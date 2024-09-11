Southgate playing Trent in those first Euros game but with no players running in behind was one of the worst coaching decisions I've ever seen. And Trent ended up being the scape goat for the performances!



Trent's eye for those passes is something else. At one stage last night he wasn't on the ball but was pointing for a stuttering Gomes to show him that the pass over the full back's head was on for Saka to run in behind.Gordon playing instantly makes England a better team. Arguably Gordon is the weakest of he, Foden and Palmer but he's the only one that will get anywhere near the left touchline. With Gordon and Saka on the pitch there's almost always an early pass on and Trent has the quality to find those passes time after time. It also stretches the defence wider so that the incisive balls into Kane are on as well, another pass that Trent can constantly pick.I thought Gomes was England U21s best player when they won the U21 Euros and he played very well last night. He's the Kelvin Phillips that Southgate was searching for. I can't imagine it will be long before a Premier League team spends a small fortune to bring him back to England.