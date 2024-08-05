What a player he was, as mentioned above he should´ve stayed for another 2-3years at least.

Souness is the first one to hold his hand up for his failures, he had good intentions and some of the ideas he had was correct but executed wrongly. And the transfers were awful.



If you had the privilege to look back in hindsight and look at the 1990-91 squad and then going in to 1991-1992 there weren´t to many top top players left.



I think a new good goalkeeper was not a priority, but it was needed. Didn´t really have a proper goalie until Dudeks first couple of seasons and then Reina.

Largest issue throughout the 90s were in the defense, especially in the middle. Hansen, Nicol, Gillespie, Hysen, Burrows were too old or not good enough to build a title winning defense.

Molby and Mcmahon were two of my favourite players, but past their peak and probably had high wages, but Mcmahon probably should´ve been kept 1-2 years more. But was that possible in terms of what Mcmahon wanted in wages and length of contract?

Whelan and Houghton had been top class, and still had 2 years left.



So in total we only had one top top player which was John Barnes, which was world class but obviously lost 30% of his capabilities with the injury.

Compare it to ten years earlier where I would say we arguably had 4 world class players in Kenny, Rush, Hansen and Souness. Beside them were players that could play in any team in England/Europe at the time like Ray Kennedy, Neal, Case etc.

So Souness is totally right in that the squad needed a change.



He should´ve gone into the 91-92 season with these quality players:

Bruce

Staunton

Mcmahon

Whelan

Mcmanaman

Houghton

Molby

Redknapp

Beardsley

Rush

Barnes



And then try to offload most of them beside Mcmanman, Barnes and Redknapp in the two coming seasons.

In hindsight Kenny didnt leave the best of squads to Souness.

What was needed were 2-3 defenders that could hit the ground running. A perfect player for us would´ve been Gary Pallister before United bought him. Schmeichel was interested in us as well.

Otherwise Paul McGrath from Villa. If we had him over this transition period I think we could´ve challenged for the top positions in the 1-2 coming seasons.



If we fast forward a couple of years after Souness we had a much better team, were much less reinforcements was needed. If we take the 1995 team added with some quality defensive players we should have won the league. Mcmanaman, Fowler, Collymore, Redknapp, Barnes... if you add Schmeichel and McGrath to that we would´ve been a real force. Or perhaps some senior "good" pros from the early 90s...Stuart Peace, Des Walker etc. Although they might have liked a drink they were very reliable on the pitch.



Instead United got those kind of players beside their class of 92 generation. They had Schmeichel, Bruce, Pallister, Irwin, Robson, Cantona etc as their senior pros where we basically only had Barnes that had both quality, seniority and the right character in the 90s.

