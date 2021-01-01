England are in and around the top 5 teams in the world and so will tend to dominate games. They will come up against many teams that will pack their defence and in this case its important to have a player like Trent who is superb at spotting and executing passes that nobody else in the England team can. His importance can be seen tonight where has has played an important part in both goals. Take him out if the team and England would not be nearly as effective.



With Trents ability to play important passes then England have a good chance to beat any team. He is a one-off and a class player whose game doesnt suit the narrow mindset of some people.