What exactly is ďcoaching elite playersĒ as a different skill to ďcoaching good playersĒ or ďcoaching mediocre onesíĒ?



I think at the very top elite players might carry more of an ego as they know they canít be dropped examples Ronaldo & Mbappe.Take Ronaldo he has a complete no mark managing him at Portugal but he is ok with it as he plays every game and takes all free kicks and pens to stat pad.Now as much as we laugh at Ten Hag he wasnít having any of his shit and put him in his place what did he do refused to warm up and come on as a sub and when that happens it creates a circus.Itís why Klopp had a no dickheads policy and he wouldnít have pulled that shit on Ferguson either.