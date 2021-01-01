« previous next »
cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #240 on: Today at 09:15:35 pm »
Has Trent not played in multiple champions league finals? Why are they questioning him vs good teams

Its such a bullshit pre-conceived narrative from every single pundit all of the time
Logged

stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #241 on: Today at 09:17:59 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:15:35 pm
Has Trent not played in multiple champions league finals? Why are they questioning him vs good teams

Its such a bullshit pre-conceived narrative from every single pundit all of the time

Yes its BS. Its always but can he do it against the best teams? Do they ask if Kane etc can do it too?
Logged
#JFT97

WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #242 on: Today at 09:20:23 pm »
Good ball, can't defend.

Fuck off Lee.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #243 on: Today at 09:20:41 pm »
Trent with another brilliant pass in the buildup to the 2nd goal.
Logged
#JFT97

cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #244 on: Today at 09:20:42 pm »
Trent creates again, straight onto the questioning of his defensive ability.

The brain rot of all of the pundits
Logged

CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #245 on: Today at 09:21:41 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:15:35 pm
Has Trent not played in multiple champions league finals? Why are they questioning him vs good teams

Its such a bullshit pre-conceived narrative from every single pundit all of the time

Of course it's bullshit. As is this weird obsession that he makes countless defensive mistakes a game which has become fact to some.
Logged

TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #246 on: Today at 09:21:42 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:15:35 pm
Has Trent not played in multiple champions league finals? Why are they questioning him vs good teams

Its such a bullshit pre-conceived narrative from every single pundit all of the time
Amen.

Hes played against the best of the best.  And won.  Its an absurd argument that he needs to prove himself at a higher level
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #247 on: Today at 09:22:03 pm »
Lee Dixon: the finish of a striker who loves to score goals

As opposed to one who hates to?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #248 on: Today at 09:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:22:03 pm
Lee Dixon: the finish of a striker who loves to score goals

As opposed to one who hates to?
Im not sure if youve seen Everton play the last couple of years?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:24:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:21:42 pm
Hes played against the best of the best.  And won.  Its an absurd argument that he needs to prove himself at a higher level

Won it all playing a pivotal role... needs to prove himself.

Sir Harreth of Kane, won fuck all, done nothing at any sort of level, a legend of the game. Knight him now. Make him King.
Logged

cdav

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #250 on: Today at 09:26:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:21:42 pm
Amen.

Hes played against the best of the best.  And won.  Its an absurd argument that he needs to prove himself at a higher level

Look across the entire team and he has the least to prove, alongside the City players, at the highest level.

You've got mid and lower table players who absolutely nothing is said about. It does my head in- even down to how utterly shit Trippier was all of last season and it was not mentioned at all
Logged

KevLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #251 on: Today at 09:30:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:21:42 pm
Amen.

Hes played against the best of the best.  And won.  Its an absurd argument that he needs to prove himself at a higher level

Think he means more for England against teams like France and Brazil. Can England set up so they don't get exposed by players like Mbappe for example with Trent at right back?. For us Konate covers well for us when Trent goes forward.
Logged

TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #252 on: Today at 09:32:01 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:30:33 pm
Think he means more for England against teams like France and Brazil. Can England set up so they don't get exposed by players like Mbappe for example with Trent at right back?. For us Konate covers well for us when Trent goes forward.
And he plays against the best players in the CL year in year out

Pretty sure a moderately talented coach could accommodate that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #253 on: Today at 09:32:35 pm »
England are in and around the top 5 teams in the world and so will tend to dominate games. They will come up against many teams that will pack their defence and in this case its important to have a player like Trent who is superb at spotting and executing passes that nobody else in the England team can. His importance can be seen tonight where has has played an important part in both goals. Take him out if the team and England would not be nearly as effective.

With Trents ability to play important passes then England have a good chance to beat any team. He is a one-off and a class player whose game doesnt suit the narrow mindset of some people.
Logged
#JFT97

CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #254 on: Today at 09:32:39 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:30:33 pm
Think he means more for England against teams like France and Brazil. Can England set up so they don't get exposed by players like Mbappe for example with Trent at right back?. For us Konate covers well for us when Trent goes forward.

That's not on Trent, that's on the manager. Trent will play his game, exceptionally well, against top sides. He's shown he can do this numerous times against sides better than anyone England will play.

The fact he's played most (all?) of his England career under a fucking clueless and defensive Southgate is why he's not had the chance to show he can do it for England too.
Logged

MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #255 on: Today at 09:33:20 pm »
This Gravenberch fella is some player.
Logged

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #256 on: Today at 09:34:14 pm »
Why is anyone worrying what Lee Plonker Dixon is saying? He has nothing interesting to say which is why he comes out with meaningless waffle all the time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

KevLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #257 on: Today at 09:36:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:32:01 pm
And he plays against the best players in the CL year in year out

Pretty sure a moderately talented coach could accommodate that

They should but we have to wait and see. Imagine Maguire covering for Trent though like Konate does for us. Trent needs the players and management around him to get the best of him.
Logged

CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #258 on: Today at 09:38:21 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:36:13 pm
They should but we have to wait and see. Imagine Maguire covering for Trent though like Konate does for us. Trent needs the players and management around him to get the best of him.

Then a simple idea would be... not to play Maguire.

Stones has been a top level CB for a long while, and he's used to covering for a marauding Walker. It would hardly take a mastermind coach to put him at RCB next to Trent.
Logged

Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #259 on: Today at 09:39:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:34:14 pm
Why is anyone worrying what Lee Plonker Dixon is saying? He has nothing interesting to say which is why he comes out with meaningless waffle all the time.

He is also a Man City fan too.
Logged

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #260 on: Today at 09:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:39:07 pm
He is also a Man City fan too.

Enough said, then.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #261 on: Today at 09:48:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:34:14 pm
Why is anyone worrying what Lee Plonker Dixon is saying? He has nothing interesting to say which is why he comes out with meaningless waffle all the time.

I would tend to agree but the problem is that he is telling millions of gormless people who want to believe what he says. They in turn will convince their mates that Trent cant defend and if enough of them think he cant defend then the pressure comes on the manager to play it safe and do what fans think. The media are just waiting for one mistake from Trent and then the managers will get lots of questions about Trents ability to defend.

Now thats an exaggeration but there is some truth that the media and fans can influence weak managers.
Logged
#JFT97

CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #262 on: Today at 09:53:01 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:48:07 pm
I would tend to agree but the problem is that he is telling millions of gormless people who want to believe what he says. They in turn will convince their mates that Trent cant defend and if enough of them think he cant defend then the pressure comes on the manager to play it safe and do what fans think. The media are just waiting for one mistake from Trent and then the managers will get lots of questions about Trents ability to defend.

Now thats an exaggeration but there is some truth that the media and fans can influence weak managers.

Yup.

I saw some stupid post on FB today, and normally I'd not bother looking but decided to as was about Trent's performance in the last England game (I didn't watch it). One of the first comments - "his passes were all simple, he still can't defend", a few people replied back saying he can, he does consistently for Liverpool, and his reply back... "I'd rather take the opinion of Neville, Carra, etc. etc and they all say he can't defend.".

Stupid people lack the ability to form their own opinion and basically take what those they perceive know more, but often don't, as gospel. The UK is full of stupid people.
Logged

stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #263 on: Today at 09:56:02 pm »
Fair play to Carsley who talked some sense about Trent.
Logged
#JFT97

stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #264 on: Today at 09:57:42 pm »
I was impressed by Gomes today. Time will tell if he keeps it up but he was good tonight.
Logged
#JFT97
