate went for Kane - I think Southgate did the calculations on that one as well and decided Hendo would take it better than Kane would.
Offline tubby

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #521 on: Today at 02:59:00 pm »
He's way more tactically capable compared to Southgate, but his personality will be hilarious with the press, players and FA.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #522 on: Today at 04:36:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:53:20 pm
Southgate got more stick that he deserved considering his achievements. Tuchel can also be defensive but it'd be seen as "tactical" and "sophisticated".

Tuchel has shown he can actually win and he can also get the best out of Kane.

Tbf England lost to any good side they come up against under Southgate. Like the only side you could say wasn't entirely shit was Netherlands and even then it was not a great Dutch side.

All while playing shite football and not really understanding how to use some world class players

Will Tuchel be better? Will be similarly shite football but I would say tactically better. I don't think he is the genius other fans think he is but better than Southgate easily. And actually much more suited to cup football over league.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #523 on: Today at 04:38:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:59:00 pm
He's way more tactically capable compared to Southgate, but his personality will be hilarious with the press, players and FA.

The knob heads will either love him or despise him - and I mean knobheads in terms of the knobhead players, press, FA, and fans
Offline Fromola

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #524 on: Today at 05:20:26 pm »
It's a bit of a joke that England with a squad of players that are the closest you'll get to a cheat code in terms of modern day international football, need to go to Germany to appoint a top manager to manage them. Can't they just give it to Potter? Not like a few years back when the choice was Allardyce or Hodgson.

He had spawny draws of course but even a hopleless manager like Southgate got to two finals.

England could have took a second squad of players to the Euros that weren't even picked, called it England B, and still made the quarters. That's how weak the field is.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:22:13 pm by Fromola »
Offline Fromola

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #525 on: Today at 05:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:57:29 pm


Southgate without the pleasantness.

His tactics are similarly shit-on-a-stick defensive.

Is there a rule that England need to be terrible to watch? Got a lot of time for Sven but even his football was always negative.

Ridiculous talent pool of players, no excuse to set them up like Everton.
Offline stewy17

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #526 on: Today at 05:28:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:59:00 pm
He's way more tactically capable compared to Southgate, but his personality will be hilarious with the press, players and FA.

Seems to be a fucking bananas from a personality POV, but if they time it well he could quite possibly win something. WC in 18 months?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #527 on: Today at 05:30:29 pm »
Southgate did set an impressive record, the only team to ever win their European Championships group after only scoring 2 goals.
Offline Fromola

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #528 on: Today at 05:30:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:57:53 pm
Southgate's luck with draws in major tournaments was absolutely remarkable.  His overall record is outstanding but his record against "big" nations is average, fortunately he only really faced those teams in very late stage tournament games or in the Nations League .

I get the nagging feeling that the next few years are going to increasingly show Southgate in a positive light.  Not so much for his tactical ability but for how he quietly manoeuvred to keep harmony in that squad.  For one, there's no obvious captain in that England squad (including the current incumbent) but I think there's plenty of players that fancy the armband.  Those overlooked don't seem as likely to fall in line as Hendo did when Southgate went for Kane - I think Southgate did the calculations on that one as well and decided Hendo would take it better than Kane would.

To an extent but the egos weren't there 5 years ago. Southgate was a useless coach in terms of tactics and in-game management, but there's no doubt he did well in terms of creating a happy camp (at least in 2018 and the home Euros). He had leaders like Henderson as well who could lead a dressing room and had that respect.

The Euros in the summer the egos took over again (Bellingham the big I am) and Kane left in despite dreadful performances. It was an unhappy camp again, so it's not like Tuchel is going to rip up a harmonious dressing room anyway. They do need a kick up the arse and egos put in check. But Tuchel will clash with players.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #529 on: Today at 05:48:05 pm »
Tuchel will be a bananas appointment. The press will eat him alive. Hes just not got the personality for that job.
Online rob1966

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #530 on: Today at 05:50:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:48:05 pm
Tuchel will be a bananas appointment. The press will eat him alive. Hes just not got the personality for that job.

Wonder how he'll react to the first renditions of Ten German Bombers and Two World Wars and one world cup?
Online afc tukrish

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #531 on: Today at 05:53:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:48:05 pm
Tuchel will be a bananas appointment. The press will eat him alive. Hes just not got the personality for that job.

lacks any real a peel...
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #532 on: Today at 06:36:10 pm »
Deal agreed with Tuchel
Online Fitzy.

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #533 on: Today at 06:37:01 pm »
Been given it by looks of things.

As an England watcher rather than an England supporter, Im always pretty interested in how they are doing and what theyre up to. I find this appointment a regressive step in what it says about coaching in England. The FA is an incredibly rich governing body but cannot develop a host of potential homegrown national team managers. Not great.
Offline SamLad

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #534 on: Today at 06:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:37:01 pm
Been given it by looks of things.

