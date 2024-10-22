« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******  (Read 10046 times)

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #400 on: October 22, 2024, 11:05:12 pm »
v RB Leipzig

Kelleher
Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 LFC
DP: 10
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #401 on: October 22, 2024, 11:57:53 pm »
Leipzig v Liverpool

Kelleher
Alexander Arnold
Konaté
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Nuñez
Díaz

FG: Salah
FS: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #402 on: October 23, 2024, 05:55:05 am »
Leipzig v Liverpool

Kelleher
Alexander Arnold
Konaté
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Nuñez
Díaz

FG: Salah
FS: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #403 on: October 23, 2024, 06:14:39 am »
v RB Leipzig

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #404 on: October 23, 2024, 10:09:42 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on October 22, 2024, 07:43:58 pm
I've a 32 as well Barney, not that it matters

You only get a top score credited when it is the top score overall in the week.
You scored 32 v Chelsea, but redforlife scored 33, so only redforlife gets the top score recorded.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #405 on: October 23, 2024, 11:16:47 am »
v RB Leipzig

Kelleher

Trent Alexander
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score: 2-0 LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #406 on: October 23, 2024, 12:25:40 pm »
Leipzig v Liverpool

Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold
Konaté
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Nuñez
Díaz

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #407 on: October 23, 2024, 01:36:06 pm »
@RB Leipzig:

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Szoboszlai
Diaz

Nunez

Final Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Diaz
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #408 on: October 23, 2024, 02:46:12 pm »
vs Leipzig

Kelleher
Trent Quansah Van Dijk Tsimikas
Mac Allister Gravenberch
Jones
Salah Nuñez Díaz

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #409 on: October 23, 2024, 02:56:11 pm »
                                                   vs Leipzig

                                                      Kelleher

                                         Trent Konate Virgil Tsimikas

                                               Jones Grav Alexis

                                                Salah Nunez Diaz

                                              FS:  2-0 Liverpool
                                               FG:  Diaz
                                               DP:  10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #410 on: October 23, 2024, 03:00:28 pm »
Vs RB Leipzig

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Tsmikas

Mac Allister
Szobo
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Diaz
FS: 1-3 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #411 on: October 23, 2024, 04:37:30 pm »
Leipzig

Kelleher
Trent Quansah Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Jones Mac Allister
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 1 - 2 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #412 on: October 23, 2024, 05:07:36 pm »
v Leipzig

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS:  2-0 Liverpool
FG:  Salah
DP:  10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #413 on: October 23, 2024, 05:32:45 pm »

v RB Leipzig

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: diaz
FS: 2-1 LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #414 on: October 23, 2024, 05:42:19 pm »
v Leipzig

Kelleher
TAA Konate VVD Tsimikas
Gravenberch MacAllister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS:  2-1 LFC
FG:  Diaz
DP:  8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #415 on: October 23, 2024, 06:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 23, 2024, 10:09:42 am
You only get a top score credited when it is the top score overall in the week.
You scored 32 v Chelsea, but redforlife scored 33, so only redforlife gets the top score recorded.

Ah I see, thanks
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #416 on: October 24, 2024, 05:14:10 pm »
Vs Arsenal

Kelleher
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal - Havertz
Final Score - 1-1
DP 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #417 on: October 24, 2024, 09:18:17 pm »
vs Arsenal

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #418 on: October 24, 2024, 10:17:25 pm »
V Arsenal

Kelleher
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Gravenberch MacAllister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS:  2-2
FG:  Salah
DP:  6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #419 on: October 24, 2024, 11:54:58 pm »
LFC vs Arsenal

Kelleher
Trent
Konate
VVD
Robbo
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 1-1
DP: 10
FGS: Gabriel
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #420 on: October 25, 2024, 10:48:28 am »
v Arsenal

Kelleher
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Gravenberch
MacAllister
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #421 on: October 25, 2024, 11:18:12 am »
vs Arsenal

Kelleher

Trent Alexander
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Diaz
Final Score: 1 - 2 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #422 on: October 25, 2024, 11:30:32 am »
vs Arsenal

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #423 on: October 25, 2024, 12:02:06 pm »
vs Arsenal

