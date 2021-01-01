Christ how the fuck did they get relegated. But also get to the Euro's final. I thought the NL was somehow linked?

Fuck knows mate.



Yeah relegated in a group with Italy, Hungary and Germany. The nations league doesnt impact euros apart from group winners get a second chance at qualification should they not manage in their actual Euro quali groups(which are seperate).The only thing that the nations league does it give slightly better standard of games in these shite breaks. You get Germany vs Netherland, and France vs Belgium for example. Then lower down teams play at their level. Leitchenstein vs Gibraltar and San Marino getting games where they actually seem to be competitive to some level. For that reason it works, and gives SOMETHING.It is however just another competition UEFA can market and make money from, a reason they can give that the international breaks are needed so less opposition to them, and also extra fixtures for the top players that now wont get rested.