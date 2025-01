LEAGUE TABLE after Man Utd H



An appropriate a time as any for me to be up to date with us being half way through the league season now.



This is probably the tightest it has been for a while, with only 4 points separating the top 3.



Sinyoro has made up 10 points on the top 2 since the missed entry. Remains to be seen at the end of the season if that will prove costly.



01 15 517 RJH

02 17 515 Barneylfc

03 15 513 Sinyoro

04 13 490 ollyfrom.tv

05 17 481 joezydudek

06 15 479 Garrus

07 15 479 tommy LFC

08 15 472 KeegansPerm

09 15 471 mickitez

10 15 466 mushi007

11 15 464 Wabaloolah

12 15 463 CornerTakenQuickly

13 17 462 gary75

14 14 454 Kopite1971

15 17 449 Ycuzz

16 19 446 redforlife

17 13 444 Buck Pete

18 15 435 bradders1011

19 16 429 SvenJohansen

20 15 425 Cape_Tear

21 13 394 vivabobbygraham

22 10 390 Ndeyanka

23 00 343 Dim Glas

24 12 323 Vishwa Atma





Top Scorer - redforlife (19)