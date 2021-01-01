I'm convinced that there's some at the FA who think they can get Guardiola at the end of the season, hence why they don't want to appoint anyone permanently.
Certainly a better coach than Southgate.
Perfectly decent appointment.No super-manager is available and obviously better than snoreball potter and chequebook howe
The blues will be even more England mad now.
It's a fucking pathetic appointment and very likely to be permanent. Good god
I'm convinced that there's some at the FA who think they can get Guardiola at the end of the season, hence why they don't want to appoint anyone permanently.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
What exactly is coaching elite players as a different skill to coaching good players or coaching mediocre ones?
Would Guardiola's coaching translate (Sorry, Hodgson) to national teams? He'd have nowhere near the time to drill the players.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]