Kelleher

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

MacAllister
Jones
Gravenberch

Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FS: 0-2 to lfc
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #424 on: October 25, 2024, 12:55:59 pm »
v Arsenal

Kelleher

TAA
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai


Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 14
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #425 on: October 25, 2024, 07:15:27 pm »

Premier League Week 7

As it was a Sunday 4:30pm kick off we use National Lottery Draw Monday 21st October

Balls were 08-15-19-32-38 concatenated together we get 0815193238 divided by the number of weeks remaining 31

That gives us 0815193238/31

26296556 R2 + 1

so this week we use fixtures from Week 3 before the renumbering https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583651#msg19583651

Results
RJH30v22mushi007
Buck Pete29v22ollyfrom.tv
SvenJohansen 32v12Ndeyanka
vivabobbygraham16v23tommylfc
Cape Tear29v24Barney LFC
Garrus24v23joezydudek
Sinyoro15v24Wabaloolah
mickitez22v10bradders1011
redforlife33v12KeegansPerm
Kopite197120v20Cornertakenquickly

League Table after Chelsea (h)


TeamGFGAGDPtsME
tommylfc1631352818
Wabaloolah1431222118
Buck Pete1701393116
mickitez1591273214
vivabobbygraham138133514
SvenJohansen 1561401613
Garrus155155013
Cape Tear139155-16131
Sinyoro151146512
mushi0071581431511
RJH162156611
KeegansPerm140171-3110
Kopite1971166147199
redforlife149135149
bradders1011133142-99
Barney LFC156170-147
joezydudek134161-277
Cornertakenquickly140162-225
Ndeyanka106177-7152
ollyfrom.tv146148-24

Updated fixture list

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583618#msg19583618

Please check your entries and let me know of any issues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #426 on: October 25, 2024, 07:42:53 pm »
Wabaloolah Cup Scores after Chelsea (h)

RJH
19.82
Dim Glas
19.40
Cape_Tear
19.38
Kopite1971
19.36
mushi007
19.00
mickitez
18.73
Barney LFC
18.64
Buck Pete
18.64
ollyfrom.tv
18.64
Tommy LFC
18.64
Sinyoro
18.55
SvenJohansen
18.55
redforlife
18.18
Wabaloolah
18.09
Garrus
18.00
Vihwa Atma
17.38
KeegansPerm
17.36
Ndeyanka
17.13
CornerTakenQuickly
17.00
vivabobbygraham
16.80
bradders1011
16.45
joezydudek
16.45
gary75
16.09
Ycuzz
15.91
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 05:37:36 am »
vs Arsenal

Kelleher

TAA
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 1-2 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 11:52:39 am »
Arsenal

Kelleher
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Szoboszlai Gravenberch Mac Allister
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 1 - 2 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 02:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 25, 2024, 07:15:27 pm


Results
RJH30v22mushi007
Buck Pete29v22ollyfrom.tv
SvenJohansen 32v12Ndeyanka
vivabobbygraham16v23tommylfc
Cape Tear29v24Barney LFC
Garrus24v23joezydudek
Sinyoro15v24Wabaloolah
mickitez22v10bradders1011
redforlife33v12KeegansPerm
Kopite197120v20Cornertakenquickly

League Table after Chelsea (h)


TeamGFGAGDPtsME
tommylfc1631352818
Wabaloolah1431222118
Buck Pete1701393116
mickitez1591273214
vivabobbygraham138133514
SvenJohansen 1561401613
Garrus155155013
Cape Tear139155-16131
Sinyoro151146512
mushi0071581431511
RJH162156611
KeegansPerm140171-3110
Kopite1971166147199
redforlife149135149
bradders1011133142-99
Barney LFC156170-147
joezydudek134161-277
Cornertakenquickly140162-225
Ndeyanka106177-7152
ollyfrom.tv146148-24

Updated fixture list

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356273.msg19583618#msg19583618

Please check your entries and let me know of any issues

Hi Mate, I was on 9 points after Palace, so think I should be on 12?
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 03:40:19 pm »
vs Arsenal

Kelleher

TAA
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
MacAllister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 0-0
FG: Salah
DP: 12
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 24******
« Reply #431 on: Today at 03:58:34 am »
Arsenal

Kelleher
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Szoboszlai Gravenberch Mac Allister
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 1 - 2 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
