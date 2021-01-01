« previous next »
Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team

smicer07

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 05:40:56 pm
What a bag of wank this is.


DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 05:41:34 pm
Poor from Guehi in the air as always.


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 05:41:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:35:35 pm
Annie Walker > Kyle Walker.

Gerrrahta my team.


John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 05:43:24 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 05:33:31 pm
The Nations League has a relegation and Promotion system to ensure teams play others of the same quality. Then why are England playing Greece, Ireland and Finland? They got relegated from the top leagues last time around!
Christ how the fuck did they get relegated. But also get to the Euro's final. I thought the NL was somehow linked?
Fuck knows mate.


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 05:43:24 pm
Christ how the fuck did they get relegated. But also get to the Euro's final. I thought the NL was somehow linked?
Fuck knows mate.

Nations League is just groups of 4. England arent good at beating strong teams. So they finished bottom and got relegated. Cant remember who was in the group, was one of them a Hungary when they spanked us 4-0.


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 05:46:29 pm
How many fouls has Walker conceded this half?

"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 05:47:31 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:46:29 pm
How many fouls has Walker conceded this half?

Too many to count?

"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 05:53:42 pm
Baby walker > Kyle Walker

"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 05:59:30 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:47:31 pm
Too many to count?

Yep exactly. Funny how they barely mention it on commentary.

"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 06:15:14 pm
England just playing down the right this half, Trent may as well come off for all the influence he's having.

"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Fruity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 06:17:01 pm
Street Walker & Kyle Walker

alf a pound of braeburns!

Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 06:20:00 pm
These commentators appear to be huge fans of Architecture in Helsinki.

Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 06:22:04 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 05:43:24 pm
Christ how the fuck did they get relegated. But also get to the Euro's final. I thought the NL was somehow linked?
Fuck knows mate.
I might be wrong mate - but he might be suggesting the other teams got relegated not England.


Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 06:24:50 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 06:22:04 pm
I might be wrong mate - but he might be suggesting the other teams got relegated not England.

No England were relegated from the top tier last time, so are in the second tier of groups this time.


TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 06:26:57 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:24:50 pm
No England were relegated from the top tier last time, so are in the second tier of groups this time.
whilst the nations league is better than meaningless friendlies, no one has a fucking clue what is going on, what the structure is and how any of it works. 
Which seems problematic to me.

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

cheesemason

  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 06:31:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:26:57 pm
whilst the nations league is better than meaningless friendlies, no one has a fucking clue what is going on, what the structure is and how any of it works. 
Which seems problematic to me.

Genuine question - in what way is it better? No one needed another competition so its still games that arent needed and now UEFA think its gives these useless games more credibility


Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm
Trent with a cracker


tinner777

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 06:34:14 pm
that's nice


Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 06:34:42 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:26:57 pm
whilst the nations league is better than meaningless friendlies, no one has a fucking clue what is going on, what the structure is and how any of it works. 
Which seems problematic to me.

I understand it. Sometimes I wonfer if people are deliberately not figuring it out, it's really not that hard.


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 06:35:26 pm
Quality from Trent.

"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 06:39:28 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:35:26 pm
Quality from Trent.
Exquisite wasn't it. What an astonishing talent we have :)


Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 06:40:23 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:34:42 pm
I understand it. Sometimes I wonfer if people are deliberately not figuring it out, it's really not that hard.
Yeh I've never watched a single game in it, but I understand it. It's not hard

"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 06:40:29 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:24:50 pm
No England were relegated from the top tier last time, so are in the second tier of groups this time.

Kin hell - never knew that. What a cluster fuck.


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 06:40:48 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:39:28 pm
Exquisite wasn't it. What an astonishing talent we have :)

Even the Finns were applauding it.

"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm
Did Rice read RAWK at half time :D


A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 06:45:09 pm
Watkins is decent, maybe not top tier - but very good.


A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #506 on: Yesterday at 06:45:41 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm
Did Rice read RAWK at half time :D

 ;D If he did he would have ran a mile  8)


Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley
« Reply #507 on: Yesterday at 06:50:08 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 05:43:24 pm
Christ how the fuck did they get relegated. But also get to the Euro's final. I thought the NL was somehow linked?
Fuck knows mate.

Yeah relegated in a group with Italy, Hungary and Germany. The nations league doesnt impact euros apart from group winners get a second chance at qualification should they not manage in their actual Euro quali groups(which are seperate).

The only thing that the nations league does it give slightly better standard of games in these shite breaks. You get Germany vs Netherland, and France vs Belgium for example. Then lower down teams play at their level. Leitchenstein vs Gibraltar and San Marino getting games where they actually seem to be competitive to some level. For that reason it works, and gives SOMETHING.

It is however just another competition UEFA can market and make money from, a reason they can give that the international breaks are needed so less opposition to them, and also extra fixtures for the top players that now wont get rested.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #508 on: Yesterday at 08:44:25 pm »
Kerb Walker =Kyle Walker
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,497
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #509 on: Yesterday at 10:16:55 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 05:18:58 pm
Roy Walker > Kyle Walker
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 05:17:42 pm
Des Walker > Kyle Walker

Chuck Norris > Kyle Walker

Edit:  Damn it, Elzar!
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #510 on: Yesterday at 10:39:29 pm »
Dont forget though lads, professional WUM says Trent is a terrible defender who cant do it against the best (apart from when he was winning all of those club honours against the best)

https://www.football365.com/news/i-cant-believe-how-bad-he-is-defensively-roy-keane-warns-england-man-will-be-found-out
Logged
Believer

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,300
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #511 on: Today at 03:23:33 am »
Kyle Walker > Kyle Rawker
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
