« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******  (Read 18436 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,732
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #640 on: December 2, 2024, 12:32:31 am »
vs Newcastle

Kelleher
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Gravenberch Mac Allister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS:0-3 (LFC Win)
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,896
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #641 on: December 2, 2024, 03:54:46 pm »
vs Newcastle

Kelleher
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Gravenberch Mac Allister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS:1-3 (LFC Win)
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 07:09:39 am »
vs Newcastle

Kelleher
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Gravenberch MacAllister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS:3-1 LFC
FGS: Diaz
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 594
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 09:28:40 am »
vs Newcastle

Kelleher

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,013
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 10:43:07 am »
vs Newcastle

Kelleher

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 12:41:34 pm »
vs Newcastle

Kelleher

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Daiz
Nunez
Salah

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 03:17:21 pm »
vs Newcastle

Kelleher

Trent Alexander
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Jones
MacAllister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Scorer : Salah
Final Score : 3 - 0 to LFC
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Sven can I open my pressie

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 07:23:53 pm »
v Newcastle

Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,484
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 09:42:07 pm »
LFC vs Newcastle United

Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
VVD
Robertson
Jones
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Nunez
Gakpo
Salah

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Nunez
DP: 10

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,872
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 11:05:40 pm »
vs Newcastle United

Kelleher

TAA
Gomez
Virgil
Robertson

Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones

Salah
Darwin
Gakpo

FS: 0-2 LFC
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,794
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #650 on: Today at 01:58:24 am »
vs Newcastle

Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo
Gravenberch
McAllister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 