I'm convinced that there's some at the FA who think they can get Guardiola at the end of the season, hence why they don't want to appoint anyone permanently.



Few well respected journos said England had made moves for Guardiola. I can see it it and makes even more sense with the interim appointment. I think if Carsley does a goof job they'll be tempted to go for him, but clearly I think we see the 2026 and 2028 cycle (the latter especially) as winnable silverware. Can see going all out for Guardiola up until 2028 (or even Klopp). Makes a lot of sense.