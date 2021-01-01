I would tend to agree but the problem is that he is telling millions of gormless people who want to believe what he says. They in turn will convince their mates that Trent cant defend and if enough of them think he cant defend then the pressure comes on the manager to play it safe and do what fans think. The media are just waiting for one mistake from Trent and then the managers will get lots of questions about Trents ability to defend.
Now thats an exaggeration but there is some truth that the media and fans can influence weak managers.
Yup.
I saw some stupid post on FB today, and normally I'd not bother looking but decided to as was about Trent's performance in the last England game (I didn't watch it). One of the first comments - "his passes were all simple, he still can't defend", a few people replied back saying he can, he does consistently for Liverpool, and his reply back... "I'd rather take the opinion of Neville, Carra, etc. etc and they all say he can't defend.".
Stupid people lack the ability to form their own opinion and basically take what those they perceive know more, but often don't, as gospel. The UK is full of stupid people.