Zimagic

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 06:26:05 pm
And not having some big name players means not attracting players who have the option to play for other countries.Vicious circle.


DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 06:26:29 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 06:19:49 pm
Ireland did not produce Jack Grealish or Deccie Rice in any sense whatsoever 
Grealish played U17, U18 and U21 for Ireland, that's a lot more 'producing' than England did.


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 06:30:36 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 06:19:49 pm
Ireland did not produce Jack Grealish or Deccie Rice in any sense whatsoever


Well I'm not taking ownership.


Zimagic

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 06:34:06 pm
Pretty dire second half


koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 06:34:29 pm
Kane looks finished


J_Kopite

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 06:38:02 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 06:26:29 pm
Grealish played U17, U18 and U21 for Ireland, that's a lot more 'producing' than England did.

Lol
Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 06:40:58 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 06:38:02 pm
Lol
Fuck knows why you think 'England' produces players when it's all done by the clubs. Which England underage coach should get the credit for producing Trent?




J_Kopite

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 06:42:02 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:40:58 pm
Fuck knows why you think 'England' produces players when it's all done by the clubs. Which England underage coach should get the credit for producing Trent?

Where are those clubs based? You're nearly there!
jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 06:42:20 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:40:58 pm
Fuck knows why you think 'England' produces players when it's all done by the clubs. Which England underage coach should get the credit for producing Trent?

By that reasoning neither have Ireland.


whtwht

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 06:42:37 pm
Lol number 19 for England looks like an under 8
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 06:42:53 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:40:58 pm
Fuck knows why you think 'England' produces players when it's all done by the clubs. Which England underage coach should get the credit for producing Trent?

The clubs are all in England though?  If a player comes through an Irish club then chooses England then fair enough, you can argue it's down to the Irish system.  But Rice and Grealish were both coached in England and at English clubs.


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 06:47:50 pm
Man, Gomes is TINY.  Looks like someone shrunk his character model down.


koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 06:50:35 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:40:58 pm
Fuck knows why you think 'England' produces players when it's all done by the clubs. Which England underage coach should get the credit for producing Trent?
The clubs are in England, they grew up in and were produced in England. I think it's fairly straightforward.


koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 06:53:40 pm
made up he's kept trent on for the whole game...


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 06:56:28 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:42:20 pm
By that reasoning neither have Ireland.
Correct, that's my entire point. National FAs really have fuck all to do with development of players. If the kids are good enough they get snapped up by a clubs academy when they're 12 or whatever and  the clubs do the work. Don't see why the England FA should get the credit when the level of coaching at club level is so good.

Where Ireland really struggle is that our young players are not going to those academies any more.




DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 06:58:39 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:56:28 pm
Correct, that's my entire point. National FAs really have fuck all to do with development of players. If the kids are good enough they get snapped up by a clubs academy when they're 12 or whatever and  the clubs do the work. Don't see why the England FA should get the credit when the level of coaching at club level is so good.

Where Ireland really struggle is that our young players are not going to those academies any more.
And when they do go those acadmies they get poached by the English FA eventhough they played youth and senior for a different country.


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 07:02:01 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 06:58:39 pm
And when they do go those acadmies they get poached by the English FA eventhough they played youth and senior for a different country.

Or they make a choice of preference.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:02:01 pm
Or they make a choice of preference.
And honestly, who can blame them?

It'd be great if players of let's call them dual nationality declared for us, but they're going to get more success playing for England. What is shitty is playing for our senior team three times, kissing the badge, getting player of the year awards and then deciding that he'd rather play with England.




TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 07:13:31 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:00:00 pm
I know, but they're not Irish.
Anglo/Irish.

Theyre both.





disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 07:20:08 pm
Only caught five minutes of the first half but saw Kane doing a bit of defensive work just inside England's half. Was amazed to see it to be honest, not because he's workshy or anything, but at his age now, where he can't run the same way anymore it's a bit mad. I'm actually laughing trying to imagine that in two years time during what will be the hottest World Cup ever. It's just not going to work is it.


Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

tray fenny

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 07:26:03 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:50:35 pm
The clubs are in England, they grew up in and were produced in England. I think it's fairly straightforward.
and both born in England, so there is that as well.


thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 08:42:41 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 06:50:35 pm
The clubs are in England, they grew up in and were produced in England. I think it's fairly straightforward.

Where they are coached by professionals from all over the world from youth to senior level. And at senior level, English coaches and managers are probably in a minority.
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 08:47:07 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:42:41 pm
Where they are coached by professionals from all over the world from youth to senior level. And at senior level, English coaches and managers are probably in a minority.
But not up to 16.




naka

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 09:17:18 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 07:26:03 pm
and both born in England, so there is that as well.
#you will never get it
zamagiure

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
Who cares. We are liverpool


In the Name of Klopp

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 09:52:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:13:31 pm
Anglo/Irish.

Theyre both.



I don't know, mate. As a wise man said:


He was always of Irish heritage, and He was only promoting Irish heritage. I didnt know he was English until a number of years ago, when he happened to turn English, and now he wants to be known as English. So I dont know, is he Irish or is he English?

I respect either one, but he obviously doesnt, because he was Irish all the way, and then all of a sudden he made a turn, and he went  he became an English person. I think somebody should look into that too.
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 10:09:41 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:52:17 pm
I don't know, mate. As a wise man said:


He was always of Irish heritage, and He was only promoting Irish heritage. I didnt know he was English until a number of years ago, when he happened to turn English, and now he wants to be known as English. So I dont know, is he Irish or is he English?

I respect either one, but he obviously doesnt, because he was Irish all the way, and then all of a sudden he made a turn, and he went  he became an English person. I think somebody should look into that too.
Meh nationality isnt binary for so many people. Not sure why everyone is so het up about it.




Lochgelly Violet

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 11:10:39 pm
This is great. He'll win a couple of games then they'll go all Stewart Lancaster and give him the World Cup campaign.
Irishred1

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #188 on: Today at 12:31:36 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 05:26:46 pm
Feels pretty one-sided. Like a Championship side playing a decent PL team. Lots of endeavour but no cutting edge really
Unfortunately our team are probably at best mid table championship level. England are streets ahead . Luckily for us England took the foot off the gas.
Irishred1

  
  
  
  
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
Reply #189 on: Today at 12:37:01 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 06:08:11 pm
Cromwell to come off the bench to nab the third.
Disgusting c*ntish comment
