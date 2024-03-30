Not saying potter can handle them but if thats purely based on his time at Chelsea that might be a bit harsh given their struggles before and after him and the genera basket case of a club they are (I know theyre moving in the right direction now but theyre still crazy).



It's also not like it's a choice between Potter or some great manager. I don't think they'd tempt Howe to leave his current job and he's not even that good of a manager anyway.Potter has at least shown the competency to win some games in the Premier League which is already more than Southgate or Carsley. After the obvious limitations of Southgate and the naivety of Carsley last night I could get behind a manager with basic tactical acumen.Do international footballers need that much handling? The manager only has them for about a month across the whole season and can just leave them out the squad if any problems surface (see Ben White).