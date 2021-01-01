Please
Topic:
Transfer Interview with Ian Graham
Topic: Transfer Interview with Ian Graham (Read 14 times)
redhokie8
Kopite
Posts: 658
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Transfer Interview with Ian Graham
«
on:
Today
at 02:09:41 am »
Hey everyone!
Really good/insightful interview with Ian Graham about his time at Liverpool for those interested!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnwrR7j6NFQ
