« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team  (Read 985 times)

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« on: Yesterday at 02:44:05 pm »
 ;D
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,207
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:50:12 pm »
The Football Association has confirmed that Lee Carsley will initially step up from his role in charge of the England Under-21s to the senior men's team for Septembers Nations League fixtures away to Republic of Ireland and at home to Finland.

But the FA said that his appointment was made "with a view to remaining in the position throughout the autumn while the recruitment process for a new permanent head coach continues".
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,388
  • Seis Veces
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:54:30 pm »
They'll win those two Nations League games unconvincingly, give him the job, and it'll be coming home again.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,425
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:54:54 pm »
In other words Nobody wants it.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,098
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:06:28 pm »
It's a fucking pathetic appointment and very likely to be permanent. Good god
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:12:05 pm »
His u21 sides were/are good, winning with a Jones/Gomes midfield was very unlike what any previous coach would have attempted. Think he's clearly a better coach than Southgate as well
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,434
  • Legend
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:23:57 pm »
Give him a go, maybe he'll use Elliott and Jones a bit more than Southgate ever would have.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,433
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:25:16 pm »
Apparently, he plays expansive, attacking football.  Unlike the player he was.

He can't be worse than Southgate.  Obviously, the players aren't going to say he's shit, but there's lots of praise from Elliot and Jones, I think.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:29:55 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:37:43 pm »
As a player he was better than Thomas Gravesen and Madrid bought the wrong central midfield player from Everton.

I didn't watch the under-21 competition and try to catch that on YouTube.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:44:04 pm »
Will this announcement mean Everton will put this in their trophy cabinet alongside the Cuckoo Clock?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,133
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:59:20 pm »
The blues will be even more England mad now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:04:45 pm »
I'm convinced that there's some at the FA who think they can get Guardiola at the end of the season, hence why they don't want to appoint anyone permanently.
Logged

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:20:59 pm »
my first response was that its pretty uninspired but lots of reports that his U21 side was pretty attacking. I reckon give him the gig full time, who cares. the other options are apparently howe or potter. meh
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,752
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:27:27 pm »
 :lmao

So glad Im not an England fan, fucking state of the FA every fucking time.

As has been said you can see the FAs play a fucking mile away, let him win against dross then make the yes man whos already in the boys club permanent with the knuckle draggers and media on board.

You would be forgiven for believing the FA actually are full of hardcore Scotts and they are taking the piss decade after decade.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,116
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:27:30 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:04:45 pm
I'm convinced that there's some at the FA who think they can get Guardiola at the end of the season, hence why they don't want to appoint anyone permanently.

Would Guardiola's coaching translate (Sorry, Hodgson) to national teams? He'd have nowhere near the time to drill the players.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:02:29 pm »
Perfectly decent appointment.

No super-manager is available  and obviously better than snoreball potter and chequebook howe
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,777
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:06:06 pm »
Certainly a better coach than Southgate. His U-21 England teams have played some decent football ...
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,752
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:10:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 05:06:06 pm
Certainly a better coach than Southgate.

I think that could be said of the vast majority of coaches in world football to be fair.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 05:02:29 pm
Perfectly decent appointment.

No super-manager is available  and obviously better than snoreball potter and chequebook howe

Plus no super manager wants to manage international football.

Ancelotti hasnt done it, Rafa hasnt, Mourinho hasntnot sure Klopp/Pep would it just isnt very appealing at all.

Carsley might have played good stuff at U21 level but lets be right not much pressure in that job as your role like an academy coach is to play a certain style but bring young players through.

That goodwill goes out the window especially with the likes of England fans.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:07:13 pm »
I've been to a couple of England U21 games in the past 18 months and they do play really good football.  The caveat being that both games were against countries where any half decent youth player is fast-tracked to the main national team.

With the World Cup nearly two years away it's a long time for an established manager/coach to hibernate for.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:59:20 pm
The blues will be even more England mad now.
I've seen loads of them on Facebook acting like they have won the World Cup.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:36:17 pm »
Choices aren't great (not that I care for England) but then so many managers have gone off the boil. Remember the days when the FA would have bent over backwards to get Mourinho as the manager. Was a dream for those in the FA.

Astonishing how far he's fallen.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:53:42 pm »
Best of all is the fa are grateful he is helping them out. Ha. What a farce the fa are. No wonder they continue with their 60 years of hurt when you get appointments like this!!
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,759
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm »
What a dreadful decision. No one in charge was better.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,611
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 03:06:28 pm
It's a fucking pathetic appointment and very likely to be permanent. Good god
He will beat a coupe of no marks and then get given it. I get that international coaching is different to club coaching, but this guy has so little experience of coaching elite players its a joke
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lee Carsley - Interim head coach England mens team
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:50:39 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:04:45 pm
I'm convinced that there's some at the FA who think they can get Guardiola at the end of the season, hence why they don't want to appoint anyone permanently.

Few well respected journos said England had made moves for Guardiola. I can see it it and makes even more sense with the interim appointment. I think if Carsley does a goof job they'll be tempted to go for him, but clearly I think we see the 2026 and 2028 cycle (the latter especially) as winnable silverware. Can see going all out for Guardiola up until 2028 (or even Klopp). Makes a lot of sense.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 