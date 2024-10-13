Interesting appointment. I think ultimately it'll be no different to what happened with Southgate, maybe a close call in one tournament but won't get over the line. In terms of a CV it's the most impressive manager they've hired in a long time and I don't realistically think it'll end with toys thrown out of the pram.
How many tournaments does he have in him though? I'm guessing just the next World Cup. He's a good manager and can do better than international football, so I can't see him sticking round until 2028. In fact, the press will probably go to town on him constantly for being German, and they'll need an Englishman in charge for when 'football comes home' again etc etc.
Their chances of a World Cup win in 2026 are very slim IMO. They'll struggle in that climate. If you think back to how poorly Kane performed in the Euros this summer, imagine that in two years time playing in over 40 degrees heat