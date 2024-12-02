Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24****** (Read 18436 times)
Buck Pete
GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 30,732
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #640 on:
December 2, 2024, 12:32:31 am
vs Newcastle
Kelleher
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Gravenberch Mac Allister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz
FS:0-3 (LFC Win)
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: Linudden on August 29, 2017, 01:16:26 pm
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Vishwa Atma
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,896
Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #641 on:
December 2, 2024, 03:54:46 pm
vs Newcastle
Kelleher
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Gravenberch Mac Allister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz
FS:1-3 (LFC Win)
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Kopite1971
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,369
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #642 on:
Yesterday
at 07:09:39 am »
vs Newcastle
Kelleher
TAA Gomez VVD Robertson
Gravenberch MacAllister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz
FS:3-1 LFC
FGS: Diaz
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"
SOS# 1159
CornerTakenQuickly
ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Kopite
Posts: 594
I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #643 on:
Yesterday
at 09:28:40 am »
vs Newcastle
Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo
Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Diaz
FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
joezydudek
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,013
We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #644 on:
Yesterday
at 10:43:07 am »
vs Newcastle
Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo
Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo
FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged
mickitez
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,362
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #645 on:
Yesterday
at 12:41:34 pm »
vs Newcastle
Kelleher
TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson
MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones
Daiz
Nunez
Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Ndeyanka
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,169
We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #646 on:
Yesterday
at 03:17:21 pm »
vs Newcastle
Kelleher
Trent Alexander
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Jones
MacAllister
Salah
Nunez
Diaz
First Goal Scorer : Salah
Final Score : 3 - 0 to LFC
DP: 8
Logged
Sven can I open my pressie
Fast single-handed action expert.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,745
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #647 on:
Yesterday
at 07:23:53 pm »
v Newcastle
Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo
FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,484
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #648 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:07 pm »
LFC vs Newcastle United
Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
VVD
Robertson
Jones
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Nunez
Gakpo
Salah
FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Nunez
DP: 10
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Dim Glas
Die Nullfünfer.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 40,872
Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #649 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:40 pm »
vs Newcastle United
Kelleher
TAA
Gomez
Virgil
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones
Salah
Darwin
Gakpo
FS: 0-2 LFC
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,794
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
«
Reply #650 on:
Today
at 01:58:24 am »
vs Newcastle
Kelleher
Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo
Gravenberch
McAllister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz
FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
