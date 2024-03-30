« previous next »
Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team

Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #440 on: Today at 01:08:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:47:22 pm
Not saying potter can handle them but if thats purely based on his time at Chelsea that might be a bit harsh given their struggles before and after him and the genera basket case of a club they are (I know theyre moving in the right direction now but theyre still crazy).
It's also not like it's a choice between Potter or some great manager.  I don't think they'd tempt Howe to leave his current job and he's not even that good of a manager anyway.

Potter has at least shown the competency to win some games in the Premier League which is already more than Southgate or Carsley.  After the obvious limitations of Southgate and the naivety of Carsley last night I could get behind a manager with basic tactical acumen.

Do international footballers need that much handling?  The manager only has them for about a month across the whole season and can just leave them out the squad if any problems surface (see Ben White).
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #441 on: Today at 04:34:31 pm
I genuinely had no idea England were playing last night.

Only noticed this morning when I opened BBC Sport to see the latest sports news and find out the cricket score.

The result...  :lmao
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #442 on: Today at 04:46:43 pm
Whoever coaches England needs to field the best team and not the best players.

The latter is what every England manager I remember has done.
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #443 on: Today at 05:35:03 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:34:31 pm
I genuinely had no idea England were playing last night.

Only noticed this morning when I opened BBC Sport to see the latest sports news and find out the cricket score.

The result...  :lmao

3 goals disallowed for Greece too and one cleared off the line when Pickford went wandering 10 yards outside his area and lost the ball
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #444 on: Today at 06:15:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:35:03 pm
3 goals disallowed for Greece too and one cleared off the line when Pickford went wandering 10 yards outside his area and lost the ball

Looked like they'd pulled a scal from the stands and stood him in goal, just wandering about with the ball and no clue, absolute chaos...
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #445 on: Today at 06:32:35 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:15:42 pm
Looked like they'd pulled a scal from the stands and stood him in goal, just wandering about with the ball and no clue, absolute chaos...

Normal performance for that dickhead ;D
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #446 on: Today at 10:18:17 pm
Tuchel in negotiations for the job.