As an England watcher rather than an England supporter, Im always pretty interested in how they are doing and what theyre up to. I find this appointment a regressive step in what it says about coaching in England. The FA is an incredibly rich governing body but cannot develop a host of potential homegrown any worthwhile national team managers. Not great.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #535 on: Today at 06:53:56 pm »
Im sure the England national team being managed by a German will go down well with the average England fan :lmao
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #536 on: Today at 06:54:09 pm »
Tuchel is instantly the best manager in international football by a mile. Whether it works will depend on whether the press piss him off.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #537 on: Today at 06:54:53 pm »
That'll be Trent dropped which is good news. Big Ric Dier and Chalobah must be buzzing.
Online Hazell

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #538 on: Today at 07:01:51 pm »
Wow that escalated quickly.
Offline JHova2427

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #539 on: Today at 07:03:53 pm »
What an absurd appointment. Does anyone like him? He seems to continually get jobs, but nobody seems to like him for more than four days?

Surely you either have to command continued respect from players or they have to like you or some combination thereof. He seems to have neither for very long.
Online smicer07

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #540 on: Today at 07:09:23 pm »
Tuchel 😂
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #541 on: Today at 07:12:25 pm »
It'll end in tears.

He's a miserable man.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #542 on: Today at 07:13:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:50:27 pm
Wonder how he'll react to the first renditions of Ten German Bombers and Two World Wars and one world cup?

I'd love to see him flip his lid  ;D
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #543 on: Today at 07:15:15 pm »
Why not Potter?

Tuchel is a decent coach and is suited to cup football, but I can't see him lasting long.
Online Eeyore

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #544 on: Today at 07:17:25 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 06:36:10 pm
Deal agreed with Tuchel

It won't be announced until tomorrow at the earliest, so he still has time to fall out with everybody.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #545 on: Today at 07:20:09 pm »
Pretty good hire by the FA. Probably won't last long, but will probably do well in the World Cup.
Offline Samie

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #546 on: Today at 07:20:57 pm »
3-5-2 with Saka at Wing Back here we come.  ;D
Offline gamble

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #547 on: Today at 07:21:12 pm »
Happy with this, there was a time I considered him a good heir to klopp.
Online jedimaster

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #548 on: Today at 07:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:15:15 pm
Why not Potter?

Tuchel is a decent coach and is suited to cup football, but I can't see him lasting long.

Any odds on how long it takes him to piss off half the team?
Online jedimaster

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #549 on: Today at 07:24:16 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 13, 2024, 10:16:55 pm
Chuck Norris > Kyle Walker

Edit:  Damn it, Elzar!

High Republic fan? :D
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #550 on: Today at 07:28:45 pm »
How many poor performances are we giving it until the deviant allegations start appearing in the papers?
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #551 on: Today at 07:31:19 pm »
Pass the fukin popcorn, this could be absolutely hilarious.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #552 on: Today at 07:35:41 pm »
Just think hes so spikey that the press will destroy him. (Issue with the press rather than him to be honest).

Form a football point of view, how many England players play with a back three.  None?
Online CraigDS

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #553 on: Today at 07:37:00 pm »
Seems a strange appointment given how he plays, but then that's really not much of a surprise.

Media will turn on him fairly quick if he doesn't start well imo.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #554 on: Today at 07:38:00 pm »
Interesting appointment. I think ultimately it'll be no different to what happened with Southgate, maybe a close call in one tournament but won't get over the line. In terms of a CV it's the most impressive manager they've hired in a long time and I don't realistically think it'll end with toys thrown out of the pram.

How many tournaments does he have in him though? I'm guessing just the next World Cup. He's a good manager and can do better than international football, so I can't see him sticking round until 2028. In fact, the press will probably go to town on him constantly for being German, and they'll need an Englishman in charge for when 'football comes home' again etc etc.

Their chances of a World Cup win in 2026 are very slim IMO. They'll struggle in that climate. If you think back to how poorly Kane performed in the Euros this summer, imagine that in two years time playing in over 40 degrees heat  ;D
Offline QC

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #555 on: Today at 07:49:58 pm »
Very intriguing choice, i think he'll win the next competition.
Online Angelius

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #556 on: Today at 07:52:06 pm »
I think he'll do well, but it'll be a short term thing with lots of drama in the squad and with the press.
Online Bread

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #557 on: Today at 07:52:54 pm »
Tuchel will need to get off to a flying start, the gammons won't offer him the same leeway that was afforded to Southgate.
Online Ray K

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #558 on: Today at 08:01:06 pm »
He's well suited for the job.

I always said that he has the look of a good German in a WWII film set in a POW camp, saying stuff like "you know, we're not that different you and me, Captain Smith" while wearing a long leather overcoat.
Online rob1966

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #559 on: Today at 08:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 07:52:54 pm
Tuchel will need to get off to a flying start, the gammons won't offer him the same leeway that was afforded to Southgate.


No, no and no again. The manager of England has to be English. We tried and failed with the big names. Spain and Argentina have both gone with coaches who have come through the age groups. We must develop and promote our own players and coaches, otherwise we will be back where we were.

Quick vote - Are you happy that Tuchel will be next England manager?
published at 19:32 British Summer Time
19:32 BST
Thumbs up for yes, thumbs down for no

So how do you feel about the news?

Are you happy that Thomas Tuchel will be the next England permanent manager?

Thumbs up for yes, thumbs down for no.


Up - 12411

Down - 11205

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/czxgq20grk4t
