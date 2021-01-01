What exactly is coaching elite players as a different skill to coaching good players or coaching mediocre ones?



I think at the very top elite players might carry more of an ego as they know they cant be dropped examples Ronaldo & Mbappe.Take Ronaldo he has a complete no mark managing him at Portugal but he is ok with it as he plays every game and takes all free kicks and pens to stat pad.Now as much as we laugh at Ten Hag he wasnt having any of his shit and put him in his place what did he do refused to warm up and come on as a sub and when that happens it creates a circus.Its why Klopp had a no dickheads policy and he wouldnt have pulled that shit on Ferguson either.