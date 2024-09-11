To give Carsley some credit his latest squad isn't entirely painting by numbers. I'm not sure why he's recalled Walker in place of Livramento whilst Mainoo continues to lead a charmed life whereby he's immune from any criticism. Other than those two though it seems a squad largely picked on merit and with further chances for Lewis, Colwill, Gomes, Gibbs-White, Madueke and Solanke.
Gomez, Quansah and Jones aren't getting regular games for us so it's fair enough that they're left out. I'm personally never sad to see a Liverpool player spared international duty although I get it that the players are very motivated to get into national teams.
I thought Ramsdale might come back in as we're much of a muchness with goalkeepers. Wharton, Maddison, Eze and Bowen are also probably not far off. Sancho is apparently doing well at Chelsea but he's got a lot to prove whilst it's looking a long, long way back for Rashford and Sterling. Delap has probably overtaken Wilson and Toney for back-up to the back-up striker.