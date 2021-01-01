I'm convinced that there's some at the FA who think they can get Guardiola at the end of the season, hence why they don't want to appoint anyone permanently.
Certainly a better coach than Southgate.
Perfectly decent appointment.No super-manager is available and obviously better than snoreball potter and chequebook howe
The blues will be even more England mad now.
It's a fucking pathetic appointment and very likely to be permanent. Good god
